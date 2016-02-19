Adsorptive Bubble Separation Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Adsorptive Bubble Separation Techniques focuses on the mechanisms of the various adsorptive bubble separation methods. This book examines the various adsorptive bubble separation techniques, including ion flotation, foam fractionation, precipitate flotation, mineral flotation, bubble fractionation, and solvent sublation. Organized into 20 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the certain important properties of foam. This text then examines the results of several separations, as well as the results of additional studies into the mechanisms of the different techniques. Other chapters explain the studies of foam separation in the case of synthetic solutions, which provide a good knowledge of the extraction mechanisms of the radioactive cations, cesium, cerium, and strontium. This book discusses as well the experimental and theoretical work on foam separation done in Israel. The final chapter deals with the separation of surfactants and metallic ions at various places around the world. This book is a valuable resource for materials scientists, engineers, and chemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Overview
II. Classification of Techniques
III. Droplet Analogs
References
Chapter 2 Morphology, Coalescence, and Size Distribution of Foam Bubbles
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Structure of Foams
III. Gas Diffusion in Foams
IV. Thinning and Rupture of Bubble Walls
References
Chapter 3 Principles of Foam Fractionation and Drainage
I. Introduction
II. Adsorption
III. Column Operation
IV. Foam
V. Closure
Symbols
References
Chapter 4 Ion Flotation
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Parameters Affecting the Process
IV. Continuous Ion Flotation
V. Analytical Applications
VI. Theoretical Considerations
VII. Uses
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Precipitate Flotation
I. Introduction
II. Precipitate Flotation of the First Kind
III. Precipitate Flotation of the Second Kind
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Principles of Mineral Flotation
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Flotation Behavior
III. Equilibrium Considerations in Flotation Systems
IV. Adsorption of Organic and Inorganic Ions at Mineral-Water Surfaces
V. Some Physical Chemical Variables in Flotation
VI. Some Examples of Technological Flotation Separations
VII. Flotation Kinetics
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Bubble Fractionation
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Results
Symbols
References
Chapter 8 Solvent Sublation
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Design
III. Characteristics of Solvent Sublation
IV. Mechanism of Removal
V. Relationship to Solvent Extraction
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 Foam Separation of Enzymes and Other Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Considerations
III. Foam Separation of Proteins
IV. Closure
References
Chapter 10 Foam Fractionation of Surfactants, Orthophosphate, and Phenol
I. Batch and Continuous Separation of Cat ionic and Anionic Surfactants
II. Batch Separation of Orthophosphate and of Phenol
Symbols
References
Chapter 11 Ion, Colloid, and Precipitate Flotation of Inorganic Anions
I. Batch Ion Flotation of Chromium(VI)
II. Continuous Ion Flotation of Chromium(VI)
III. Continuous Dissolved-Air Ion Flotation of Chromium(VI)
IV. Batch and Continuous Precipitate Flotation of Chromium(III)
V. Ion and Colloid Flotation of Cyanide Complexed by Iron
VI. Precipitate Flotation of Cyanide Complexed by Iron
References
Chapter 12 Flotation of Participates: Ferric Oxide, Bacteria, Active Carbon, and Clays
I. Colloidal Ferric Oxide
II. Six Species of Bacteria
III. Active Carbon with Adsorbed Phenol
IV. Clays and Clay Sediments: Clarification of Turbid Waters
V. Effect of Particulates on Foam Separation of Surfactants
References
Chapter 13 Removal and Use of Hydrolyzable Metals in Foam Separations
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods and Materials
III. Foam Separation of Hydrolyzable Metals
IV. Microflotation for Removal of Colloids
References
Chapter 14 Application of Adsorptive Bubble Separation Techniques to Wastewater Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Applications to Domestic Wastewater
III. Applications to Industrial Wastes
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 15 Separation of Surfactants and Metallic Ions by Foaming: Studies in France
I. Introduction
II. Preliminary Study
III. Adaptation of Foam Separation to Waste Treatment
IV. Exploitation of a 100-liter/hr Pilot Plant
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 16 Separation of Surfactants and Metallic Ions by Foaming: Studies in Israel
I. Introduction
II. Adsorption to Gas Liquid Interfaces
III. Properties of Dynamics Foams
IV. Equipment Design and Performance
Symbols
References
Chapter 17 Separation of Metallic Ions by Foaming: Studies in Italy
I. Ion Adsorption
II. Representative Separations
Symbols
References
Chapter 18 Separation of Particles, Molecules, and Ions by Foaming: Studies in Japan
I. General Aspects of Separation by Bubbling
II. Ion Flotation
III. Molecule and Particle Flotations
References
Chapter 19 Separation of Surfactants and Metallic Ions by Foaming: Studies at Radiation Applications, Inc., and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S.A.
I. Origin and Objectives of Foam Fractionation Work at RAI and ORNL
II. Fractionation of Metal Ions from Nitrate Solutions
III. Screening of Surface-Active Agents
IV. Decontamination of Process Wastewater
V. Combined Foam Separation - Froth Flotation Process
VI. Some Comparisons between Static and Dynamics Surfaces
VII. Development of Counter-Current Foam Columns
VIII. Foam Drainage Model and Experimental Results
Symbols
References
Chapter 20 Separation of Surfactants and Ions from Solutions by Foaming: Studies in the U.S.S.R.
I. Introduction
II. Surfactant Separation
III. Ion Separation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
