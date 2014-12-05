Adult Health Nursing - Text and Elsevier Adaptive Learning Package
7th Edition
Description
Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to Adult Health Nursing, 7e, Elsevier Adaptive Learning combines the power of brain science with sophisticated, patented Cerego algorithms to help you learn faster and remember longer. It’s fun; it’s engaging; and it’s constantly tracking your performance and adapting to deliver content precisely when it’s needed to ensure core information is transformed into lasting knowledge.
Key Features
- An individual study schedule reduces cognitive workload and helps you become a more effective learner by automatically guiding the learning and review process.
- The mobile app offers a seamless learning experience between your smartphone and the web with your memory profile maintained and managed in the cloud.
- UNIQUE! Your memory strength is profiled at the course, chapter, and item level to identify personal learning and forgetting patterns.
- UNIQUE! Material is re-presented just before you would naturally forget it to counteract memory decay.
- A personalized learning pathway is established based on your learning profile, memory map, and time required to demonstrate information mastery.
- The comprehensive student dashboard allows you to view your personal learning progress.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
2. Care of the Surgical Patient
3. Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder
4. Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
5. Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
6. Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder
7. Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder
8. Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder
9. Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder
10. Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder
11. Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder
12. Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder
13. Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder
14. Care of the Patient with a Neurological Disorder
15. Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder
16. Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS
17. Care of the Patient with Cancer
Appendix A: Common Abbreviations
Appendix B: Laboratory Reference Values
Appendix C: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX® Examination
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 5th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323352420
About the Author
Kim Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN
Kelly Gosnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana