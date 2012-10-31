Adolescent Health & Development
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Adolescent Health & Development - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. The essence of good adolescent healthcare consists of:
- understanding adolescent development
- recognising the intimate relationship between development, health and behaviour at this time of life
- encouraging self-responsibility and self-care using a resiliency-based approach
- providing a friendly and accessible service.
Adolescent health falls outside biological paradigms, clinical medicine and its usual classifications, and outside the classic distinctions between physical and mental health, between medical and social aspects of health, and between curative and preventive care. Adolescent healthcare is a bio-psychosocial field, one which, by its very nature, requires an integrative approach.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 31st October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582148
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University