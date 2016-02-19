Adult Learning: A Design for Action
1st Edition
A Comprehensive International Survey
Description
Adult Learning: A Design for Action: A Comprehensive International Survey contains the proceedings of the International Conference on Adult Education and Development held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in June 1976, under the auspices of the International Council for Adult Education. The papers explore ideas and actions for carrying out a design for development that recognizes the centrality of adult education and of the participation of the people in development decisions.
This book consists of 29 chapters and begins with a discussion on the role of adult education in development as well as expanded concepts of development for action. Case studies of adult education in a number of countries are presented, including Guinea Bissau, Hungary, Indonesia, Mozambique, Vietnam, and member states of the Arab League. The following chapters focus on the role of short cycle and community colleges in development; workers' participation for development; distance teaching alternatives in education and for development; and the impact of agricultural extension on development. This monograph will be of interest to educators and policymakers.
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgments
An Urgency: Adult Education in and for Development
Restructuring Adult Education
"Development is for Man, by Man, and of Man": The Declaration of Dar es Salaam
Expanded Concepts of Development for Action
Implications of a New International Economic Order
The People's Involvement in Development
Education and Equality: A Vision Unfulfilled
Structures and Development
Case Studies
Member States of the Arab League
Guinea Bissau
Hungary
Indonesia
Mozambique
Vietnam
Issues for Development
Agricultural Extension and Development
Breaking the Monopoly of Knowledge: Research Methods, Participation and Development
Adult Learners within their Cultural Setting: Research for Development
National Statistics for Adult Education
The Role of Short Cycle and Community Colleges in Development
Educational Mass Campaigns for Development
The Role of Languages in Development
Workers' Participation for Development
Distance Teaching Alternatives in Education and for Development
The Educational Core of Development
Conclusions
"As Educators we are Politicians and Also Artists" An Interview with Paulo Freire
Design for Action
Appendix: List of Conference Papers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149738