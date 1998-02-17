Adsorption Technology and Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750619592, 9780080489971

Adsorption Technology and Design

1st Edition

Authors: Barry Crittenden W John Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9780080489971
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750619592
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th February 1998
Page Count: 288
Description

Adsorption is of considerable industrial importance and is a major part of many different processes throughout the chemical and process industries, including many reactions - chemical and bio-chemical, purification and filtration, gas and liquid processing and catalysis. Adsorption is a complex process and this makes the correct design and implementation of its operation all the more critical.

The aim of this book is to provide all those involved in designing and running adsorption processes with a straightforward guide to the essentials of adsorption technology and design. It will therefore be an important addition to the bookshelves of both student and professional chemical, plant and process engineers in industries as varied as the petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food processing fields.

Key Features

  • This book is practically based - other books are research level monographs
  • This is about the basic design and implementation of an important industrial process
  • Written as a straightforward and concise guide

Readership

Process design engineers, operations engineers and technicians in the chemical, process, petrochemical, oil and utilities industries, final year undergraduates and postgraduates

Table of Contents

Introduction to adsorption processes and applications; Adsorbents; Thermodynamics and equilibrium; Kinetics; Processes and cycles; Modelling and design; Examples of pressure swing adsorption; Examples of thermal swing adsorption; The Literature of adsorption

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080489971
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750619592

About the Author

Barry Crittenden

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bath

W John Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bath

