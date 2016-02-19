Adsorption Calculations and Modelling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750691215, 9781483292243

Adsorption Calculations and Modelling

1st Edition

Editors: Howard Brenner
eBook ISBN: 9781483292243
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th December 1994
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

'Adsorption Calculations and Modelling' provides readers with practical, useful information about how to make adsorption calculations and formulate models describing adsorption processes. Unlike most books on this subject, this book treats both gas phase adsorption and liquid phase adsorption with equal emphasis, and supplies a rigorous treatment of multi-component adsorption. It also covers adsorption applications in environmental applications including the use of impregnated adsorbents for protection against toxic gases and carbon adsorption in water and wastewater treatment.

Key Features

Explores the most up-to-date information on multicomponent adsorption Details adsorption applications in environmental application Explains the fundamentals of adsorption calculation in a simple, straightforward manner.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Thermodynamics of adsorption; Representation, correlation and prediction of single-component adsorption equilibrium data; Multicomponent adsorption equilibrium and calculations; Adsorbate transport, its adsorption and rates; Macroscopie description of adsorption processes; Adsorption calculations in batch and continuous flow tanks; Fixed-bed adsorption calculations; Characterization and adsorption calculations of solutions with unkonwn composition; Adsorption with chemical reactions; Adsorption with biological growth; Appendix; Adsorption computer programs.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292243

About the Editor

Howard Brenner

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.