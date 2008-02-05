Adolescent Addiction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736253, 9780080559797

Adolescent Addiction

1st Edition

Epidemiology, Assessment, and Treatment

Editors: Cecilia Essau Paul Delfabbro
eBook ISBN: 9780080559797
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736253
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th February 2008
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Adolescent Addiction: Epidemiology, Assessment, and Treatment

Editor: Cecilia A. Essau Roehampton University, London

Table of Contents

Preface Cecilia A. Essau

Part 1. General Issues

Chapter 1. Foundations of Addictive Problems: Developmental, Social and Neurobiological Factors Michele Preyde & Gerald Adams

Chapter 2. Classification and Assessment of Substance Use Disorders in Adolescents Ty A. Ridenour, Bethany C. Bray, Heather S. Scott, & Linda B. Cottler

Part II. Specific Adolescent Addiction

Chapter 3. Alcohol Use, Abuse and Dependence Cecilia A. Essau & Delyse Hutchinson

Chapter 4. Cannabis Abuse and Dependence Wayne Hall, Louisa Degenhardt, & George Patton

Chapter 5. Tobacco Use and Dependence Judith S. Brook, Kerstin Pahl, & David W. Brook

Chapter 6. Eating Addiction David H. Gleaves & Janet D. Carter

Chapter 7. Gambling Practices among Youth: Etiology, Prevention and Treatment Rina Gupta & Jeffrey L. Derevensky

Chapter 8. Internet and Video-game Addiction Mark Griffiths

Chapter 9. Teen Sexual Addiction Steve Sussman

Part III. Epilogue

Chapter 10. Comorbidity of Addictive Problems: Assessment and Treatment Implications Cecilia A. Essau

Chapter 11. Social and Political Implications Paul McArdle

Description

Adolescent Addiction: Epidemiology, Assessment, and Treatment presents a comprehensive review of information on adolescent addiction, including prevalence and co-morbidity rates, risk factors to addiction, and prevention and treatment strategies. Unlike other books that may focus on one specific addiction, this book covers a wide range of addictions in adolescents, including alcohol, cannabis, tobacco, eating, gambling, internet and video games, and sex addiction. Organized into three sections, the book begins with the classification and assessment of adolescent addiction. Section two has one chapter each on the aforementioned addictions, discussing for each the definition, epidemiology, risk factors, co-morbidity, course and outcome, and prevention and intervention. Section three discusses the assessment and treatment of co-morbid conditions in greater detail as well as the social and political implications of adolescent addictions.

Intended to be of practical use to clinicians treating adolescent addiction, the book contains a wealth of information that will be of use to the researcher as well. Contributors to the book represent the US, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

About the Editor:
Cecilia A. Essau is professor of developmental psychopathology at Roehampton University in London, UK. Specializing in child and adolescent psychopathology, she has been an author or editor of 12 previous books in child psychopathology and is author of over 100 research articles and book chapters in this area.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive with the state-of-the-art information on important and the most common adolescent addiction
  • Easy to understand and organized chapters
  • Written by international experts

Readership

Advanced and post-graduate researchers in clinical child and adolescent psychology, developmental psychopathology, abnormal child psychology, and clinical psychology

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080559797
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736253

About the Editors

Cecilia Essau Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Human and Life Sciences, Roehampton University, Whitelands College, London, UK

Paul Delfabbro Editor

