Adult Neurogenesis in the Hippocampus
1st Edition
Health, Psychopathology, and Brain Disease
Description
Neurogenesis in the adult brain has emerged as one of the most dynamic and rapidly moving fields in modern neuroscience research. The implications of adult neurogenesis for health and well-being are wide-ranging, with findings in this area having distinct relevance for treatment and rehabilitation in neurology and psychopathology. Adult Neurogenesis in the Hippocampus addresses these implications by providing an up-to-date account on how neurogenesis in the adult hippocampus contributes to critical psychological and physiological processes, such as learning and memory, and how it is modified by life experiences, such as aging, environmental enrichment, exercise, and dieting. The book also provides the most current reviews of how adult hippocampal neurogenesis influences the pathogenesis of mood disorders, addiction, and key neurological disorders. This book is the ideal resource for researchers and advanced graduates seeking focused knowledge on the role of adult neurogenesis in brain health and disease.
Key Features
- Provides a unique overview of how adult hippocampal neurogenesis contributes to adaptive processes, brain psychopathology, and disease
- Includes state-of-the-art reviews by leading world experts in adult neurogenesis
Readership
researchers and advanced graduate students in behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, neurobiology, translational neuroscience, and neuropsychology, as well as cognitive and behavioral psychology, clinical psychology, and psychiatry
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- I. Neurobiology and Physiology of Hippocampal Neurogenesis
- Chapter 1. Neurobiology
- Introduction
- Neurogenesis Takes Place in the Dentate Gyrus of the Hippocampus
- Neurogenesis in Rodents
- Neurogenesis in Primates
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Physiology and Plasticity
- Introduction
- The Generation and Development of Adult-Born Dentate Granule Cells
- Adult-Born Dentate Granule Cells Regulate Structural and Physiological Plasticity of the Dentate Gyrus
- The Function of Adult-Born Dentate Granule Cells in Circuits and Behavior
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Cellular and Molecular Regulation
- Introduction
- Cellular identity of adult hippocampal neural stem/progenitor cells
- Mechanisms of stem cell activation and proliferation
- Mechanisms of neuronal fate determination
- Mechanisms of neuronal maturation and functional integration
- Conclusions
- II. Neurogenesis in Health and Well-Being
- Chapter 4. Learning and Memory
- Introduction
- Adult Neurogenesis Across Life Span
- Evidence for Cognitive Reserve
- The Neurogenic Reserve Hypothesis
- Presence of Early Neurogenic Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Models
- Neuropathology: Not the Complete Picture
- Pattern Separation, Neurogenesis, and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Physical Exercise
- Introduction
- Voluntary Wheel Running
- Forced Exercise
- The Effect of Age on Exercise-Induced Hippocampal Neurogenesis
- Sex Differences in Exercise-Induced Enhancements in Hippocampal Neurogenesis
- Cellular Mechanisms
- Measuring Hippocampal Neurogenesis in the Human Brain
- Exercise Improves Cognitive Function in Humans
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Dietary and Nutritional Regulation
- Introduction
- Dietary Regulation of Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis
- Nutritional Supplementation
- Human Studies
- Translational Considerations: from Animals to Humans
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Aging
- Introduction
- Aging and Neurogenesis
- Neurogenesis and Cognition in Aging
- III. Neurogenesis in Psychopathology and Disease
- Chapter 8. Adult Neurogenesis, Chronic Stress and Depression
- Introduction
- Stress-Related Changes in Major Depression
- Structural Plasticity and Adult Neurogenesis
- Stress Regulation of Neurogenesis
- Neurogenesis and Major Depression
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Acute Stress and Anxiety
- Introduction
- Does Hippocampal Neurogenesis Impact on Anxiety Behavior?
- Does Acute Stress Impact on Neurogenesis?
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Addiction
- Introduction
- Role of the Hippocampus in Addictive Behavior
- Toxic Effects of Drugs on Adult Hippocampal Neurogenesis
- Neurogenesis, Cognition, and Persistent Drug Seeking
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Neurological Disorders
- Introduction
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Neurodevelopmental Disorders
- Neurogenesis and Brain Injury
- Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 17th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019924
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128019771
About the Editor
Juan J. Canales
Dr. Juan J. Canales is a Reader in Behavioural Neuroscience in the Department of Neuroscience, Psychology and Behaviour at the University of Leicester (United Kingdom). Dr. Canales obtained his doctorate at the University of Oxford and after postdoctoral placements at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, USA) and the Valencia Foundation for Biomedical Research (Spain), he became Ramon y Cajal Senior Scientist and later Institute Investigator at the University of Valencia (Spain). Before joining the University of Leicester, Dr. Canales was a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Psychology at the University of Canterbury (New Zealand). His research focuses on the neuropharmacology of drug addiction, the discovery of new targets for therapeutic intervention in addiction, and the involvement of postnatal neurogenesis in health and psychopathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, University of Canterbury, New Zealand