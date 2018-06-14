Adolescent Dating Violence
1st Edition
Theory, Research, and Prevention
Description
Adolescent Dating Violence: Theory, Research, and Prevention summarizes the course, risk/protective factors, consequences and treatment/prevention of adolescent dating violence. Dating violence is defined as physical, sexual, psychological, and cyber behavior meant to cause emotional, physical, or social harm to a current or former intimate partner. The book discusses research design and measurement in the field, focuses on the recent influx of longitudinal studies, and examines prevention and intervention initiatives. Divided into five sections, the book begins by reviewing theory on and consequences of dating violence. Section II discusses risk factors and protective factors such as peer influences, substance use, and past exposure to violence in the family of origin. Section III discusses how social and cultural factors can influence teen dating violence, addressing the prevalence of dating violence among different ethnicities and among LGBTQ teens, and the influence of social media. Section IV discusses recent research priorities including gender inequality, measurement, psychological abuse, and the dual nature of dating violence during adolescence. Section V reviews evidence-based practice for treatment and prevention across various age groups and settings.
Key Features
- Encompasses physical, sexual, psychological and cyber violence
- Introduces theory on dating violence
- Emphasizes results from longitudinal studies and intervention initiatives
- Highlights the influence of social media and technology on dating violence
- Discusses ethnic, gender and other social and cultural differences in prevalence
- Examines evidence-based practice in treatment and prevention
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in clinical psychology, developmental psychology, and social psychology
Table of Contents
Section I - Theory and Consequences
1. Changing Your Status in a Changing World: It Is Complicated! A Developmental Systems Framework for Understanding Dating Violence in Adolescents and Young Adults
Bonnie Leadbeater, Jennifer Connolly, and Jeff R. Temple
2. Theories on the Causation of Partner Abuse Perpetration
Emily F. Rothman
3. The Acute and Chronic Impact of Adolescent Dating Violence: A Public Health Perspective
Yunsoo Park, Carrie Mulford, and Dara Blachman-Demner
4. Associations Among Family Violence, Bullying, Sexual Harassment, and Teen Dating Violence
Dorothy L. Espelage, Jun S. Hong, and Alberto Valido
Section II - Risk and Protective Factors
5. Peers Over Parents? How Peer Relationships Influence Dating Violence
Wendy E. Ellis and Tara M. Dumas
6. Substance Use and Adolescent Dating Violence: How Strong is the Link?
Catherine V. Strauss, Ellen E.H. Johnson, Gregory L. Stuart, and Ryan C. Shorey
7. Mechanisms Underlying the Association of Exposure to Family of Origin Violence and Adolescent Dating Violence
Michele Cascardi and Ernest N. Jouriles
Section III - Social and Cultural Influences
8. Youth Dating Violence and Homicide
Peter Jaffe, Jordan Fairbairn, and Kayla Sapardanis
9. Adolescent Dating Violence Among Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Youth
Tyson R. Reuter and Sarah W. Whitton
10. Adolescent Dating Violence Among Ethnically Diverse Youth
Asia A. Eaton and Dionne P. Stephens
11. Are Neighborhood Factors Associated with Teen Dating Violence? Let Us Examine the Evidence
Elizabeth M. Leiman Parker
Section IV - Research Priorities
12. Gender Inequality and Gender-Based Violence: Extensions to Adolescent Dating Violence
Natasha E. Latzman, Ashley S. D’Inverno, Phyllis H. Niolon, and Dennis E. Reidy
13. Measuring Adolescent Dating Violence
Deinera Exner-Cortens
14. Violence Begets Violence: Addressing the Dual Nature of Partner Violence in Adolescent and Young Adult Relationships
Deborah M. Capaldi, Joann W. Shortt, Stacey S. Tiberio, and Sabina Low
15. Sticks and Stones Will Break My Bones but Words Will Always Hurt Me
Rachel Jewkes, Andrew Gibbs, and Kristin Dunkle
Section V - Treatment and Prevention
16. What Works to Prevent Adolescent Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence? A Global Review of Best Practices
Mary Ellsberg, Chelsea Ullman, Alexandra Blackwell, Amber Hill, and Manuel Contreras
17. Preventing Sexual Violence among Adolescents and Young Adults
Katie M. Edwards and Victoria L. Banyard
18. College-Based Dating Violence Prevention Strategies
Meagan J. Brem, Autumn R. Florimbio, Hannah Grigorian, Joanna Elmquist, Caitlin Wolford-Clevenger, and Gregory L. Stuart
19. Using Intervention Mapping to Develop "Me & You: Building Healthy Relationships," A Healthy Relationship Intervention for Early Middle School Students
Melissa F. Peskin, Christine M. Markham, Efrat K. Gabay, Ross Shegog, Paula M. Cuccaro, Jeff R. Temple, Belinda Hernandez, Melanie Thiel, and Susan T. Emery
20. Building Capacity to Implement Teen Dating Violence Prevention: Lessons Learned From the Alaska Fourth R Initiative
Claire V. Crooks, Deinera Exner-Cortens, Wendi Siebold, Mollie Rosier, and Jenny Baker
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 14th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118856
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117972
About the Editor
David Wolfe
David A. Wolfe, Ph.D., ABPP, Senior Scientist (CAMH), Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, London, Ontario, Canada
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scholar and Adjunct Professor, Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women and Children and the Centre for School Mental Health, Faculty of Education, Western University, London, Canada
Jeff Temple
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Editor, Journal of Primary Prevention