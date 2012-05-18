Adiabatic Shear Localization
2nd Edition
Frontiers and Advances
Description
Adiabatic shear localization is a mode of failure that occurs in dynamic loading. It is characterized by thermal softening occurring over a very narrow region of a material and is usually a precursor to ductile fracture and catastrophic failure. This reference source is the revised and updated version of the first detailed study of the mechanics and modes of adiabatic shear localization in solids. Building on the success of the first edition, the book provides a systematic description of a number of aspects of adiabatic shear banding. The concepts and techniques described in this work can usefully be applied to solve a multitude of problems encountered by those investigating fracture and damage in materials, impact dynamics, metal working and other areas. Specific chapters focus on energetic materials, polymers, bulk metal glasses, and the mathematics of shear banding as well as the numerical modeling of them. With its detailed coverage of the subject, this book is of great interest to academics and researchers into materials performance as well as professionals.
Key Features
- Up-to-date coverage of the subject and research that has occurred over the past 20 years
- Each chapter is written on a different sub-field of adiabatic shear by an acknowledged expert in the field
- Detailed and clear discussions of each aspect
Readership
For mechanical engineers, materials scientists and academics involved in any aspect of fracture mechanics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
List of Contributors
1. Introduction
1.1 Early Experiments on the Thermoplastic Effect
1.2 Fracture and Damage Related to Adiabatic Shear
1.3 Evolution of Adiabatic Shear Bands
1.4 Metal Shaping and Shear Bands
1.5 Examples of Adiabatic Shear Bands
1.6 The Essence of Localization
1.7 Summary
References
2. Experimental Methods
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Test Methods
2.3 Special Results for Steels
2.4 Conclusions
References
3. Nanostructural and Microstructural Aspects of Shear Localization at High-Strain Rates for Materials
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Modern Techniques for Microstructural Characterization
3.3 The Process of Shear Localization Evolution
3.4 Conditions Required for Shear-Band Formation
3.5 Deformed and Transformed Bands
3.6 α′-Martensite Transformation in Shear Bands
3.7 Effect of the Microstructures on the Tendency for Localized Shear Bands
3.8 Crystalline to Amorphous Transition Within Shear Bands
3.9 Static/Dynamic Recrystallization
3.10 Deformation and Microstructure Within the Bands
3.11 Spacing and Self-Organization of the Shear Bands [31, 125]
3.12 Effect of Dynamic Strain Aging
3.13 Shear Bands in Nanocrystalline Metals and Metallic Glasses
3.14 Summary
Acknowledgements
References
4. Analysis of Adiabatic Shear Bands by Numerical Methods
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Brief Overview of the FEM
4.3 Analysis of 1D Shear Band Problems
4.4 Adaptive Mesh Refinement for 2D Problems
4.5 ASBs and Cracks in Microporous Thermo-Viscoplastic Solids
4.6 Concluding Remarks
References
5. Theory of Adiabatic Shear Bands
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Theoretical Setting and Mathematical Preliminaries
5.3 Timing of Stress Collapse or Critical Strain
5.4 Structure of a Shear Band and Width
5.5 Spacing of Shear Bands
5.6 Structure and Speed of a Propagating Shear Band
5.7 Energy Rates and Dissipation
5.8 Discussion and Conclusions
References
6. Adiabatic Shear Bands in Penetrators and Targets
6.1 Adiabatic Shear Bands in Penetrators
6.2 Adiabatic Shear Bands in Targets
References
7. Strain Localization in Energetic and Inert Granular Materials
7.1 Granular Materials
7.2 Localization of Deformation in Explosives
7.3 Shear Localization Due to Shock Loading of Reactive Powders
7.4 Modern Methods of Study
7.5 Summary
Acknowledgements
References
8. Shear Banding in Bulk Metallic Glasses
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Development and Structure of BMGs
8.3 General Features of Deformation
8.4 Physical Origin of Shear-Banding Instability
8.5 The Shear-Band Evolution Process
8.6 Shear Bands and Global Ductility
8.7 Prospects and Summary
Acknowledgements
References
9. Adiabatic Shear Bands in Polymers
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Experimentally Measured Temperature Rises and Plastic Work Conversion
9.3 Adiabatic Shear Band Observations in Polymers
9.4 Modelling of Polymer Behaviour
9.5 Mechanism of Adiabatic Shear
9.6 Conclusion
References
10. Shear Localization in Deep Geological Layers During Seismic Slip
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Position of the Problem and Governing Equations
10.3 Stability of Analysis of Undrained Adiabatic Shearing of a Rock Layer
10.4 Wavelength Selection and Thickness of the Shear Band
10.5 Effect of Chemical Couplings During Rapid Fault Shearing
10.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 18th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982007
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080977812
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080975535
About the Editor
Bradley Dodd
Bradley Dodd is an Emeritus Professor at the Institute of Shock Physics, Imperial College. His research interests are metal forming, dynamic loading of materials and adiabatic shear, explosives and fracture of metals. He has published 3 three books (two co-authored and one co-edited). He is a founder member of the Light Weight Armor Group and is a long-standing DYMAT activist. He has helped shape the research strategy of the Institute of Shock Physics. Outside of Physics and Engineering he is a devotee of West Coast Psychedelic Electric Rock Music.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Shock Physics, Imperial College London, UK
Yilong Bai
Affiliations and Expertise
Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China
Reviews
"Dodd and Bai wrote the 1992 first edition as an introduction to adiabatic shear bands. They figure they did a good job because the field has grown so huge that by the time they wanted to update their book, they needed to call specialists to cover various aspects. It remains an introduction, they say, but now to a thriving discipline."--Reference and Research Book News, December 2012