Adsorption Calculations and Modelling
1st Edition
Description
'Adsorption Calculations and Modelling' provides readers with practical, useful information about how to make adsorption calculations and formulate models describing adsorption processes. Unlike most books on this subject, this book treats both gas phase adsorption and liquid phase adsorption with equal emphasis, and supplies a rigorous treatment of multi-component adsorption. It also covers adsorption applications in environmental applications including the use of impregnated adsorbents for protection against toxic gases and carbon adsorption in water and wastewater treatment.
Key Features
Explores the most up-to-date information on multicomponent adsorption Details adsorption applications in environmental application Explains the fundamentals of adsorption calculation in a simple, straightforward manner.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Thermodynamics of adsorption; Representation, correlation and prediction of single-component adsorption equilibrium data; Multicomponent adsorption equilibrium and calculations; Adsorbate transport, its adsorption and rates; Macroscopie description of adsorption processes; Adsorption calculations in batch and continuous flow tanks; Fixed-bed adsorption calculations; Characterization and adsorption calculations of solutions with unkonwn composition; Adsorption with chemical reactions; Adsorption with biological growth; Appendix; Adsorption computer programs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 19th December 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292243
About the Editor
Howard Brenner
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology