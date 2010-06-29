Adolescents and Sports, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437720068, 9781455700523

Adolescents and Sports, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 57-3

1st Edition

Authors: Dilip Patel Donald Greydanus
eBook ISBN: 9781455700523
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437720068
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Description

This issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Dilip Patel and Donald Greydanus, examines the topic of Adolescents and Sports. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on Pre-participation evaluation, Cardiovascular evaluation of young athletes, Medical conditions and sport participation, Management of the adolescent athlete with type 1 diabetes mellitus, Musculoskeletal conditions and sports participation, Stress fractures: Diagnosis and management, Computer-based neuropsychological evaluation of concussion, The female athlete, Doping: From drugs and supplements to genetics, Analgesics and anti-inflammatory medications in sports, Nutritional considerations for adolescent athletes, Resistance training guidelines for adolescents, Application of osteopathic manual medicine to treat sports injuries, and Physically and cognitively challenged athletes.

About the Authors

Dilip Patel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Kalamazoo, MI, USA

Donald Greydanus Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Kalamazoo, MI, USA

