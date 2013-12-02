Adolescent Cardiac Issues, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266765, 9780323266772

Adolescent Cardiac Issues, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 61-1

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Humes
eBook ISBN: 9780323266772
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266765
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Most physicians entering the field of pediatric cardiology are drawn to it by an interest in the wide variety of congenital heart defects which present at various ages. Most congenital heart disease will be evident in early life, presenting with cyanosis, heart murmur, congestive heart failure or shock. Textbooks in pediatric cardiology are filled overwhelmingly with chapters on the various congenital heart lesions which are encountered, both rare and common. However, practicing pediatric cardiologists will be quick to point out that a significant number of referrals to any practice do not involve congenital heart problems. Reviewing our own statistics at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Cardiology Center for the past two years (2010-2012) reveals that outpatient visits for new patient consultations examined by age groups are: less than 1 year of age – 11%; 1-5 years – 23%; 6-10 years – 21%; 11-18 years – 45%. Retrospective data collected from billing codes, as in this brief survey, may imprecise. However, it does provide a snapshot of the usual referral problems encountered by pediatric cardiologists. In our practice, the most common overall reason for referral in all ages was “heart murmur”, constituting 26% of total referrals. Second were rhythm and rhythm related problems (inclusive of palpitations, abnormal ECG and diagnosed premature beats) constituted 19% of the total. In the age group of interest for this book of 11-18 years, the most common presenting issues were rhythm related (23%) and chest pain (23%), followed by syncope or dizziness (19%) and heart murmur (12%). Congenital heart disease diagnoses encountered in the 11 to 18 year age group comprised only 6.5% of referrals within that age group. It is likely that many of these were not new diagnoses (with a few exceptions), but rather represented transfers to our practice. Our own outpatient clinical experience reveals that the majority of outpatients referred by pediatricians for pediatric cardiology evaluation are between the ages of 11 and 18. The majority of these new referrals are not for congenital heart disease. Our intent for this edition of Pediatric Clinics of North America is to describe the types of problems which seem to be of concern to the pediatric community within this age group and to describe strategies for evaluation.

"This issue of PCNA surely will prove to be a valuable collection for any motivated primary care professional dealing with adolescents health."
Reviewed by: Neel Kamal, Feb14

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323266772
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323266765

About the Authors

Richard Humes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Hospital of Michigan-Cardiology, Detroit, MI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.