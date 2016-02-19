Adhesives handbook, Third edition is a guidebook that covers the basic concepts of adhesive bonding process. The book emphasizes products based on advance synthetic polymers. The coverage of the text includes design of the adhesive joint; surface preparation of bonding materials; selection of a suitable adhesive; and the specification of processing and testing techniques. The book will be of great use to design engineers and technicians involved in the materials bonding process in their respective works.

Table of Contents



Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 Introduction

1.1 Using the Handbook

1.2 The Classification of Adhesives

1.3 Background to the Use of Adhesive Bonding

1.4 Factors Determining Whether to Bond with Adhesives

1.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Adhesive Bonding

1.6 The Bonding Process

2 Joint Design

2.1 Types of Stresses

2.2 Types of Joints

2.3 Selection of Joint Detail

2.4 Joint Design Criteria

2.4.1 Dimensions of Adhesive-Bonded Joints

2.4.2 Determination of Joint Dimensions

2.5 References

3 Adhesive Selection

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Requirements of Bonded Assembly

3.3 Materials to be Bonded

3.4 Compatibility of Adherends and Adhesives

3.5 Bond Stresses

3.6 Processing Requirements

3.7 Service Conditions

3.8 Service Life

3.9 Assembly Storage Conditions

3.10 Cost

3.11 Special Considerations

3.12 Checklist of Factors for Adhesive Selection

3.13 Reference

4 Adhesives Materials and Properties

4.1 The Components of an Adhesive

4.1.1 References

4.2 Adhesive Types

44.2.1 Thermoplastic Adhesives

44.2.2 Thermosetting Adhesives

44.2.3 Rubber-Resin Blends

44.2.4 Toughened Structural Adhesives

4.3 Properties of Basic Adhesive Types

44.3.1 Acrylics

44.3.2 Acrylic Acid Diesters

44.3.3 Allyl Diglycol Carbonate

44.3.4 Animal Glues

44.3.5 Blood Albumen

44.3.6 Butadiene-Styrene Rubbers

44.3.7 Butyl Rubber and Polyisobutylene

44.3.8 Casein

44.3.9 Cellulose Derivatives

44.3.10 Ceramic or Refractory Inorganic Adhesives

44.3.11 Cyanoacrylates

44.3.12 Epoxide Adhesives

44.3.13 Epoxy-Nylon

44.3.14 Epoxy-Polyamide

44.3.15 Epoxy-Polysulphide

44.3.16 Epoxy-Polyurethane

44.3.17 Fish Glue

44.3.18 Furanes

44.3.19 Hot-Melt Adhesives

44.3.20 Inorganic Adhesives And Cements

44.3.21 Iohomer Resins

44.3.22 Isocyanates

44.3.23 Emulsion Polymer—Isocyanate"(Epi)

44.3.24 Melamine Formaldehyde

44.3.25 Natural Rubber

44.3.26 Nitrile Rubbers

44.3.27 Nylon Adhesives

44.3.28 Phenolic-Epoxy

44.3.29 Phenol Formaldehyde (Acid Catalysed)

44.3.30 Phenolic Formaldehyde (Hot Setting)

44.3.31 Phenolic-Neoprene

44.3.32 Phenolic-Nitrile

44.3.33 Phenolic-Polyamide

44.3.34 Phenolic-Vinyl Butyral

44.3.35 Phenolic-Vinyl Formal

44.3.36 Phenoxy

44.3.37 Polyamides

44.3.38 Polyaromatics

44.3.39 Polychloroprene (Neoprene) Rubbers

44.3.40 Polyesters

44.3.41 Polyesters (Unsaturated)

44.3.42 Polystyrene

44.3.43 Polysulphide (Thiokol)

44.3.44 Polyurethanes

44.3.45 Polyvinyl Acetals

44.3.46 Polyvinyl Acetate

44.3.47 Polyvinyl Alkyl Ethers

44.3.48 Polyvinyl Alcohol

44.3.49 Polyvinylchloride

44.3.50 Reclaim Rubber

44.3.51 Resorcinol Formaldehyde and Phenol—Resorcinol Formaldehyde

44.3.52 Rubber Derivatives

44.3.53 Silicones

44.3.54 Soy(A)Bean and Vegetable Proteins

44.3.55 Starch

44.3.56 Thermoplastic Resins (Miscellaneous)

44.3.57 Urea Formaldehyde

44.3.58 Water and Solvent Based Adhesives

44.3.59 Waxes

4.4 References

44.4.1 General

44.4.2 Natural Products

44.4.3 Elastomers

44.4.4 Silicones

44.4.5 Thermoplastics

44.4.6 Thermosetting and Thermoplastic Adhesives

44.4.7 Thermosetting Adhesives

44.4.8 Inorganic Adhesives

44.4.9 Reference Books—Polymer Materials and Properties

5 Surface Preparation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Safety Precautions

5.3 Surface Treatment

5.4 Metals

5.5 Plastics

5.6 Rubbers (Natural and Synthetic)

5.7 Fiber Products

5.8 Inorganic Materials

5.9 Wood And Allied Materials

5.10 Painted Surfaces

5.11 References

45.11.1 General

45.11.2 Surface Analysis

45.11.3 Metals

45.11.4 Plastics

45.11.5 Rubbers

45.11.6 Cleaning and Priming Processes

45.11.7 Books

5.12 Trade Sources

5.13 Useful Addresses

5.14 Technical Service

6 The Bonding Process

6.1 Storage

6.2 Preparation of the Adhesive

6.3 Methods Of Adhesive Application

46.3.1 Brushing

46.3.2 Flowing

46.3.3 Spraying

46.3.4 Roll Coating

46.3.5 Knife Coating

46.3.6 Silk Screening

46.3.7 Melting

6.4 Methods of Adhesive Bonding

46.4.1 Wet Bonding

46.4.2 Reactivation Bonding

46.4.3 Pressure-Sensitive Bonding

46.4.4 Curing

46.4.5 Other Methods of Bonding

6.5 Inadequate Bonding

6.6 Methods of Bond Curing

46.6.1 Direct Heat Curing

46.6.2 Radiation Curing

46.6.3 Electric Heaters

46.6.4 High Frequency (Radio Frequency) Dielectric Heating

46.6.5 Induction Heating

46.6.6 Low-Voltage Electric Heating (L.V.H.)

46.6.7 Ultrasonic Activation

6.7 Bonding Pressure

6.8 Equipment for Processing Adhesives

6.9 References

7 Physical Testing of Adhesives

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Strength Properties

7.3 Assessment of Durability and Strength Parameters

47.3.1 Fatigue

47.3.2 Creep

47.3.3 Flexural Strength

47.3.4 Peel Strength

47.3.5 Durability

47.3.6 Fracture Mechanics

47.3.7 Non-Destructive Testing

47.3.8 Standard Test Methods

7.4 Additional Standards

7.5 References

47.5.1 General Testing

47.5.2 Fracture Properties

47.5.3 Mathematical/Statistical

47.5.4 Peel Tests

47.5.5 Shear Tests

47.5.6 Tack Tests

47.5.7 Fatigue Tests

47.5.8 Durability Tests

47.5.9 Physical Properties

47.5.10 Non-Destructive Testing

7.5.11 Books

8 Adhesive Selection Data

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Properties of Adhesive Materials

9 Adhesive Products Directory

9.1 Introduction

9.2 SI and Related Units of Measurement: Ready Reference Conversion Factors

9.3 Key to Adhesive Product Charts

9.4 Adhesive Products Table

10 Adhesives and Trade Sources

10.1 Trade Names List

10.2 References

10.3 Basic Adhesive Types and Trade Sources

10.4 Adhesives Manufacturers

11 Glossary Of Adhesives Technology Terms

12 Bibliography

12.1 Books

12.2 Reviews

12.3 Adhesives Journals Preface to the Third Edition

12.4 Other Literature Sources

13 Sources of Further Information on Adhesives

13.1 Research Associations and Other Organizations

13.2 Universities and Technical Colleges

13.3 Government Organizations

