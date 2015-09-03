Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395533, 9780323395540

Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sidney Bourgeois Jr
eBook ISBN: 9780323395540
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395533
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics focuses on Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient. Articles will feature PEG and J-tube Placement; Percutaneous Tracheostomy; Transcutaneous Bladder Catheterization; Central Line Catheterization; Intracranial Pressure Monitor Placement; Tube Thoracostomy; Lumbar Puncture/Lumbar Drain; FAST Ultrasound for Abdominal Evaluation; Radial and Femoral Artery Catheterization; Tracheostomy, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323395540
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323395533

About the Authors

Sidney Bourgeois Jr Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Syracuse VA Medical Center, Syracuse, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.