Adolescent Medicine,An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 47-2

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Benjamin Silverberg, is devoted to Adolescent Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Disorders of Puberty; Adolescent Vaccines; School-based Health Care; Musculoskeletal Issues in Adolescents; Gender Non-conforming Health Care in Adolescents; Refugee and Immigrant Health Care in Adolescents; Human Trafficking in Adolescents; Crisis Counseling for Adolescents; Sexual Assault in Adolescents; HIV (PrEP, PEP, chronic care) in Adolescents; Sexually Transmitted Infections in Adolescents; Substance Misuse and Addiction in Adolescents; and Headaches in Adolescents.