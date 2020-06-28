Adolescent Medicine,An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323711517

Adolescent Medicine,An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 47-2

1st Edition

Editors: Benjamin Silverberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711517
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Benjamin Silverberg, is devoted to Adolescent Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Disorders of Puberty; Adolescent Vaccines; School-based Health Care; Musculoskeletal Issues in Adolescents; Gender Non-conforming Health Care in Adolescents; Refugee and Immigrant Health Care in Adolescents; Human Trafficking in Adolescents; Crisis Counseling for Adolescents; Sexual Assault in Adolescents; HIV (PrEP, PEP, chronic care) in Adolescents; Sexually Transmitted Infections in Adolescents; Substance Misuse and Addiction in Adolescents; and Headaches in Adolescents.

Details

About the Editors

Benjamin Silverberg Editor

