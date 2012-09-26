Adiponectin, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Former Editors
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One Lifestyle Factors Increasing Adiponectin Synthesis and Secretion
1 Introduction
2 Lifestyle Factors That Increase Adiponectin Synthesis and Secretion
3 Mechanisms for Lifestyle-Mediated Effects on Adiponectin
4 Conclusions
Chapter Two Molecular Tools to Characterize Adiponectin Activity
1 Introduction
2 Analysis of the Cellular Biology
3 Protein Structures
4 Searching for New Interaction Partners
5 Signaling Cascades and Physiological Effect
6 Conclusion
Chapter Three Nutritional and Hormonal Modulation of Adiponectin and its Receptors adipoR1 and adipoR2
1 Introduction
2 Nutritional Regulation of Adiponectin and Adiponectin Receptors
3 Hormonal Regulation of Adiponectin and Adiponectin Receptors
4 Conclusion
Chapter Four Regulation and Function of Adiponectin Receptors in Skeletal Muscle
1 Introduction
2 Adiponectin and Adiponectin Receptors
3 Adiponectin Signaling and Function in Skeletal Muscle
4 Transcriptional Regulation of AdipoRs in Skeletal Muscle Under Different Physiological and Pathophysiological Conditions
5 Molecular Mechanisms Regulating Muscle AdipoRs Transcription
6 Posttranscriptional Regulation of AdipoRs in Skeletal Muscle
7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Five Screening for Adiponectin Secretion Regulators
1 Introduction
2 PPARγ-Dependent Adiponectin Secretion Regulators
3 PPAR γ-Independent Adiponectin Secretion Regulators
4 Other Adiponectin Secretion Regulators
5 Conclusions
Chapter Six Adiponectin and PPARγ
1 PPARγ Activity Correlates with Adiponectin Hormone Levels
2 PPARγ Regulates Adiponectin Gene Transcription
3 PPARγ Regulates Adiponectin Hormone Secretion
4 PPARγ and Adiponectin Regulate Similar Physiological Pathways
5 Conclusion
Chapter Seven Glucocorticoid Effects on Adiponectin Expression
1 Introduction
2 Glucocorticoids and Their Effects on Gene Expression
3 Effects of GC and Adiponectin on Energy Metabolism
4 In Vitro and Animal Studies on the Effects of GC on Adiponectin Expression
5 Clinical Studies on the Effects of GC on Adiponectin Expression
6 Other Hormones, Factors, and Conditions That Regulate Adiponectin Expression and Their Relationship to GC
7 Potential Reasons for Contradictory Results on the Effects of GC on Adiponectin Expression and Methods That can be Useful in Gaining Better Insight About This Regulation
8 Conclusion
Chapter Eight Adiponectin and Reproduction
1 Introduction
2 Adiponectin and Adiponectin Signaling
3 Adiponectin: Main Functions in Human
4 Adiponectin and Steroidogenesis
5 Adiponectin and Placental Functions
6 Adiponectin and Pregnancy-Associated Pathologies
7 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter Nine Adiponectin and Its Receptors in Preimplantation Embryo Development
1 Introduction
2 Adiponectin and Fertility
3 Overview of Preimplantation Embryo Development
4 Expression of Adiponectin and Adiponectin Receptors in Oocytes and Preimplantation Embryos
5 Potential Roles of Adiponectin in Oocyte and Early Embryo Development
6 Conclusions
Chapter Ten Adiponectin and the Control of Female Reproductive Functions
1 Introduction
2 Adiponectin in Ovarian Functions
3 Adiponectin in Pregnancy
4 Adiponectin Action on the Central Nervous System and the Pituitary Gland
5 Conclusion
Chapter Eleven Adiponectin in the Heart and Vascular System
1 Introduction to Adiponectin
2 Adiponectin and CVD in Humans
3 Protective Effects of Adiponectin in the Cardiovascular System: Evidence from Rodent and In Vitro Studies
4 Conclusions/Future Questions
Chapter Twelve Adiponectin Interactions in Bone and Cartilage Biology and Disease
1 Introduction
2 Adipose, Bone, and Cartilage Relationships: Observations in Humans
3 Adiponectin, Bone, and Cartilage: Interactions in Humans
4 Adiponectin, Bone, and Cartilage: Experimental Observations
5 Conclusions
Chapter Thirteen Lipid-Lowering Drugs and Circulating Adiponectin
1 Introduction
2 Adiponectin
3 Statins
4 Fibrates
5 Niacin
6 Omega-3 Fatty Acids
7 Conclusions
Chapter Fourteen Adiponectin and Interleukin-6 in Inflammation-Associated Disease
1 Introduction
2 Biological Actions and Signaling Pathways Activated by Adiponectin
3 Interaction Between Adiponectin and IL-6 in Regulating Diabetic State
4 Interaction Between Adiponectin and IL-6 in Regulating Cardiovascular Disease
5 Interaction Between Adiponectin and IL-6 in Regulating Autoimmune Disease
6 Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen New Insights into Anticarcinogenic Properties of Adiponectin
1 Introduction
2 Adiponectinemia
3 Adiponectin and Breast Cancer Risk
4 Adiponectin as Therapeutic Target
5 Conclusion
Chapter Sixteen Adiponectin
1 Introduction
2 Structure of APN: Similarity to Surfactant Proteins
3 Expression and Regulation of APN in the Lung
4 COPD-Like Phenotype in APN-KO Mice
5 Mechanisms of COPD-Like Phenotype in APN-KO Mice
6 Therapeutic Potential of APN
7 Conclusion
Index
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested
