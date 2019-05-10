Adolescent Health Screening: An Update in the Age of Big Data

1 Adolescent Health Screening: Toward A More Holistic Approach

Vincent Morelli, MD and Chenai Nettey, MD

2 Holistic Health Screening

Mary Romono, MD, MPH, Debra Kristen Braun-Courville, MD and Neerav Desai, MD

3 Dietary ScreeningdQuestioning Adolescent Dietary Trends and Providing Evidence-Based Dietary Recommendations

Emmy Sobieski, CNC, CFA, MBA, DVA, James Sobieski, NREMT, NAEMT-I and Richard Milner, MD, PhD

4 Obesity Screening in Adolescents

Tamasyn Nelson, DO

5 Sleep Disorders

Medhat Kalliny, MD, PhD, FAAFP

6 Adolescent Exercise Screening

Zachary M. Hood, MD and Vincent Morelli, MD

7 ACES: Screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences

Heather O’Hara, MD, MSPH and Vincent Morelli, MD

8 Adolescent Educational Assessment: Risk Factors Associated With Academic Achievement and Indicators of Learning Challenges

Sarah Spinner, PsyD, Brenda G. Vaccaro, PsyD and Brittany D. Rudolph, MS

9 Screening Adolescents for ADHD, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and Conduct Disorder in Primary Care

Heidi Joshi, PsyD, MS, BMUS andRoger Apple, PhD

10 Screening for Violent Tendencies in Adolescents

Paul D. Juarez, PhD

11 Depression and Suicide Screening

Gregory Plemmons, MD, MFA

12 Screening for Body Image Concerns, Eating Disorders, and Sexual Abuse in Adolescents: Concurrent Assessment to Support Early Intervention and Preventative Treatment

Sarah Spinner, PsyD and Brittany D. Rudolph, MS

13 Addressing Substance Use with the Adolescent in Primary Care: the SBIRT

Model

Alicia Kowalchuk, DO, Maria Mejia de Grubb, MD, MPH, Sandra Gonzalez, MSSW, PhD and Roger Zoorob, MD, MPH

14 Screening for Leading Indicators of Juvenile Delinquency

Vincent Morelli, MD

15 Screening for Resilience in Adolescents

Vincent Morelli, MD

16 Spiritual Screening in Adolescents

Daljeet Rai, MD, Ali Stuhl, MTS, BA, Vincent Morelli, MD and Navdeep Rai, MD

17 Screening for Strengths, Assets, and Life Skills in Adolescents

Gina Frieden, PhD

18 Screening for Screen Time

Leslie Greenberg, MD, FAAFP and David Kurtmen, MD

19 Putting It All Together: A Role for Big Data in Health and Adolescent Health Screening

Vincent Morelli, MD and Nicholas Conley, MD

