Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531986, 9780323543941

Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification Review

1st Edition

Authors: JoAnn Zerwekh
eBook ISBN: 9780323543941
eBook ISBN: 9780323543934
Paperback ISBN: 9780323531986
eBook ISBN: 9780323672665
eBook ISBN: 9780323672658
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th January 2018
Page Count: 336
Description

Get the expert study tools you need to prepare for Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner certification! New from best-selling author JoAnn Zerwekh, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification Review has been carefully written and organized to mirror the AANP and ANCC test blueprints. The first edition of this robust study tool includes more than 1,400 multiple-choice questions that reflect the latest evidence-based clinical practice and national treatment guidelines and protocols. At the end of every chapter you’ll find an Answers and Rationales section for instant remediation. Additionally, you can study anytime and anywhere with a mobile-optimized website that generates exams with questions taken from the book, plus new illustration-based and ordered-response questions.

Table of Contents

  1. Test-Taking Strategies
    2. Growth and Development
    3. Health Promotion and Maintenance
    4. Cardiovascular
    5. Respiratory
    6. Immune and Allergy
    7. Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat (HEENT)
    8. Integumentary
    9. Endocrine
    10. Musculoskeletal
    11. Neurology
    12. Gastrointestinal and Liver
    13. Hematology
    14. Urinary
    15. Male Reproductive
    16. Female Reproductive
    17. Mental Health
    18. Research and Theory 
    19. Professional Issues

Details

About the Author

JoAnn Zerwekh

Affiliations and Expertise

President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

