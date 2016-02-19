Adsorption of Gases on Heterogeneous Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126016901, 9780080984360

Adsorption of Gases on Heterogeneous Surfaces

1st Edition

Authors: W. Rudzinski D. Everett
eBook ISBN: 9780080984360
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 1991
Page Count: 624
Description

All real solid surfaces are heterogeneous to a greater or lesser extent and this book provides a broad yet detailed survey of the present state of gas adsorption. Coverage is comprehensive and extends from basic principles to computer simulation of adsorption. Underlying concepts are clarified and the strengths and weaknesses of the various methods described are discussed.

Key Features

  • Adsorption isotherm equations for various types of heterogeneous solid surfaces
  • Methods of determining the nature of surface heterogeneity and porosity from experimental data
  • Studies of phase behavior of gases absorbed on heterogeneous solid surfaces
  • Computer simulation of adsorption on heterogeneous solid surfaces

Readership

Graduate students and professionals in physical chemistry and chemical engineers working on catalysis and gas separation

Table of Contents

Basic Principles. The Empirical Adsorption Isotherms. Calorimetric Effects in Adsorption. The Interpretation of Empirical Isotherms in Terms of Surface Heterogeneity. Ideal Monolayer Adsorption on Heterogeneous Surfaces. On the Nature of the Heterogeneity of Real Solid Surfaces. Low-pressure Adsorption and the Virial Description. Mobile Monolayer Adsorption with Lateral Interactions. Localised Monolayer Adsorption with Interactions between Adsorbed Molecules. Multilayer Adsorption on Heterogeneous Surfaces. Numerical Methods of Evaluating the Adsorption Energy Distribution. Multisite Occupancy Adsorption on Heterogeneous Solid Surfaces. Computer Simulation of Adsorption on Heterogeneous Solid Surfaces. Index.

About the Author

W. Rudzinski

Affiliations and Expertise

Maria Curie-Sklodoska University, Lublin, Poland

D. Everett

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bristol

