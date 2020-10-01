Advanced Analytic and Control Techniques for Thermal Systems with Heat Exchangers presents the latest research on sophisticated control techniques specific for heat exchangers (HXs) and heat exchanger networks (HXNs), including robust control, algebraic control, fuzzy control, and artificial intelligence. Editor Libor Pekar and his team of global expert contributors combine their knowledge and experience of investigated and applied systems and processes in this thorough review of the most advanced networks, analyzing their feasibility, flexibility and controllability. The book covers structural and dynamic controllability of HXNs, energy efficient manipulation techniques, and the design of control systems through the full life cycle.

This equips the reader with an understanding of the relevant theory in a variety of settings and scenarios and the confidence to apply that knowledge to solve problems in an academic or professional setting. Graduate students and early-mid career professionals require a robust understanding of how to suitably design thermal systems with HXs and HXNs to achieve required performance levels, which this book offers in one consolidated reference. All included examples and solved problems have been tried and tested, and these—combined with research-driven theory—provides professionals, researchers, and students with the most recent techniques to maximize the energy efficiency and sustainability of existing and new thermal power systems.