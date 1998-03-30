Adsorption of Metals by Geomedia
1st Edition
Variables, Mechanisms, and Model Applications
Adsorption of Metals by Geomedia, serves as a needed resource for this topic which has received much attention during the past 15 years. The book provides an in-depth review of the field, followed by numerouschapters that document the current status of adsorption research for a variety of metals by geomedia ranging from individual minerals to sediments and soils. Adsorption mechanisms are detailed and precipitation is presented as a distinct sorption process.Virtually all factors affecting the extent of metal adsorption are examined, including the effects of selected anions, competition among metals, pH, metal concentration, loading, variable metal adsorption capacity, ionic strength, hydrogen exchange and stoichiometry, and solids concentration. A variety of adsorption models are briefly presented and some are used to extend laboratory studies to field sites. The book is comprised of a collection of papers contributed by leading investigators from Canada, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the US.
- Includes a wide-ranging review of the status of adsorption research and a prospectus on
future research
- Details all known factors affecting the extent of adsorption
- Covers basic adsorption equations and interrelationships
- Clearly documents experimental procedures
- Presents adsorption data for eleven metals and three other elements
- Uses normalization to greatly reduce apparent variability among absorbents
- Provides extensive literature citations and a comprehensive index
Environmental scientists and engineers, and geoscientists involved in making sorption measurements, using such data for remediation of contaminated sites, and transport modeling.
E.A. Jenne, Metal Adsorption by Earth Materials: Data Analysis, Modeling, Controlling Factors, and Related Issues. T. Payne, G.R. Lumpkin, and T.D. Waite, UraniumVII Adsorption on Model Minerals: Controlling Factors and Surface Complexation Modeling. R.T. Pabalan, D.R. Turner, P. Bertetti, and J.D. Prikryl, UraniumVI Sorption onto Selected Mineral Surfaces: Key Geochemical Parameters. P.F. Bertetti, R.T. Pabalan, and M.G. Almendarez, Studiesof NeptuniumV Sorption on Montmorillonite, Clinoptilolite, Montmorillonite, and ( - Alumina. S.B. Clark, A.L. Bryce, A.D. Leuking, J. Gariboldt, and S.M. Serkiz, Factors Affecting Tri-Valent f-Element Adsorption to an Acidic Sandy Soil. M.F. Azizian and P.O. Nelson, Lead Adsorption, Chemically-Enhanced Desorption, and Equilibrium Modeling in an Iron-0xide-Coated Sand, Synthetic Groundwater System. J.J. Payne, H.S. Quarder, R.W. Smith, and T. McLing, Uranium Sorption onto Natural Sands asa Function of Sediment Characteristics and Solution pH. L. Axe and P. Anderson, Intraparticle Diffusion of Metal Contaminants in Amorphous Oxide Minerals. L.R.G. Guilherme and S.J. Anderson, Copper Sorption Kinetics and Sorption Hysteresis inTwo Oxide-Rich Soils (Oxisols): Effects of Phosphate Pretreatment. R. Yong and E. MacDonald, Influence of pH, Metal Concentration, and Soil Component Removal on Retention of Pb and Cu by an Illitic Soil. V. Laperche and S.J. Traina, Immobilization of Lead by Hydroxylapatite. D.W. Oscarson and H.B. Hume, Effect of Solid: Liquid Ratio on the Sorption of Sr2+ and Cs+ on Bentonite. G.D. Redden, J. Li, and J.O. Leckie, Adsorption of UVI and Citric Acid on Goethite, Gibbsite, and Kaolinite Comparing Results for Binary and Ternary Systems. C.G. Ong and J.O. Leckie, Surface and Solution Speciation of Agl in a Heterogeneous Ferrihydrite-Solution with Thiosulfate. C.-C. Chen, C. Papelis, and K.F. Hayes, Extended X-Ray Absorption Fine Structure (EXAFS) Analysis of Aqueous Srll Ion Sorption at Clay-Water Interfaces. H.A. Thompson, G.A. Parks, and G.E. Brown, Jr., Structure and Composition of UVI Sorption Complexes at the Kaolinite-Water Interface. P.V. Brady, R.T. Cygan, and K.L. Nagy, Molecular Controls on Kaolinite Surface Charge and Organic Acid Adsorption. R.T. Cygan, K.L. Nagy, and P.V. Brady, Molecular Models of Metal Sorption on Kaolinite. Contributors to come, Sorptionof Molybdenum on Oxides, Clay Minerals, and Soils: Mechanisms and Models. W.-Z. Wang, M.L. Brusseau, and J.F. Artiola, Nonequilibrium and Nonlinear Transport of Cadmium, Nickel, and Strontium Through Subsurface Soils. S.D. Smith and J.R. Kramer, Fluorescence Quenching and Aluminum Adsorption to Organic Substances. M. Borkovec, U. Rusch, and J.C. Westall, Modeling of Competitive Ion Binding to Heterogeneous Materials with Affinity Distributions. D.G. Kinniburgh, W.H. van Riemsdijk, L.K. Koopal, and M.F. Benedetti, Ion Binding to Humic Substances: Measurements, Models, Mechanisms. K.S. Smith, J.F. Ranville, G.S. Plumlee, and D.L. Macalady, Predictive Double-Layer Modeling of Metal Sorption in Mine-Drainage Systems.
Everett Jenne
Dr. Everett Jenne has served on the committee of the National Academy of Sciences and as president of the Society for Environmental Geochemistry and Health, and has also held adjunct appointments at the University of Washington and Stanford University. Dr. Jenne is best known for his role in establishing the major role of hydrous oxides, particularly iron, as controls on the solute concentration of transition series metals and other trace elements in soils and sediments and for his efforts in the development and application of geochemical models competent to handle speciation, adsorption, solubility, and mass transfer of major and minor trace elements, including radionuclides, in a wide range of waters. Prior to his retirement in 1995, Dr. Jenne was involved for a number of years in geochemical and acid-rain related watershed modeling at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Simultaneously, he undertook a systematic review of adsorption/desorption data. During this period he also became interested of the rates of dissolution of Al and Si oxides, particularly the amorphic varieties, under both acidic and basic conditions.
Battelle, Pacific Northwest Laboratory, Kennewick, Washington, U.S.A.