Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification Review
1st Edition
Description
Get the expert study tools you need to prepare for Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner certification! New from best-selling author JoAnn Zerwekh, Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Certification Review has been carefully written and organized to mirror the AANP and ANCC test blueprints. The first edition of this robust study tool includes more than 1,400 multiple-choice questions that reflect the latest evidence-based clinical practice and national treatment guidelines and protocols. At the end of every chapter you’ll find an Answers and Rationales section for instant remediation. Additionally, you can study anytime and anywhere with a mobile-optimized website that generates exams with questions taken from the book, plus new illustration-based and ordered-response questions.
Table of Contents
- Test-Taking Strategies
2. Growth and Development
3. Health Promotion and Maintenance
4. Cardiovascular
5. Respiratory
6. Immune and Allergy
7. Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose, and Throat (HEENT)
8. Integumentary
9. Endocrine
10. Musculoskeletal
11. Neurology
12. Gastrointestinal and Liver
13. Hematology
14. Urinary
15. Male Reproductive
16. Female Reproductive
17. Mental Health
18. Research and Theory
19. Professional Issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 25th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323543941
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323543934
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323531986
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672665
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672658
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ