Adolescent Addiction
1st Edition
Epidemiology, Assessment, and Treatment
Table of Contents
Adolescent Addiction: Epidemiology, Assessment, and Treatment
Editor: Cecilia A. Essau Roehampton University, London
Preface Cecilia A. Essau
Part 1. General Issues
Chapter 1. Foundations of Addictive Problems: Developmental, Social and Neurobiological Factors Michele Preyde & Gerald Adams
Chapter 2. Classification and Assessment of Substance Use Disorders in Adolescents Ty A. Ridenour, Bethany C. Bray, Heather S. Scott, & Linda B. Cottler
Part II. Specific Adolescent Addiction
Chapter 3. Alcohol Use, Abuse and Dependence Cecilia A. Essau & Delyse Hutchinson
Chapter 4. Cannabis Abuse and Dependence Wayne Hall, Louisa Degenhardt, & George Patton
Chapter 5. Tobacco Use and Dependence Judith S. Brook, Kerstin Pahl, & David W. Brook
Chapter 6. Eating Addiction David H. Gleaves & Janet D. Carter
Chapter 7. Gambling Practices among Youth: Etiology, Prevention and Treatment Rina Gupta & Jeffrey L. Derevensky
Chapter 8. Internet and Video-game Addiction Mark Griffiths
Chapter 9. Teen Sexual Addiction Steve Sussman
Part III. Epilogue
Chapter 10. Comorbidity of Addictive Problems: Assessment and Treatment Implications Cecilia A. Essau
Chapter 11. Social and Political Implications Paul McArdle
Description
Adolescent Addiction: Epidemiology, Assessment, and Treatment presents a comprehensive review of information on adolescent addiction, including prevalence and co-morbidity rates, risk factors to addiction, and prevention and treatment strategies. Unlike other books that may focus on one specific addiction, this book covers a wide range of addictions in adolescents, including alcohol, cannabis, tobacco, eating, gambling, internet and video games, and sex addiction. Organized into three sections, the book begins with the classification and assessment of adolescent addiction. Section two has one chapter each on the aforementioned addictions, discussing for each the definition, epidemiology, risk factors, co-morbidity, course and outcome, and prevention and intervention. Section three discusses the assessment and treatment of co-morbid conditions in greater detail as well as the social and political implications of adolescent addictions.
Intended to be of practical use to clinicians treating adolescent addiction, the book contains a wealth of information that will be of use to the researcher as well. Contributors to the book represent the US, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia.
About the Editor:
Cecilia A. Essau is professor of developmental psychopathology at Roehampton University in London, UK. Specializing in child and adolescent psychopathology, she has been an author or editor of 12 previous books in child psychopathology and is author of over 100 research articles and book chapters in this area.
Key Features
- Comprehensive with the state-of-the-art information on important and the most common adolescent addiction
- Easy to understand and organized chapters
- Written by international experts
Readership
Advanced and post-graduate researchers in clinical child and adolescent psychology, developmental psychopathology, abnormal child psychology, and clinical psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 5th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559797
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736253
