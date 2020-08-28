Adult Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 38-3

This issue of Cardiology Clinics will cover Adult Congenital Heart Disease. Curated by Dr. Curt J. Daniels, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series editorial board: Jamil A. Aboulhosn, David M. Shavelle, Terrence D. Welch, and Audrey H. Wu. The volume will include articles on: ACHD Epidemiology and Work Force, Access and Delivery of ACHD Care, Atrial Septal Defect, Bicuspid Aortic Valve and ACHD Aortopathy, Coarctation of the Aorta, Ebstein Anomaly, Tetralogy of Fallot, Single Ventricle and Fontan Physiology, ACHD Transcatheter Therapy, ACHD Electrophysiology¸ ACHD Cardiothoracic Surgery, Psychosocial Aspects of ACHD, Congenital Heart Disease and Pulmonary Hypertension, ACHD Heart Failure, and Mechanical Support and Transplant.