ADP-Ribosylation Reactions
1st Edition
Biology and Medicine
Description
ADP-Ribosylation Reactions: Biology and Medicine deals with the biochemical and physiological aspects of poly(ADP-ribose) and ADP-ribosylation of proteins. Topics covered range from pyridine nucleotide metabolism and ADP-ribosylation to the structure and properties of poly(ADP-ribose), along with acceptor proteins of poly(ADP-ribose). ADP-ribosyl protein linkages and poly(ADP-ribose) synthetase are also discussed.
Comprised of 39 chapters, this book begins with a historical background on the discovery of poly(ADP-ribose) and the significance of poly- and mono(ADP-ribosyl)ation reactions in molecular biology. The next section explores the role of ADP-ribosylation in NAD metabolism, paying particular attention to poly(ADP-ribose) synthetase-DNA interaction and the link between chromatin structure and poly(ADP-ribosyl)ation. Subsequent chapters focus on subfractions and subcellular distribution of mono(ADP-ribosyl) proteins in eukaryotic cells; polyadenylylation and ADP-ribosylation of reovirus proteins; poly(ADP-ribose) synthesis in plants; and immunohistochemistry of poly(ADP-ribose). The final chapter analyzes the ADP-ribosylation activity of toxin A and exoenzyme S in Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
This monograph is written for students, practitioners, and researchers in fields such as molecular biology, medical chemistry, and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Introduction
1 Poly- and Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)ation Reactions: Their Significance in Molecular Biology
I. Prologue
II. Discovery of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
III. ADP-Ribosylation of Proteins
IV. Prospects
References
Part II ADP-Ribosylation In NAD Metabolism
2 Pyridine Nucleotide Metabolism and ADP-Ribosylation
I. Introduction
II. Pyridine Nucleotide Biosynthesis
III. Pyridine Nucleotide Cycles
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Part III Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation
A. Structure of Poly(ADP-ribosyl) Proteins (Chapters 3-6)
Β. Poly(ADP-ribose) Biosynthesis and Degradation (Chapters 7-16)
C. Natural Occurrence and Quantitation of Poly(ADP-Ribosyl) Proteins (Chapters 17-20)
D. Functional Roles of Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation (Chapters 21-30)
E. Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Medicine (Chapters 31-33)
3 Structure and Properties of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
I. Structure of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
II. Properties of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
III. Conclusion
References
4 DeoxyNAD and Poly(deoxyADP-Ribose)
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis and Characterization of 2'dNAD and 3'dNAD
III. Template Activity of Nuclei Isolated from HeLa Cells with NAD, 2'dNAD, and 3'dNAD
IV. Chain Length Determination
V. ADP-Ribosylation of Isolated Rat Liver Nuclear Histone and Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins by NAD and 2'dNAD
VI. Chain Length Determination of ADP-Ribosylated Histone and Nonhistone Proteins in Isolated HeLa Nuclei Incubated with NAD or 2'dNAD
VII. Characterization of the Ribose to Ribose 1" → 3' Osidic Bond Formed with 2'dNAD
VIII. Discussion
References
5 Acceptor Proteins of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
I. Introduction
II. Transfer of Mono- and Poly(ADP-Ribose) to Nuclear Proteins
III. Isolation of Nuclear Poly(ADP-Ribose) Protein Conjugates Synthesized in Vitro
IV. Identification of Individual Nuclear Proteins Serving as Acceptors for Mono- and Poly(ADP-Ribose)
V. ADP-Ribosylation of Nuclear Proteins in Vivo
VI. The Effect of DNA Damage on the ADP-Ribosylation of Nuclear Proteins in Vitro and in Vivo
VII. ADP-Ribosylation of Nonnuclear Proteins
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
6 ADP-Ribosyl Protein Linkages
I. Introduction
II. ADP-Ribosylation of Histones and Other Chromosomal Proteins
III. ADP-Ribosylation of Histone H1
IV. ADP-Ribosylation of Nucleosomal Histones
V. Chemical Stability of the ADP-Ribosyl-Protein Linkage
VI. Chemical Nature of the ADP-Ribosyl-Protein Linkages
References
7 Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature and Standard Assay
III. Distribution
IV. Purification
V. Physicochemical Properties
VI. Enzymological Properties
VII. Immunological Properties
VIII. Regulation of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase
References
8 Poly (ADP-Ribose) Synthetase—DNA Interaction
I. Introduction
II. DNA Structure Required for Enzyme Activation
III. Study for Enzyme—DNA Interaction by Filter Binding Assay
IV. Role of Mg2+ and Polyamines in Enzyme—DNA Interaction
V. Summary
References
9 Chromatin Structure and Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation
I. Chromatin Structure
II. Association of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase with Polynucleosomes
III. Distribution of Acceptors of Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Oligo- and Polynucleosomes
IV. NAD Concentration-Dependent Influence in the Modification of Nucleoprotein Complexes
V. Modulation of Chromatin Structure by Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation—A Model
References
10 Mitochondrial ADP-Ribosyltransferase System
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
11 Subfractions and Subcellular Distribution of Mono(ADP-Ribosyl) Proteins in Eukaryotic Cells
I. Introduction
II. Independent Synthesis of NH2OH-Sensitive and NH2OH-Resistant Mono(ADP-Ribose) Protein Conjugate During the Cell Cycle of Physarum Polycephalum
III. Divergent Changes of Endogenous Mono(ADP-Ribosyl) Protein Subfractions in Eukaryotic Cells
IV. Mono(ADP-Ribosyl) Proteins and Tissue Levels of NAD
V. Subcellular Distribution of Mono(ADP-Ribosyl) Proteins
VI. Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)ation of Proteins—A Multifunctional Process in Eukaryotic Cells
References
12 Polyadenylylation and ADP-Ribosylation of Reovirus Proteins
I. Introduction—Regulation of Reovirus Genome Expression
II. Structural Features of Nucleotide-Modified Reovirus Polypeptides
III. Synthesis of Modified Proteins in Virus-Infected Cells
IV. Reovirion-Associated NAD-Dependent Nucleotide Transferase Activity
V. Summary—The Role of Modified Proteins in Reovirus Replication
Appendix
References
13 Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Plants
I. Introduction
II. A Survey of Posttranslational Protein Modifications in the Plant Nucleus
III. Evidence and Properties of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Plant Nuclei
IV. Conclusions
References
14 ADP-Ribosylation in the Slime Mold Dictyostelium Discoideum
I. Introduction
II. Biological Characteristics of D. Discoideum
III. ADP-Ribosylation in D. Discoideum
IV. Conclusion
References
15 Phosphodiesterases and Poly(ADP-Ribose) Glycohydrolase
I. Introduction
II. Phosphodiesterases (Pyrophosphatases)
III. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Glycohydrolase
References
16 ADP-Ribosyl Histone Hydrolase
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Characterization of Substrates
III. Enzyme Purification
IV. Properties of ADP-Ribosyl Histone Hydrolase
V. Heterogeneity of ADP-Ribosyl Histone Bonds
VI. Properties of Split Product
VII. Physiological Roles of ADP-Ribosyl Histone Hydrolase
References
17 Isolation and Quantitation of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
I. Introduction
II. Methods Used
III. Applications of These Methods
IV. Conclusion
V. Addendum
References
18 Quantitation of Mono(ADP-Ribosyl) and Poly(ADP-Ribosyl) Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Protein-Bound Mono(ADP-Ribose) Residues
III. Determination of Poly(ADP-Ribosyl) Proteins
IV. Independence of Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)ation and Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation of Proteins as Deduced from the Determination of Endogenous ADP-Ribosyl Levels
References
19 Electrophoretic Analysis of Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ated HMG Proteins and Total Nuclear Proteins at Acidic pH and Low Temperature
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ated HMG Proteins and Histones of Pancreatic Chromatin
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
20 Immunohistochemistry of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
I. Introduction
II. Procedures of Immunohistochemistry of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
III. Specificity of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Immunofluorescent Staining
IV. Observations with Immunohistochemistry of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
V. Immunohistochemistry of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase
VI. Perspectives
References
21 DNA Replication and Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation
I. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase Activity and Cell Proliferation
II. Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation and DNA Synthesis
III. DNA Repair, Recombination, and Chromosomal Condensation
IV. Transformed and Tumor Cells
V. Hormones and DNA Synthesis
References
22 Variations in Poly(ADP-Ribose) and Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase in Synchronously Dividing Cells
I. Introduction
II. Correlation between Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase and Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Cells
III. Inverse Correlation between Poly(ADP-Ribose) and Poly(ADP-Ribose) Glycohydrolase
IV. Radioimmunoassay for Cellular Levels of Poly(ADP-Ribose)
V. Effect of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase Inhibitors on Cellular Levels of Polymer and on Cell Growth
VI. Effect of G2 Arresting Agents Which Are Not Direct Inhibitors of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase
VII. Chromatin Conformational Changes and the Synthesis of Histone Η1—Poly(ADP-Ribose) Complex
VIII. Summary
References
23 Poly(ADP-Ribose) and the Differentiation of Embryonic Tissue
I. Introduction
II. The Embryonic Chick Limb Mesenchyme System
III. Pool Sizes of Poly(ADP-Ribose) and Cartilage Differentiation
IV. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase Activity During Mesenchymal Development
V. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase Inhibitor Studies
VI. Model and Summary
References
24 Poly(ADP-Ribosyl)ation in Xenopus Laevis Embryos
I. Introduction—Xenopus Laevis as a Biological System for Studying ADP-Ribosylation
II. Methodology
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
25 Poly(ADP-Ribose) and Differentiation of Mammalian Intestinal Epithelium
I. Introduction—Intestinal Epithelium as a Regenerating and Differentiating Cell System
II. Methodology
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
26 Oxygen and Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Myocardial and Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Metabolism in Cultured Heart Cells
III. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Metabolism in Cultured Skeletal Muscle Cells
References
27 Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase Activity in Mitogen Stimulated Bovine Lymphocytes: Effects of Polyamines and Endogenous Nuclease Activity
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Studies with Mitogen Stimulated Lymphocytes
III. Nucleoid Sedimentation as a Probe of DNA Supercoiling
IV. Discussion
References
28 Glucocorticoid Effects on Poly(ADP-Ribose) Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Changes in Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase Activity of Chick Embryo Liver by Glycocorticoid Treatment
III. Effect of Other Steroid Hormones on Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase and Gene Activity
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
29 ADP-Ribose in DNA Repair
I. Introduction
II. DNA Damage and NAD Metabolism
III. Effects of Inhibition of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase
IV. Molecular Mechanism of Action of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase in DNA Excision Repair
V. Implications for Chemotherapy and Carcinogenesis
VI. Perspectives
VII. Conclusions
References
30 Poly(ADP-Ribose) as an Inhibitor of Chromatin Protease
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin-Bound Protease from Rat Peritoneal Macrophages
III. Occurrence and Identification of Protease Inhibitor Activity
IV. Control of the Protease by Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Vivo
V. Concluding Remarks
References
31 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
I. Introduction
II. Experimentally Induced Antibodies to Poly(ADP-Ribose)
III. Naturally Occurring Antibodies to Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Humans
IV. Possible Functions of Double-Stranded RNA and Oligo(ADP-Ribosyl)ated Histones in Induction of Antibodies to Poly(ADP-Ribose) in SLE Patients
V. Effects of Oligo(ADP-Ribosyl)ation of Histones on Histone Antigenicity
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
32 Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Xeroderma Pigmentosum and Related Disorders of DNA Repair
I. Stimulation of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis by DNA Damage
II. Defective Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Xeroderma Pigmentosum Cells
III. Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Xeroderma Pigmentosum Cells Reconstituted with UV Endonuclease
IV. Molecular Experiments to Define Sequence of Activation of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthetase by UV Irradiation
V. Proposed Pathway for Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Response to DNA Damage
VI. Abnormalities of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis in Other Disorders of DNA Repair
VII. Summary
References
33 Leukemia and Cancer
I. Poly(ADP-Ribose) in Neoplastic Tissues
II. Poly(ADP-Ribose) and Differentiation of Neoplastic Cells
III. Possible Relationship between Poly(ADP-Ribose) and Oncogenesis
IV. Application of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Synthesis Modulators to Chemotherapy of Neoplasms
References
Part IV. Mono(ADP-Ribosyl)ation
34 Structure and Activity of Diphtheria Toxin
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity, Inhibition of Protein Synthesis, and ADP-Ribosylation Activity
III. Structure—Activity Relationships
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
35 Cholera Toxin-Catalyzed ADP-Ribosylation of Membrane Proteins
I. ADP-Ribosylation of Adenylate Cyclase
II. Mechanism of the ADP-Ribosylation
III. Other Activities of Cholera Toxin
IV. Appendix: Conditions That Influence the Rate of ADP-Ribosylation
References
36 Mechanism of Action of Escherichia Coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin: Activation of Adenylate Cyclase by ADP-Ribosylation
I. Introduction
II. Evidence That the Enterotoxin Interacts Specifically with Ganglioside GM1 on the Cell Surface
III. ADP-Ribosyltransferase Activity of E. Coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin
IV. Summary
References
37 Purification and Properties of NAD:Arginine ADP-Ribosyltransferases from Animal Cells
I. Characteristics of the Enzyme from Turkey Erythrocytes
II. Identification of NAD:Arginine ADP-Ribosyltransferases in Other Tissues and Species
III. Comparison of the Properties of the ADP-Ribosyltransferase from Turkey Erythrocytes with Those of Choleragen, E. Coli Heat-Labile Enterotoxin, and Viral Transferases
IV. Summary
References
38 T4 and N4 Phage-Encoded ADP-Ribosyltransferases
I. Introduction
II. ADP-Ribosyltransferases of Bacteriophage T4
III. ADP-Ribosyltransferase of Bacteriophage N4
IV. Conclusions
References
39 Pseudomonas aeruginosa Toxin A and Exoenzyme S
I. Introduction
II. ADP-Ribosylation Activity of Toxin A and Exoenzyme S
III. Structure-Function of Toxin A and Exoenzyme S
IV. Production of Toxin A and Exoenzyme S
V. Role of Toxin A and Exoenzyme S in P. aeruginosa Infections
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
