Section I - Theory and Consequences

1. Changing Your Status in a Changing World: It Is Complicated! A Developmental Systems Framework for Understanding Dating Violence in Adolescents and Young Adults

Bonnie Leadbeater, Jennifer Connolly, and Jeff R. Temple

2. Theories on the Causation of Partner Abuse Perpetration

Emily F. Rothman

3. The Acute and Chronic Impact of Adolescent Dating Violence: A Public Health Perspective

Yunsoo Park, Carrie Mulford, and Dara Blachman-Demner

4. Associations Among Family Violence, Bullying, Sexual Harassment, and Teen Dating Violence

Dorothy L. Espelage, Jun S. Hong, and Alberto Valido

Section II - Risk and Protective Factors

5. Peers Over Parents? How Peer Relationships Influence Dating Violence

Wendy E. Ellis and Tara M. Dumas

6. Substance Use and Adolescent Dating Violence: How Strong is the Link?

Catherine V. Strauss, Ellen E.H. Johnson, Gregory L. Stuart, and Ryan C. Shorey

7. Mechanisms Underlying the Association of Exposure to Family of Origin Violence and Adolescent Dating Violence

Michele Cascardi and Ernest N. Jouriles

Section III - Social and Cultural Influences

8. Youth Dating Violence and Homicide

Peter Jaffe, Jordan Fairbairn, and Kayla Sapardanis

9. Adolescent Dating Violence Among Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Youth

Tyson R. Reuter and Sarah W. Whitton

10. Adolescent Dating Violence Among Ethnically Diverse Youth

Asia A. Eaton and Dionne P. Stephens

11. Are Neighborhood Factors Associated with Teen Dating Violence? Let Us Examine the Evidence

Elizabeth M. Leiman Parker

Section IV - Research Priorities

12. Gender Inequality and Gender-Based Violence: Extensions to Adolescent Dating Violence

Natasha E. Latzman, Ashley S. D’Inverno, Phyllis H. Niolon, and Dennis E. Reidy

13. Measuring Adolescent Dating Violence

Deinera Exner-Cortens

14. Violence Begets Violence: Addressing the Dual Nature of Partner Violence in Adolescent and Young Adult Relationships

Deborah M. Capaldi, Joann W. Shortt, Stacey S. Tiberio, and Sabina Low

15. Sticks and Stones Will Break My Bones but Words Will Always Hurt Me

Rachel Jewkes, Andrew Gibbs, and Kristin Dunkle

Section V - Treatment and Prevention

16. What Works to Prevent Adolescent Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence? A Global Review of Best Practices

Mary Ellsberg, Chelsea Ullman, Alexandra Blackwell, Amber Hill, and Manuel Contreras

17. Preventing Sexual Violence among Adolescents and Young Adults

Katie M. Edwards and Victoria L. Banyard

18. College-Based Dating Violence Prevention Strategies

Meagan J. Brem, Autumn R. Florimbio, Hannah Grigorian, Joanna Elmquist, Caitlin Wolford-Clevenger, and Gregory L. Stuart

19. Using Intervention Mapping to Develop "Me & You: Building Healthy Relationships," A Healthy Relationship Intervention for Early Middle School Students

Melissa F. Peskin, Christine M. Markham, Efrat K. Gabay, Ross Shegog, Paula M. Cuccaro, Jeff R. Temple, Belinda Hernandez, Melanie Thiel, and Susan T. Emery

20. Building Capacity to Implement Teen Dating Violence Prevention: Lessons Learned From the Alaska Fourth R Initiative

Claire V. Crooks, Deinera Exner-Cortens, Wendi Siebold, Mollie Rosier, and Jenny Baker