Adsorption Processes for Water Treatment discusses the application of adsorption in water purification. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that detail the carbon and resin adsorptive processes for potable water treatment. The text first covers the elements of surface chemistry and then proceeds to discussing adsorption models. Chapter 3 tackles the kinetics of adsorption, while Chapter 4 deals with batch systems and fixed fluid beds. Next, the book talks about the physical and chemical properties of carbon. The next two chapters discuss the adsorption of organic compounds and the removal of inorganic compounds, respectively. The eighth chapter presents operational, pilot plant, and case studies. Chapter 9 discusses the biological activated carbon treatment of drinking water, and Chapter 10 covers the adsorption of macroreticular resins. The book will be of great use to both researchers and professionals involved in the research and development of water treatment process.
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgments
1. Elements of Surface Chemistry
Principles of Adsorption
Types
Entropy Changes
Adsorption: Interaction Forces
Dispersion Forces
Potential Energy Curves
Surface Tension 5
Thermodynamics of Adsorption: Gibbs Adsorption Isotherm
Unimolecular Surface Films
Insoluble Surface Films
Expanded and Gaseous Films
Surface Films of Soluble Substances
Surface Layers and Gas Laws
Adsorption Equilibria
Generalizations
Langmuir Adsorption Isotherm
Freundlich Adsorption Isotherm
BET Adsorption Isotherm
Henry's Law: Linear Adsorption Isotherm
2. Adsorption Models
Theories
Background
Net Adsorption Energy Concept
Correlation of NAEC to Adsorption Isotherms
Polanyi Adsorption Potential Theory
Solvophobic Theory
Theory of Correspondence for Adsorption
Applications
3. Kinetics of Adsorption
Batch Systems
Single Compounds
Systemic Factors Affecting Rates of Adsorption: Single Compounds
Diffusion-Controlled Processes
Mixed Systems
Fixed Beds
Early Mass Transfer Models
Mass Transfer Parameters
Late Mass Transfer Models
4. Batch Systems and Fixed and Fluidized Beds
Batch Contact Systems
Generalizations
Determination of Carbon Dosage in Batch Systems
Dynamic Systems (Column Adsorbers)
Generalizations
The Breakthrough Curve and Mass Transfer Zone
Types of Adsorption Systems
Fixed Bed Contactors
Pulsed Bed Contactors
System Configurations
Mathematical Modeling for Fixed Bed Adsorbers
Generalizations
Fixed Bed Model
Process Design of Adsorbers
Generalizations
Analysis of Data
Major Design Approaches
Application of Design Methods
5. Physical and Chemical Properties of Carbon
Preparation and/or Activation
Source Materials
Activation Processes
General Physical Properties
Overall Characteristics
Surface Area
Porosity
Surface Functional Groups
Generalizations
Surface Acidity
Effects on Adsorption
Electrophoretic Characteristics
6. Adsorption of Organic Compounds
Nonspecific Organic Carbon
Analytical Considerations
Equilibrium Studies
Pilot Plant Studies
Pretreatment
Breakthrough
Organic Priority Pollutants
Carbon Tetrachloride
Trihalomethanes
Fulvic and Humic Acids
Equilibrium Studies
Column Studies
Phenolic Compounds
Equilibrium Studies
Column Studies
Petrochemicals
Equilibrium Studies
Column Studies
Organic Pesticides
Equilibrium Studies
Column Studies
Compounds Causing Tastes and Odors
Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Miscellaneous Organic Compounds
Equilibrium Studies
Column Studies
Organics in Mixed Systems
Equilibrium Studies
Column Studies
7. Removal of Inorganic Compounds
Arsenic
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Barium
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Cadmium
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Chromium
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Copper
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Fluoride
Health Concerns
Removal
Lead
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Mercury
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Radionuclides
Health Concerns
Removal
Selenium
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Zinc
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
Chlorine Compounds
Chlorine
Chloramines
Packed Bed Reactors
Hydrogen Sulfide
Aqueous Chemistry
Removal
8. Operational, Pilot Plant, and Case Studies
Taste and Odor Removal
Nitro, West Virginia
Omaha, Nebraska
Sulfide Odors
Little Falls, New Jersey
Removal of Organic Compounds
Chloroform and Total Organic Carbon
Haloforms and Pesticides
Chlorinated Benzenes, Total Organic Carbon, and Total Organic Halogens
Organic Solvents
Trihalomethanes and Precursors
Treatment of Groundwaters
Large-Scale Systems
Small-Scale Systems
Pretreatment for Removal of Organic Compounds
Chemical Coagulation
Ozonation
Aeration
Chlorination
Design and Economic Considerations
Microbiology of Granular Activated Carbon
Regeneration Processes
Coagulation
Backwashing Granular Activated Carbon Filters
9. Biological Activated Carbon Treatment of Drinking Water
Pretreatment: Chemical Oxidation
Ozone
Chlorination
Performance
Operating Experiences and Case Studies
The Mulheim Process
Mery-sur-Oise and Choisy-le-Roi, France
The Dusselldorf Process
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Design and Operational Considerations
Preliminary Design
Detailed Design
Economic Considerations
10. Adsorption by Macroreticular Resins
Physical and Chemical Properties
Types
Physical Properties
Removal of Individual Compounds
Humic Substances
Trihalomethanes
Phenols
Detergents
Comparative Studies: Resins and Granular Activated Carbon
Humic Substances
Trihalomethanes
Phenols
Miscellaneous Compounds
Index
