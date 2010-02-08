Adolescence
1st Edition
Development During a Global Era
Description
This edited textbook will be appropriate for use in advanced undergraduate and graduate level courses and will serve as a comprehensive and timely introduction to the field of adolescent development, providing students with a strong foundation for understanding the biological, cognitive and psychosocial transitions occurring during adolescence. While certain normative biological and cognitive processes are relevant for all youth, development varies dramatically based on a youth's position in society. The volume will focus on contextual factors such as culture, racial identity, socioeconomic position and sociopolitical and historical events, highlighting the impact such factors have on the physiological and psychological processes and treating them as key elements in understanding development during this life stage. The authors will cover the major theoretical positions (both historical and contemporary) about adolescence as well as the relevant research and application. Additionally, modern phenomena - the ever-increasing influence of pop culture (i.e. Hip Hop), mass media and technology (i.e., the internet, gaming) and the evolution of family, education and the church - will be explored in depth. Each chapter will be written by a known expert in the field.
Key Features
- More extensive analysis of cultural, political and socioeconomic factors impacting development than competing texts
- Research-to-Practice section covers evidence-based research on practice implementation
Readership
Primary Advanced undergraduate and graduate level students in Developmental Psychology, Education Psychology or Health & Human Development programs taking an Adolescent Development or Adolescent Psychology class.
Secondary Students in Social Psychology and Clinical Psychology programs taking Adolescent Development or Adolescent Psychology to fulfill breadth requirements. Practitioners dealing with public health, social services and counseling.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
1. Sociopolitical Contexts of Development
Unit 1: Developmental Transitions
2. Physiological Activity During Adolescence
3. Cognitive Development for Adolescents in a Global Era: A Social Justice Issue?
4. Adolescent Psychosocial Processes: Identity, Stress and Competence
UNIT 2: Contexts of Development: Socialization Process
5. A Contemporary History of the Church, Hip Hop, and Technology: Their Influence on African American Youth Development
6. Leisure and Technological Influences
7. Adolescents and Schooling: Differences by Race, Ethnicity, and Immigrant Status
8. Foundations of Faith
9. Multicultural Perspectives of Self and Racial/ Ethnic Identity
10. Immigration and Well-being
11. Socializing Relationships
12. Critical Health Issues During Adolescence
UNIT 3: Confronting Normative Challenges: Risk, Resilience, Privilege & Coping
13. Rebirth: From Adolescence to Adulthood
14. Social Contexts and Adolescent School Engagement
15. Spirituality: Religious & Spiritual Development in Adolescents
UNIT 4: Structuring and Facilitating Supportive Systems
16. From Research to Practice: The Treatment of Adolescent Psychopathology
17. Understanding Adolescence: A Policy Perspective
18. Program Considerations for Youth-focused Professionals
Afterword
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 8th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922249
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744241
About the Editor
Dena Swanson
Affiliations and Expertise
Warner School of Education and Human Development, University of Rochester, Rochester NY, USA
Malik Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Charlotte School of Law, Charlotte NC, USA
Margaret Beale Spencer
Affiliations and Expertise
Urban Education, Comparative Human Development Dept. & Committee on Education, University of Chicago, Chicago IL, USA