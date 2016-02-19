Adsorption and Catalysis on Oxide Surfaces, Volume 21

The Symposium was held to honour the memory of the late Dr. A.J. Tench who made numerous important contributions to our knowledge of the structure, reactivity and adsorption properties of oxide surfaces. This volume contains an up-to-date picture of adsorption and catalysis on oxide surfaces, not in the form of a comprehensive review but in its living aspects of work in progress. It describes detailed studies on the determination of the coordination surface ions, particularly oxide ions, by photoluminescence and reflectance spectroscopy, on the identification of adsorbed species by magnetic optical or surface techniques and on catalysis, with emphasis on new concepts such as catalysis involving excited states or structure sensitive reactions.

Professionals working in the industrial and academic laboratories will find the book particularly useful as it provides a state-of-the-art account of our understanding of the structure and adsorption characteristics of oxide surfaces. Contained in the book are first class research papers by leading exponents in this field. A very important issue is that the book highlights for the first time the importance of excited states and structure sensitivity in determining the behaviour of oxide surfaces.