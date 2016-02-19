Adolescence
1st Edition
The Transitional Years
Description
Adolescence: The Transitional Years presents the intricate physical, emotional, and behavioral changes that occur during the years between childhood and adulthood. This book provides psychological studies of adolescence and the methods used to gain information about adolescent development. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the contributions of psychology to understanding the transition from childhood to adulthood. This text then reviews the changes at puberty, including the sequence of development for girls and boys and the underlying physiological mechanisms responsible. Other chapters consider the cultural variations in the mode of transition from childhood to adulthood. This book provides as well a brief overview of the psychological dimensions of self-identity. The final chapter deals with the educational experience for adolescents and examines the factors associated with different levels of educational attainment. This book is a valuable resource for developmental psychologists, sociologists, geneticists, anthropologists, theorists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Issues in the Study of Adolescence
The Nature of Adolescence
The Onset of Adolescence
The End of Adolescence
Adolescence as Western Invention
Themes of Adolescence
Searching for an Identity
Establishing Autonomy
Decision-Making about Life Goals
Approaches to the Study of Adolescence
Literary Accounts
Case Studies
Observational Studies
Interview and Questionnaire Studies
Hypothesis-Testing Studies
Age Effect and Cohort Effects
Cross-Sectional Research
Longitudinal Research
Summary
Chapter 2 Physical Development and Status Change
The Secular Trend
Dimensions of the Secular Trend
Factors Affecting the Secular Trend
Effects of the Secular Trend
Transformations of Puberty
The Initiation of Puberty
Typical Physical Changes at Puberty
A Young Girl's Puberty: The Case of Claire
A Young Boy's Puberty: The Case of Mark
Gender Variation and Individual Variation
The Timing of Puberty
Early Maturation
Late Maturation
Status Change and Initiation
Rites of Passage
Initiation Drama and Social Communication
Functions of Initiation Rites
Status Change in Western Culture
Summary
Chapter 3 Identity Development
Psychological Dimensions of Self-Identity
Aspects of Identity
Freud's Theoretical Approach to Adolescent Identity Development: The Transformations of Puberty
Stages of Psychosexual Development
Erikson's Psychosocial Theory
Stage Crises
Differences Between Erikson's and Freud's Views
Senses of Identity in Erikson's Theory
Crisis and Commitment in Identity Status
Identity and Individuation
Sex Differences in Identity Status
Developmental Validity of Identity Status
Methodological Difficulties
Summary
Chapter 4 Sex-Role Consolidation in Adolescence
Opening Exercise
The Surgeon-Patient Riddle
Roles and Stereotypes
Sex-Role Stereotypes
Stereotypes in Behavior
Sex-Role Orientation
Masculinity and Femininity
Father Absence and Cross-Sex Identity
Androgyny
Culture and Sex-Role Orientation
Parental Influences on Sex-Role Orientation
Cultural Expectations for Gender Roles
Developmental History of Sex Differences in Behavior
Spatial Ability
Measures of Spatial Ability
Spatial Ability and Hormonal Influences
Brain Lateralization
Spatial Ability and Genetic Influences
Spatial Ability and Differential Socialization
Beyond Sex Roles
Summary
Chapter 5 Cognitive Development
The Check-Checking Problem
The Nature of Thought in Adolescence
Increased Use of Logic
Hypothetical Reasoning
Abstract Thinking
Thinking About Thinking
Stages in Cognitive Development
Piaget's Cognitive-Developmental Theory
Piaget's Stages
Concrete Versus Formal Operations
Transition from Concrete to Formal Operations
Training Studies
Formal Operations as a Structured Whole
Environment and Formal Operations
IQ and Formal Operations
Methodological Issues
Summary
Chapter 6 Moral Development
Plagiarism
Developmental History of Moral Judgment
Piaget's Position
Kohlberg's Theory
Levels of Moral Judgment
Cognitive and Moral Stages
Moral Stages and Development
The Issue of Sequentiality
The Structured Whole in Moral Development
Moral Judgment and Moral Behavior
Cheating
Obedience
Prosocial Behavior
Effects of Social Environment on Moral Developent
Role-Taking Opportunities
Parental Influences on Moral Development
Sex Differences in Moral Developent
Sex Differences in Moral Judgment
Sex Differences in Moral Behavior
Identity and Moral Judgment
Summary
Chapter 7 Social Interaction in Adolescence
Relationships with Parents
Social Interchanges
Family Role Relationships
The Generation Gap
Developmental Changes in Adolescent-Parent Relationships
The "Launching Center"
Peer Interaction in Adolescence
Sullivan's Interpersonal Theory
The Interpersonal Cognitive System
Dating as Adolescent Social Interaction
Historical Changes in Heterosexual Interaction
Stages of Dating
Dating Adjustment
Dating and Sexual Role-Playing
Summary
Chapter 8 Adolescent Sexuality
The Sexual Revolution
Liberalized Attitudes
Increased Participation in Sexual Behavior
Developmental Aspects of Sexuality
Development of Interpersonal Intimacy
Incidence of Coitus in Early Adolescence
Sexual Intercourse in Late Adolescence
Factors Influencing Sexual Behavior
Sexual Behavior and the Peer Group
Sex Within a Relationship
Sex and Moral Judgment
Puberty and Self-Perception
Social Characteristics Influencing Sexual Behavior
Gender and Sexual Role-Playing
The Double Standard
Sexual Role-Playing in Anthropological Perspective
Sexual Activities
Masturbation
Adolescent Homosexuality
Difficulties with Sex Research in Adolescence
Sample Representativeness
Response Reliability
Summary
Chapter 9 Youth Culture and Political Socialization
Youth Culture and Generational Differences
Cohort Effects
Age Effects
Period Effects
History of Student Protest in the United States
Eighteenth- and 19th-century Protest
Twentieth-Century Protest
Political Events and Youth Movements
Generation Units
Explaining Generation Units: Political Socialization
Political Socialization
Parental Influences on Political Behavior
Peer Influence on Political Behavior
Other Socialization Agents
Factors Associated with Generation Units
Personality Characteristics
Cognitive Development and Political Knowledge
Level of Moral Development
Radicals a Decade Later
Social Structure and Technology
Nonpolitical Generation Units in Adolescence and Youth
Religious Cults
Countercultural Generation Units
Summary
Chapter 10 Juvenile Delinquency
The Case of Juan Hernandez
Delinquent Behavior Versus Official Delinquency
Delinquent Offenses
Self-Reports of Delinquent Behavior
Types of Delinquency
Anonymous and Nonanonymous Disclosure
Seriousness of Delinquent Behavior
Explanatory Approaches to Delinquency
The Glueck Study
The Youth-in-Transition Project
Subcultures of Delinquency
Factors Associated with Delinquency
Family Relationships
Social Class
Race
Intelligence
Education and Delinquency
Gender
Summary
Chapter 11 Problems and Pathologies in Adolescence
The Case of Jules
The Case of Alma
Adolescent Schizophrenia
Special Aspects of Adolescent Schizophrenia
Developmental History of Adolescent Schizophrenia
Depression and Suicidal Behavior
Trends in Adolescent Depression
Adolescent Suicidal Behavior
Anorexia Nervosa
Preoccupation with Food
Diagnostic Criteria and Incidence
Developmental History of Anorexia Nervosa
Family Backgrounds of Anorexics
Substance Use and Substance Abuse
Alcohol Use in High School
Drug Use in High School
Summary
Chapter 12 Educational Experience
Secondary Educational in the United States
Functions of Secondary Education
Educational Attainment in the 1980s
Sorting Mechanisms
High-School Dropouts
The Ecology of the High School
Beyond High School
College Attendance
Effects of Education
Measurement of the Effects of Education
Affective Changes
Cognitive Changes
Summary
A Final Word: Movement into Adulthood
References
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265650