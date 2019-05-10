Adolescent Health Screening: An Update in the Age of Big Data
1st Edition
Description
In this comprehensive look at adolescent screening and holistic health in the technology age, Dr. Vincent Morelli reviews the history of the adolescent health screen, what is being used now, and what needs to be considered in the future. An ideal resource for primary care physicians, pediatricians, and others in health care who work with adolescents, it consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into a single convenient resource.
Table of Contents
1 Adolescent Health Screening: Toward A More Holistic Approach
Vincent Morelli, MD and Chenai Nettey, MD
2 Holistic Health Screening
Mary Romono, MD, MPH, Debra Kristen Braun-Courville, MD and Neerav Desai, MD
3 Dietary ScreeningdQuestioning Adolescent Dietary Trends and Providing Evidence-Based Dietary Recommendations
Emmy Sobieski, CNC, CFA, MBA, DVA, James Sobieski, NREMT, NAEMT-I and Richard Milner, MD, PhD
4 Obesity Screening in Adolescents
Tamasyn Nelson, DO
5 Sleep Disorders
Medhat Kalliny, MD, PhD, FAAFP
6 Adolescent Exercise Screening
Zachary M. Hood, MD and Vincent Morelli, MD
7 ACES: Screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences
Heather O’Hara, MD, MSPH and Vincent Morelli, MD
8 Adolescent Educational Assessment: Risk Factors Associated With Academic Achievement and Indicators of Learning Challenges
Sarah Spinner, PsyD, Brenda G. Vaccaro, PsyD and Brittany D. Rudolph, MS
9 Screening Adolescents for ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and Conduct Disorder in Primary Care
Heidi Joshi, PsyD, MS, BMUS andRoger Apple, PhD
10 Screening for Violent Tendencies in Adolescents
Paul D. Juarez, PhD
11 Depression and Suicide Screening
Gregory Plemmons, MD, MFA
12 Screening for Body Image Concerns, Eating Disorders, and Sexual Abuse in Adolescents: Concurrent Assessment to Support Early Intervention and Preventative Treatment
Sarah Spinner, PsyD and Brittany D. Rudolph, MS
13 Addressing Substance Use with the Adolescent in Primary Care: the SBIRT
Model
Alicia Kowalchuk, DO, Maria Mejia de Grubb, MD, MPH, Sandra Gonzalez, MSSW, PhD and Roger Zoorob, MD, MPH
14 Screening for Leading Indicators of Juvenile Delinquency
Vincent Morelli, MD
15 Screening for Resilience in Adolescents
Vincent Morelli, MD
16 Spiritual Screening in Adolescents
Daljeet Rai, MD, Ali Stuhl, MTS, BA, Vincent Morelli, MD and Navdeep Rai, MD
17 Screening for Strengths, Assets, and Life Skills in Adolescents
Gina Frieden, PhD
18 Screening for Screen Time
Leslie Greenberg, MD, FAAFP and David Kurtmen, MD
19 Putting It All Together: A Role for Big Data in Health and Adolescent Health Screening
Vincent Morelli, MD and Nicholas Conley, MD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 10th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323661317
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323661300
About the Editor
Vincent Morelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, School of Medicine, Sports Medicine Fellowship Director, Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN