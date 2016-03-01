Admission Assessment Exam Review
4th Edition
Description
Passing your admission assessment exam is the first step on the journey to becoming a successful health professional — make sure you’re prepared with Admission Assessment Exam Review, 4th Edition! From the testing experts at HESI, this user-friendly guide walks you through the topics and question types found on admission exams, including: math, reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, biology, chemistry, anatomy and physiology, and physics. The guide includes hundreds of sample questions, step-by-step explanations, illustrations, and comprehensive practice exams to help you review the subject areas and hone your test-taking skills. Plus, the pre-test and post-test help identify your specific areas of weakness so you can focus your study time on the subjects you need most. If you want to pass the HESI Admission Assessment Exam or any other admissions assessment exam for health professions that you may encounter, there’s no better resource than HESI’s Admission Assessment Exam Review.
Key Features
- HESI Hints boxes offer valuable test-taking tips, as well as rationales, suggestions, examples, and reminders for specific topics.
- Step-by-step explanations and sample problems in the math section show you how to work through each problem so you understand the steps it takes to complete the equation.
- Sample questions in all other sections prepare you for the questions you will face on the A2 Exam.
- User-friendly vocabulary chapter covers more of the medical terminology that you will face on the A2 Exam.
- Easy to read format with consistent section features includes an introduction, key terms, chapter outline, and a bulleted summary to better help you organize your review time and understand the information.
- Full-color layout and illustrations visually reinforce key concepts for better understanding.
Table of Contents
Comprehensive Pre-Test
1. Mathematics
2. Reading Comprehension
3. Vocabulary
4. Grammar
5. Biology
6. Chemistry
7. Anatomy and Physiology
8. Physics
Comprehensive Post-Test
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431101
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431156
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323353786