Adolescents and Sports, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 57-3

This issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Dilip Patel and Donald Greydanus, examines the topic of Adolescents and Sports. Authorities in the field have come together to pen articles on Pre-participation evaluation, Cardiovascular evaluation of young athletes, Medical conditions and sport participation, Management of the adolescent athlete with type 1 diabetes mellitus, Musculoskeletal conditions and sports participation, Stress fractures: Diagnosis and management, Computer-based neuropsychological evaluation of concussion, The female athlete, Doping: From drugs and supplements to genetics, Analgesics and anti-inflammatory medications in sports, Nutritional considerations for adolescent athletes, Resistance training guidelines for adolescents, Application of osteopathic manual medicine to treat sports injuries, and Physically and cognitively challenged athletes.