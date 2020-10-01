Advanced Analytic and Control Techniques for Thermal Systems with Heat Exchangers
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Analytic and Control Techniques for Thermal Systems with Heat Exchangers presents the latest research on sophisticated control techniques specific for heat exchangers (HXs) and heat exchanger networks (HXNs), including robust control, algebraic control, fuzzy control, and artificial intelligence. Editor Libor Pekar and his team of global expert contributors combine their knowledge and experience of investigated and applied systems and processes in this thorough review of the most advanced networks, analyzing their feasibility, flexibility and controllability. The book covers structural and dynamic controllability of HXNs, energy efficient manipulation techniques, and the design of control systems through the full life cycle.
This equips the reader with an understanding of the relevant theory in a variety of settings and scenarios and the confidence to apply that knowledge to solve problems in an academic or professional setting. Graduate students and early-mid career professionals require a robust understanding of how to suitably design thermal systems with HXs and HXNs to achieve required performance levels, which this book offers in one consolidated reference. All included examples and solved problems have been tried and tested, and these—combined with research-driven theory—provides professionals, researchers, and students with the most recent techniques to maximize the energy efficiency and sustainability of existing and new thermal power systems.
Key Features
- Analyzes several advanced techniques, including their theoretical backgrounds
- Includes models, examples, and results throughout
- Focusses on advanced control techniques that have been investigated or applied to thermal systems with HXs and HXN
- Includes practical applications and advanced ideas from leading experts in the field, as well as case studies and tested problems and solutions
Readership
Graduate students, senior lecturers, professors, researchers at universities and research institutions in thermal systems engineering, process design, and control engineering; early-mid career thermal energy engineers and chemical engineering designers; masters students and applications experts in energy and heat exchangers; mechanical engineers
Table of Contents
- Contents
2. Preface (Introduction)
3. Recent advances in fundamentals of heat exchangers control theory
4. Modelling and online parameter identification techniques for heat exchangers
5. Applications of new control methods for heat exchanger systems
6. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194225
About the Editor
Libor Pekar
Dr. Libor Pekař received the B.S. in automation and informatics from the Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Czech Republic in 2002, the M.S. in automation and control engineering in consumption industry in 2005 and Ph.D. in technical cybernetics from the same institution in 2013. From 2006 to 2013 he worked as a Junior Lecturer at the Faculty of Applied Informatics, Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Czech Republic. He became a Senior Lecturer in 2013 since 2018 he has been an Associate Professor at the same institution. He is the author of two book chapters, more than 40 journal articles, and more than 70 conference papers. His research interests include analysis, modeling, identification and control of time-delay systems, algebraic control methods, autotuning and optimization techniques. He has been the Lead Guest Editor of journals Math. Probl. Eng. and Adv. Mech. Eng, and an editor of Math. Probl. Eng. since 2018. Dr. Pekař received the Rectors’ Award for the best Ph.D. thesis in the Faculty of Applied Informatics, Tomas Bata University in Zlín, Czech Republic, in 2013, and the Laureate of the ASR Seminary Instrumentation and Control in 2007 and 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Applied Informatics, Tomas Bata University in Zlin, Czech Republic
Ratings and Reviews
