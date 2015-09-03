Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2
1st Edition
Authors: Sidney Bourgeois Jr
eBook ISBN: 9780323395540
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395533
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2015
Description
This issue of the Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics focuses on Adjuncts for Care of the Surgical Patient. Articles will feature PEG and J-tube Placement; Percutaneous Tracheostomy; Transcutaneous Bladder Catheterization; Central Line Catheterization; Intracranial Pressure Monitor Placement; Tube Thoracostomy; Lumbar Puncture/Lumbar Drain; FAST Ultrasound for Abdominal Evaluation; Radial and Femoral Artery Catheterization; Tracheostomy, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 3rd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395540
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323395533
About the Authors
Sidney Bourgeois Jr Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Syracuse VA Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.