Adolescent Substance Use Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 19-3

This comprehensive issue on Substance Abuse in youth begins with articles on epidemiological trends, genetic risk factors, neurobiology of substance use disorders, and race and gender associations, and then provides detailed reviews on prevention and various treatment methodologies. Treatments discussed include individual and group interventions (motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy), contingency reinforcement, multidimentional family therapy, pharmacotherapy, and post-treatment aftercare. Also reviewed in detail are substance use disorders and psychiatric comorbidity. The issue then takes a close look at two emerging areas of concern in youth: gambling and internet occupation, and energy drink use. By all accounts, a must-read issue for psychiatrists everywhere.