Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2

This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics focuses on Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient. Articles will feature PEG and J-tube Placement; Percutaneous Tracheostomy; Transcutaneous Bladder Catheterization; Central Line Catheterization; Intracranial Pressure Monitor Placement; Tube Thoracostomy; Lumbar Puncture/Lumbar Drain; FAST Ultrasound for Abdominal Evaluation; Radial and Femoral Artery Catheterization; Tracheostomy, and more!