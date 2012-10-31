Adolescent Health & Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582148

Adolescent Health & Development

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582148
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 31st October 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Adolescent Health & Development - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. The essence of good adolescent healthcare consists of:

  • understanding adolescent development
  • recognising the intimate relationship between development, health and behaviour at this time of life
  • encouraging self-responsibility and self-care using a resiliency-based approach
  • providing a friendly and accessible service.

Adolescent health falls outside biological paradigms, clinical medicine and its usual classifications, and outside the classic distinctions between physical and mental health, between medical and social aspects of health, and between curative and preventive care. Adolescent healthcare is a bio-psychosocial field, one which, by its very nature, requires an integrative approach.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582148

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.