Adiabatic Shear Localization - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080977812, 9780080982007

Adiabatic Shear Localization

2nd Edition

Frontiers and Advances

Editors: Bradley Dodd Yilong Bai
eBook ISBN: 9780080982007
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080977812
Paperback ISBN: 9780080975535
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2012
Page Count: 468
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
104.00
88.40
150.00
127.50
160.86
136.73
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
150.00
127.50
160.86
136.73
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Adiabatic shear localization is a mode of failure that occurs in dynamic loading. It is characterized by thermal softening occurring over a very narrow region of a material and is usually a precursor to ductile fracture and catastrophic failure. This reference source is the revised and updated version of the first detailed study of the mechanics and modes of adiabatic shear localization in solids. Building on the success of the first edition, the book provides a systematic description of a number of aspects of adiabatic shear banding. The concepts and techniques described in this work can usefully be applied to solve a multitude of problems encountered by those investigating fracture and damage in materials, impact dynamics, metal working and other areas. Specific chapters focus on energetic materials, polymers, bulk metal glasses, and the mathematics of shear banding as well as the numerical modeling of them. With its detailed coverage of the subject, this book is of great interest to academics and researchers into materials performance as well as professionals.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date coverage of the subject and research that has occurred over the past 20 years
  • Each chapter is written on a different sub-field of adiabatic shear by an acknowledged expert in the field
  • Detailed and clear discussions of each aspect

Readership

For mechanical engineers, materials scientists and academics involved in any aspect of fracture mechanics.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

List of Contributors

1. Introduction

1.1 Early Experiments on the Thermoplastic Effect

1.2 Fracture and Damage Related to Adiabatic Shear

1.3 Evolution of Adiabatic Shear Bands

1.4 Metal Shaping and Shear Bands

1.5 Examples of Adiabatic Shear Bands

1.6 The Essence of Localization

1.7 Summary

References

2. Experimental Methods

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Test Methods

2.3 Special Results for Steels

2.4 Conclusions

References

3. Nanostructural and Microstructural Aspects of Shear Localization at High-Strain Rates for Materials

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Modern Techniques for Microstructural Characterization

3.3 The Process of Shear Localization Evolution

3.4 Conditions Required for Shear-Band Formation

3.5 Deformed and Transformed Bands

3.6 α′-Martensite Transformation in Shear Bands

3.7 Effect of the Microstructures on the Tendency for Localized Shear Bands

3.8 Crystalline to Amorphous Transition Within Shear Bands

3.9 Static/Dynamic Recrystallization

3.10 Deformation and Microstructure Within the Bands

3.11 Spacing and Self-Organization of the Shear Bands [31, 125]

3.12 Effect of Dynamic Strain Aging

3.13 Shear Bands in Nanocrystalline Metals and Metallic Glasses

3.14 Summary

Acknowledgements

References

4. Analysis of Adiabatic Shear Bands by Numerical Methods

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Brief Overview of the FEM

4.3 Analysis of 1D Shear Band Problems

4.4 Adaptive Mesh Refinement for 2D Problems

4.5 ASBs and Cracks in Microporous Thermo-Viscoplastic Solids

4.6 Concluding Remarks

References

5. Theory of Adiabatic Shear Bands

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Theoretical Setting and Mathematical Preliminaries

5.3 Timing of Stress Collapse or Critical Strain

5.4 Structure of a Shear Band and Width

5.5 Spacing of Shear Bands

5.6 Structure and Speed of a Propagating Shear Band

5.7 Energy Rates and Dissipation

5.8 Discussion and Conclusions

References

6. Adiabatic Shear Bands in Penetrators and Targets

6.1 Adiabatic Shear Bands in Penetrators

6.2 Adiabatic Shear Bands in Targets

References

7. Strain Localization in Energetic and Inert Granular Materials

7.1 Granular Materials

7.2 Localization of Deformation in Explosives

7.3 Shear Localization Due to Shock Loading of Reactive Powders

7.4 Modern Methods of Study

7.5 Summary

Acknowledgements

References

8. Shear Banding in Bulk Metallic Glasses

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Development and Structure of BMGs

8.3 General Features of Deformation

8.4 Physical Origin of Shear-Banding Instability

8.5 The Shear-Band Evolution Process

8.6 Shear Bands and Global Ductility

8.7 Prospects and Summary

Acknowledgements

References

9. Adiabatic Shear Bands in Polymers

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Experimentally Measured Temperature Rises and Plastic Work Conversion

9.3 Adiabatic Shear Band Observations in Polymers

9.4 Modelling of Polymer Behaviour

9.5 Mechanism of Adiabatic Shear

9.6 Conclusion

References

10. Shear Localization in Deep Geological Layers During Seismic Slip

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Position of the Problem and Governing Equations

10.3 Stability of Analysis of Undrained Adiabatic Shearing of a Rock Layer

10.4 Wavelength Selection and Thickness of the Shear Band

10.5 Effect of Chemical Couplings During Rapid Fault Shearing

10.6 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080982007
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080977812
Paperback ISBN:
9780080975535

About the Editor

Bradley Dodd

Bradley Dodd

Bradley Dodd is an Emeritus Professor at the Institute of Shock Physics, Imperial College. His research interests are metal forming, dynamic loading of materials and adiabatic shear, explosives and fracture of metals. He has published 3 three books (two co-authored and one co-edited). He is a founder member of the Light Weight Armor Group and is a long-standing DYMAT activist. He has helped shape the research strategy of the Institute of Shock Physics. Outside of Physics and Engineering he is a devotee of West Coast Psychedelic Electric Rock Music.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Shock Physics, Imperial College London, UK

Yilong Bai

Affiliations and Expertise

Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Reviews

"Dodd and Bai wrote the 1992 first edition as an introduction to adiabatic shear bands. They figure they did a good job because the field has grown so huge that by the time they wanted to update their book, they needed to call specialists to cover various aspects. It remains an introduction, they say, but now to a thriving discipline."--Reference and Research Book News, December 2012

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.