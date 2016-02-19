Adult Learning: A Design for Action: A Comprehensive International Survey contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Adult Education and Development held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in June 1976, under the auspices of the International Council for Adult Education. The papers explore ideas and actions for carrying out a design for development that recognizes the centrality of adult education and of the participation of the people in development decisions.

This book consists of 29 chapters and begins with a discussion on the role of adult education in development as well as expanded concepts of development for action. Case studies of adult education in a number of countries are presented, including Guinea Bissau, Hungary, Indonesia, Mozambique, Vietnam, and member states of the Arab League. The following chapters focus on the role of short cycle and community colleges in development; workers' participation for development; distance teaching alternatives in education and for development; and the impact of agricultural extension on development. This monograph will be of interest to educators and policymakers.