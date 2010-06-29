Adolescent Substance Use Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724325, 9781455700202

Adolescent Substance Use Disorders, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 19-3

1st Edition

Authors: Yifrah Kaminer
eBook ISBN: 9781455700202
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724325
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This comprehensive issue on Substance Abuse in youth begins with articles on epidemiological trends, genetic risk factors, neurobiology of substance use disorders, and race and gender associations, and then provides detailed reviews on prevention and various treatment methodologies.  Treatments discussed include individual and group interventions (motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy), contingency reinforcement, multidimentional family therapy, pharmacotherapy, and post-treatment aftercare.  Also reviewed in detail are substance use disorders and psychiatric comorbidity.  The issue then takes a close look at two emerging areas of concern in youth: gambling and internet occupation, and energy drink use. By all accounts, a must-read issue for psychiatrists everywhere.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700202
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724325

About the Authors

Yifrah Kaminer Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.