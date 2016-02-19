Adult Learning: A Design for Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222455, 9781483149738

Adult Learning: A Design for Action

1st Edition

A Comprehensive International Survey

Editors: B. L. Hall J. R. Kidd
eBook ISBN: 9781483149738
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 346
Description

Adult Learning: A Design for Action: A Comprehensive International Survey contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Adult Education and Development held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in June 1976, under the auspices of the International Council for Adult Education. The papers explore ideas and actions for carrying out a design for development that recognizes the centrality of adult education and of the participation of the people in development decisions.
This book consists of 29 chapters and begins with a discussion on the role of adult education in development as well as expanded concepts of development for action. Case studies of adult education in a number of countries are presented, including Guinea Bissau, Hungary, Indonesia, Mozambique, Vietnam, and member states of the Arab League. The following chapters focus on the role of short cycle and community colleges in development; workers' participation for development; distance teaching alternatives in education and for development; and the impact of agricultural extension on development. This monograph will be of interest to educators and policymakers.

Table of Contents


Preface and Acknowledgments

An Urgency: Adult Education in and for Development

Restructuring Adult Education

"Development is for Man, by Man, and of Man": The Declaration of Dar es Salaam

Expanded Concepts of Development for Action

Implications of a New International Economic Order

The People's Involvement in Development

Education and Equality: A Vision Unfulfilled

Structures and Development

Case Studies

Member States of the Arab League

Guinea Bissau

Hungary

Indonesia

Mozambique

Vietnam

Issues for Development

Agricultural Extension and Development

Breaking the Monopoly of Knowledge: Research Methods, Participation and Development

Adult Learners within their Cultural Setting: Research for Development

National Statistics for Adult Education

The Role of Short Cycle and Community Colleges in Development

Educational Mass Campaigns for Development

The Role of Languages in Development

Workers' Participation for Development

Distance Teaching Alternatives in Education and for Development

The Educational Core of Development

Conclusions

"As Educators we are Politicians and Also Artists" An Interview with Paulo Freire

Design for Action

Appendix: List of Conference Papers

Index

346
English
© Pergamon 1978
Pergamon
9781483149738

B. L. Hall

J. R. Kidd

