Adsorption Processes for Water Treatment discusses the application of adsorption in water purification. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that detail the carbon and resin adsorptive processes for potable water treatment. The text first covers the elements of surface chemistry and then proceeds to discussing adsorption models. Chapter 3 tackles the kinetics of adsorption, while Chapter 4 deals with batch systems and fixed fluid beds. Next, the book talks about the physical and chemical properties of carbon. The next two chapters discuss the adsorption of organic compounds and the removal of inorganic compounds, respectively. The eighth chapter presents operational, pilot plant, and case studies. Chapter 9 discusses the biological activated carbon treatment of drinking water, and Chapter 10 covers the adsorption of macroreticular resins. The book will be of great use to both researchers and professionals involved in the research and development of water treatment process.

1. Elements of Surface Chemistry

Principles of Adsorption

Types

Entropy Changes

Adsorption: Interaction Forces

Dispersion Forces

Potential Energy Curves

Surface Tension 5

Thermodynamics of Adsorption: Gibbs Adsorption Isotherm

Unimolecular Surface Films

Insoluble Surface Films

Expanded and Gaseous Films

Surface Films of Soluble Substances

Surface Layers and Gas Laws

Adsorption Equilibria

Generalizations

Langmuir Adsorption Isotherm

Freundlich Adsorption Isotherm

BET Adsorption Isotherm

Henry's Law: Linear Adsorption Isotherm

References

2. Adsorption Models

Theories

Background

Net Adsorption Energy Concept

Correlation of NAEC to Adsorption Isotherms

Polanyi Adsorption Potential Theory

Solvophobic Theory

Theory of Correspondence for Adsorption

Applications

References

3. Kinetics of Adsorption

Batch Systems

Single Compounds

Systemic Factors Affecting Rates of Adsorption: Single Compounds

Diffusion-Controlled Processes

Mixed Systems

Fixed Beds

Early Mass Transfer Models

Mass Transfer Parameters

Late Mass Transfer Models

References

4. Batch Systems and Fixed and Fluidized Beds

Batch Contact Systems

Generalizations

Determination of Carbon Dosage in Batch Systems

Dynamic Systems (Column Adsorbers)

Generalizations

The Breakthrough Curve and Mass Transfer Zone

Types of Adsorption Systems

Fixed Bed Contactors

Pulsed Bed Contactors

System Configurations

Mathematical Modeling for Fixed Bed Adsorbers

Generalizations

Fixed Bed Model

Process Design of Adsorbers

Generalizations

Analysis of Data

Major Design Approaches

Application of Design Methods

References

5. Physical and Chemical Properties of Carbon

Preparation and/or Activation

Source Materials

Activation Processes

General Physical Properties

Overall Characteristics

Surface Area

Porosity

Surface Functional Groups

Generalizations

Surface Acidity

Effects on Adsorption

Electrophoretic Characteristics

References

6. Adsorption of Organic Compounds

Nonspecific Organic Carbon

Analytical Considerations

Equilibrium Studies

Pilot Plant Studies

Pretreatment

Breakthrough

Organic Priority Pollutants

Carbon Tetrachloride

Trihalomethanes

Fulvic and Humic Acids

Equilibrium Studies

Column Studies

Phenolic Compounds

Equilibrium Studies

Column Studies

Petrochemicals

Equilibrium Studies

Column Studies

Organic Pesticides

Equilibrium Studies

Column Studies

Compounds Causing Tastes and Odors

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Miscellaneous Organic Compounds

Equilibrium Studies

Column Studies

Organics in Mixed Systems

Equilibrium Studies

Column Studies

References

7. Removal of Inorganic Compounds

Arsenic

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Barium

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Cadmium

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Chromium

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Copper

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Fluoride

Health Concerns

Removal

Lead

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Mercury

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Radionuclides

Health Concerns

Removal

Selenium

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Zinc

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

Chlorine Compounds

Chlorine

Chloramines

Packed Bed Reactors

Hydrogen Sulfide

Aqueous Chemistry

Removal

References

8. Operational, Pilot Plant, and Case Studies

Taste and Odor Removal

Nitro, West Virginia

Omaha, Nebraska

Sulfide Odors

Little Falls, New Jersey

Removal of Organic Compounds

Chloroform and Total Organic Carbon

Haloforms and Pesticides

Chlorinated Benzenes, Total Organic Carbon, and Total Organic Halogens

Organic Solvents

Trihalomethanes and Precursors

Treatment of Groundwaters

Large-Scale Systems

Small-Scale Systems

Pretreatment for Removal of Organic Compounds

Chemical Coagulation

Ozonation

Aeration

Chlorination

Design and Economic Considerations

Microbiology of Granular Activated Carbon

Regeneration Processes

Coagulation

Backwashing Granular Activated Carbon Filters

References

9. Biological Activated Carbon Treatment of Drinking Water

Pretreatment: Chemical Oxidation

Ozone

Chlorination

Performance

Operating Experiences and Case Studies

The Mulheim Process

Mery-sur-Oise and Choisy-le-Roi, France

The Dusselldorf Process

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Design and Operational Considerations

Preliminary Design

Detailed Design

Economic Considerations

References

10. Adsorption by Macroreticular Resins

Physical and Chemical Properties

Types

Physical Properties

Removal of Individual Compounds

Humic Substances

Trihalomethanes

Phenols

Detergents

Comparative Studies: Resins and Granular Activated Carbon

Humic Substances

Trihalomethanes

Phenols

Miscellaneous Compounds

References

