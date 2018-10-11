Adult Short Bowel Syndrome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143308, 9780128143315

Adult Short Bowel Syndrome

1st Edition

Nutritional, Medical, and Surgical Management

Editors: Mandy Corrigan Kristen Roberts Ezra Steiger
Adult Short Bowel Syndrome: Nutritional, Medical, and Surgical Management serves as a practical guide to the medical, surgical and nutritional care of complex patients with Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS), providing information on SBS with the most up-to-date, evidence-based data available. Additionally, the book presents global perspectives and highlights emerging areas of research that are influencing the care of patients with SBS. Intended for nutritionists, dieticians, physicians (specifically, general practitioners, gastroenterologists, and surgeons), nurse practitioners, pharmacists, students and researchers, this book serves as a quick reference on the medical, surgical and nutritional care of complex patients with short bowel syndrome.

  • Presents emerging areas of research related to Short Bowel Syndrome (gut microbiome, pre/probiotics), as well as current applications in clinical practice
  • Compiles an overview, classification and complications of the Short Bowel Syndrome disease state
  • Contains effective dietary concepts (including rationale and use of oral rehydration solutions) for managing malabsorption caused by Short Bowel Syndrome
  • Includes medical and pharmaceutical management techniques to compliment nutrition interventions
  • Discusses surgical options for consideration in patients with Short Bowel Syndrome
  • Highlights international perspectives on treatment and care

Nutritionists, dieticians, physicians (specifically, general practitioners, gastroenterologists, and surgeons), nurse practitioners, pharmacists, students, and researchers

1. Normal Anatomy, Digestion, Absorption
2. Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS): Classification, Underlying Causes, and Global Footprint
3. Fluids and Electrolytes: Challenges with Short Bowel Syndrome
4. Gut Microbiome
5. Therapeutic Diet Modifications in Short Bowel Syndrome
6. Probiotics and Prebiotics
7. Enteral Nutrition and Access in SBS
8. Parenteral Support and Access (including alternative intravenous lipid emulsions, home parenteral support)
9. Metabolic Complications of HPN/SBS (MBD, dehydration, d-lactic acidosis)
10. Hepatobilliary Complications of HPN/SBS
11. Catheter / Infectious Complications (of Home Parenteral Nutrition)
12. Antidiarrheals, Antisecretory Agents, Pancreatic Enzymes
13. Antimicrobials for Bacterial Overgrowth
14. Intestinal Lengthening Procedures
15. Intestinal Transplantation (Indications, outcomes, challenges after transplant)

Mandy Corrigan

Ms. Corrigan is the Clinical Nutrition Manager of the Home Nutrition Support Service and the Center for Gut Rehabilitation and Transplant at Cleveland Clinic. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Dietetics at Bowling Green State University and completed a Master’s Degree in Public Health from Cleveland State/North East Ohio Medical University. In her clinical practice, Mandy has specialized in the delivery of parenteral nutrition to patients with short bowel syndrome. Mandy’s clinical research and publication topics include home parenteral nutrition (HPN), infection control strategies for HPN patients, management of fluids and electrolytes, and care of patients with gastrointestinal compromise.

Clinical Nutrition Manager, Home Nutrition Support Service and the Center for Gut Rehabilitation and Transplant, Cleveland Clinic, Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute, Center for Human Nutrition, Cleveland Clinic

Kristen Roberts

Dr. Roberts is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine in Medical Dietetics and Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Her clinical expertise is caring for patients with malabsorptive and dysmotility syndromes requiring nutrition support. She specializes in clinical and translational research aimed at elucidating the intestinal absorption of bioactive compounds for prevention of chronic disease. Dr. Robert’s laboratory focuses on the development of nutrition-based, human clinical trials and the impact of dietary patterns on disease prevention.

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine in Medical Dietetics and Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, USA

Ezra Steiger

Dr. Steiger served as a staff surgeon at Cleveland Clinic, founded and directed the Nutrition Support Team, Home Parenteral Nutrition Program, and Intestinal Rehabilitation Program. He has over 200 publications to his credit focused on parenteral nutrition in the hospital and home settings. Dr. Steiger has served as a vice chairman of General Surgery and was elected president of the following organizations: Cleveland Surgical Society, The Ohio State Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, and the Medical Staff of the Cleveland Clinic. Although retired from his surgical practice, he continues his nutrition support practice at Cleveland Clinic.

Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute, General Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, USA

