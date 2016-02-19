Adsorption at the Gas-Solid and Liquid-Solid Interface - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420879, 9780080960470

Adsorption at the Gas-Solid and Liquid-Solid Interface, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Kenneth Sing Jean Rouquerol
eBook ISBN: 9780080960470
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1982
English
© Elsevier Science 1982
Elsevier Science
9780080960470

@qu:...a useful contribution to the literature and is thus recommended for the surface science collections of university and industrial research laboratories. @source: Advances in Colloid and Interface Science

About the Editors

Kenneth Sing Editor

Kenneth Sing is an emeritus professor of Brunel University and visiting professor at Bristol University, both in the UK. He is co-author of the well-known book Adsorption, Surface Area and Porosity.

Department of Chemistry, Brunel University, Uxbridge

Jean Rouquerol Editor

Jean Rouquerol is director of the Centre de Thermodynamique, and a leading authority on adsorption thermodynamics and the methodology of thermal analysis and adsorption calorimetry

Centre de Thermodynamique, Marseilles, France

