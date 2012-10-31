Adolescent Health & Development - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series. The essence of good adolescent healthcare consists of:

understanding adolescent development

recognising the intimate relationship between development, health and behaviour at this time of life

encouraging self-responsibility and self-care using a resiliency-based approach

providing a friendly and accessible service.

Adolescent health falls outside biological paradigms, clinical medicine and its usual classifications, and outside the classic distinctions between physical and mental health, between medical and social aspects of health, and between curative and preventive care. Adolescent healthcare is a bio-psychosocial field, one which, by its very nature, requires an integrative approach.