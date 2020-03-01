Advanced 3D-Printed Systems and Nanosystems for Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Bioinks for 3D printing of artificial extracellular matrices
2. Application of 3D printing for the advancement of oral dosage forms
3. Recent progress in 3D printed scaffolds for bone tissue engineering
4. Inorganic additives to augment the mechanical properties of 3D printed archetypes
5. Cellulosic materials as bioinks for 3D printing applications
6. 4D printing and beyond: where to from here?
7. Nanomaterial combinations for wound healing and skin regeneration
8. Nanomedicine advances in cancer therapy
9. Nanomaterials for ocular tissue engineering and regeneration
10. Nanotechnological paradigms to treat neurodegenerative diseases
Description
Advanced 3D-Printed Systems and Nanosystems for Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering explores the intricacies of nanostructures and 3D printed systems in terms of their design as drug delivery or tissue engineering devices, their evaluation, and diverse applications. 3D printing is rapidly forging its niche as an advanced and transformative build technology holding significant application in pharmaceutical sciences for creating bioinspired solid 3D devices from a digital model with customisable, complex shapes, surfaces and architectures, employing diverse materials. Noteworthy applications of 3D printing in pharmaceutical research include the design of personalised 3D-printed oral tablets, drug delivery devices, and tissue engineering scaffolds.
The book highlights the most recent advances in both nanosystems and 3D-printed systems for both drug delivery and tissue engineering applications. It discusses the convergence of biofabrication with nanotechnology constructing a directional customisable biomaterial arrangement for promoting tissue regeneration, combined with the potential for controlled bioactive delivery. These discussions provide a new viewpoint for both biomaterials scientists and pharmaceutical scientists.
Key Features
- Shows how nanotechnology and 3D printing are being used to create systems which are intelligent, biomimetic and customised to the patient
- Explores the current generation of nanostructured 3D printed medical devices
- Assesses the major challenges of using 3D printed nanosystems for the manufacture of new pharamcueitcals
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and pharmaceutical science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184714
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Lisa Du Toit Editor
Lisa Claire du Toit, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, PhD (Wits) is currently an Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry in the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of the Witwatersrand and Senior Scientist of the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform (WADDP) Research Unit. Prof. du Toit has >190 publications and an h-index of 27 with >2800 citations. Her research outputs have been published in top-ranking impact factor journals in the Pharmaceutical Sciences, which have established her globally as an important contributor to the fields of ocular drug delivery, specifically ocular nanosystems, as well as stimulus-responsive and 3D-printed drug delivery and tissue engineering systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Senior Researcher of the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform Research Unit (WADDP), Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
Pradeep Kumar Editor
Prof. Pradeep Kumar (BPharm, MPharm, PhD) is an Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics at Wits University and a Researcher at the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform (WADDP). Prof Kumar’s multidisciplinary expertise essentially involves core pharmaceutics (drug delivery and nanomedicine) and regenerative medicine (biomaterials design and tissue engineering) concepts along with molecular modelling related to biomedical archetypes. His doctoral thesis was focused on engineering neural devices for spinal cord injury interventions and was awarded the Most Prestigious PhD Degree Award for his research. He has contributed to over 210 publications, 4 editorials, 30 book chapters, and 8 granted patents (H-index: 30).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics, Senior Scientist of the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform (WADDP) Research Unit, Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
Viness Pillay Editor
Professor Viness Pillay’s research focuses on the design of advanced drug delivery systems as well as polymer-engineered devices for application in neurodegeneration, neuro-regeneration and neuro-trauma. His pioneering approach to molecular modelling as a paradigm is a first-in-the-field of pharmaceutics that allows him to produce cross-cutting patents (43 in total) and innovation in biomaterials, tissue engineering, nanomedicines, and molecular modelling that can be applied to drug delivery systems and 3D-bioprinted matrices. His work has generated several inventions including a neural device for therapeutic intervention in Spinal Cord Injury (SCI), novel wound-healing technologies through de-novo tissue regeneration and bio-inks for 3D-printing. Prof Pillay has published more than 300 articles in ISI-accredited international journals with an H-index = 41 and has received numerous accolades in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Pharmaceutics, Director of the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform (WADDP) Research Unit and National Research Foundation (NRF) Chair, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
Yahya Choonara Editor
Professor Choonara is the Principal Researcher at the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform (WADDP). His research prowess served as a catalyst to establish the WADDP and pioneer innovation at the forefront of producing targeted and personalized medicines to treat infectious, hereditary and lifestyle diseases. He received the Top Intellectual Property Creator Award (Department of Science and Technology of South Africa) for pioneering more than 21 internationally granted patents in advanced Drug Delivery Systems, Intraocular Drug-Eluting Devices, 3D-Bioprinted Wound Healing Dressings and Bio-Inks, Targeted Nanomedicines, Neuro-Therapeutics and Bio-Inspired Tissue Engineered Scaffolds. He is also recognized for his scholarly output of more than 275 ISI-accredited publications (H-index=31) in the pharmaceutical sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Pharmaceutics, Principal Researcher of the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform Research Unit (WADDP), Co-Director of the WADDP Syndicate and Head of the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa