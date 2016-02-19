Adhesives Handbook
3rd Edition
Authors: J. Shields
eBook ISBN: 9781483192277
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th January 1984
Page Count: 374
Description
Adhesives handbook, Third edition is a guidebook that covers the basic concepts of adhesive bonding process. The book emphasizes products based on advance synthetic polymers. The coverage of the text includes design of the adhesive joint; surface preparation of bonding materials; selection of a suitable adhesive; and the specification of processing and testing techniques. The book will be of great use to design engineers and technicians involved in the materials bonding process in their respective works.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 Introduction
1.1 Using the Handbook
1.2 The Classification of Adhesives
1.3 Background to the Use of Adhesive Bonding
1.4 Factors Determining Whether to Bond with Adhesives
1.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Adhesive Bonding
1.6 The Bonding Process
2 Joint Design
2.1 Types of Stresses
2.2 Types of Joints
2.3 Selection of Joint Detail
2.4 Joint Design Criteria
2.4.1 Dimensions of Adhesive-Bonded Joints
2.4.2 Determination of Joint Dimensions
2.5 References
3 Adhesive Selection
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Requirements of Bonded Assembly
3.3 Materials to be Bonded
3.4 Compatibility of Adherends and Adhesives
3.5 Bond Stresses
3.6 Processing Requirements
3.7 Service Conditions
3.8 Service Life
3.9 Assembly Storage Conditions
3.10 Cost
3.11 Special Considerations
3.12 Checklist of Factors for Adhesive Selection
3.13 Reference
4 Adhesives Materials and Properties
4.1 The Components of an Adhesive
4.1.1 References
4.2 Adhesive Types
44.2.1 Thermoplastic Adhesives
44.2.2 Thermosetting Adhesives
44.2.3 Rubber-Resin Blends
44.2.4 Toughened Structural Adhesives
4.3 Properties of Basic Adhesive Types
44.3.1 Acrylics
44.3.2 Acrylic Acid Diesters
44.3.3 Allyl Diglycol Carbonate
44.3.4 Animal Glues
44.3.5 Blood Albumen
44.3.6 Butadiene-Styrene Rubbers
44.3.7 Butyl Rubber and Polyisobutylene
44.3.8 Casein
44.3.9 Cellulose Derivatives
44.3.10 Ceramic or Refractory Inorganic Adhesives
44.3.11 Cyanoacrylates
44.3.12 Epoxide Adhesives
44.3.13 Epoxy-Nylon
44.3.14 Epoxy-Polyamide
44.3.15 Epoxy-Polysulphide
44.3.16 Epoxy-Polyurethane
44.3.17 Fish Glue
44.3.18 Furanes
44.3.19 Hot-Melt Adhesives
44.3.20 Inorganic Adhesives And Cements
44.3.21 Iohomer Resins
44.3.22 Isocyanates
44.3.23 Emulsion Polymer—Isocyanate"(Epi)
44.3.24 Melamine Formaldehyde
44.3.25 Natural Rubber
44.3.26 Nitrile Rubbers
44.3.27 Nylon Adhesives
44.3.28 Phenolic-Epoxy
44.3.29 Phenol Formaldehyde (Acid Catalysed)
44.3.30 Phenolic Formaldehyde (Hot Setting)
44.3.31 Phenolic-Neoprene
44.3.32 Phenolic-Nitrile
44.3.33 Phenolic-Polyamide
44.3.34 Phenolic-Vinyl Butyral
44.3.35 Phenolic-Vinyl Formal
44.3.36 Phenoxy
44.3.37 Polyamides
44.3.38 Polyaromatics
44.3.39 Polychloroprene (Neoprene) Rubbers
44.3.40 Polyesters
44.3.41 Polyesters (Unsaturated)
44.3.42 Polystyrene
44.3.43 Polysulphide (Thiokol)
44.3.44 Polyurethanes
44.3.45 Polyvinyl Acetals
44.3.46 Polyvinyl Acetate
44.3.47 Polyvinyl Alkyl Ethers
44.3.48 Polyvinyl Alcohol
44.3.49 Polyvinylchloride
44.3.50 Reclaim Rubber
44.3.51 Resorcinol Formaldehyde and Phenol—Resorcinol Formaldehyde
44.3.52 Rubber Derivatives
44.3.53 Silicones
44.3.54 Soy(A)Bean and Vegetable Proteins
44.3.55 Starch
44.3.56 Thermoplastic Resins (Miscellaneous)
44.3.57 Urea Formaldehyde
44.3.58 Water and Solvent Based Adhesives
44.3.59 Waxes
4.4 References
44.4.1 General
44.4.2 Natural Products
44.4.3 Elastomers
44.4.4 Silicones
44.4.5 Thermoplastics
44.4.6 Thermosetting and Thermoplastic Adhesives
44.4.7 Thermosetting Adhesives
44.4.8 Inorganic Adhesives
44.4.9 Reference Books—Polymer Materials and Properties
5 Surface Preparation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Safety Precautions
5.3 Surface Treatment
5.4 Metals
5.5 Plastics
5.6 Rubbers (Natural and Synthetic)
5.7 Fiber Products
5.8 Inorganic Materials
5.9 Wood And Allied Materials
5.10 Painted Surfaces
5.11 References
45.11.1 General
45.11.2 Surface Analysis
45.11.3 Metals
45.11.4 Plastics
45.11.5 Rubbers
45.11.6 Cleaning and Priming Processes
45.11.7 Books
5.12 Trade Sources
5.13 Useful Addresses
5.14 Technical Service
6 The Bonding Process
6.1 Storage
6.2 Preparation of the Adhesive
6.3 Methods Of Adhesive Application
46.3.1 Brushing
46.3.2 Flowing
46.3.3 Spraying
46.3.4 Roll Coating
46.3.5 Knife Coating
46.3.6 Silk Screening
46.3.7 Melting
6.4 Methods of Adhesive Bonding
46.4.1 Wet Bonding
46.4.2 Reactivation Bonding
46.4.3 Pressure-Sensitive Bonding
46.4.4 Curing
46.4.5 Other Methods of Bonding
6.5 Inadequate Bonding
6.6 Methods of Bond Curing
46.6.1 Direct Heat Curing
46.6.2 Radiation Curing
46.6.3 Electric Heaters
46.6.4 High Frequency (Radio Frequency) Dielectric Heating
46.6.5 Induction Heating
46.6.6 Low-Voltage Electric Heating (L.V.H.)
46.6.7 Ultrasonic Activation
6.7 Bonding Pressure
6.8 Equipment for Processing Adhesives
6.9 References
7 Physical Testing of Adhesives
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Strength Properties
7.3 Assessment of Durability and Strength Parameters
47.3.1 Fatigue
47.3.2 Creep
47.3.3 Flexural Strength
47.3.4 Peel Strength
47.3.5 Durability
47.3.6 Fracture Mechanics
47.3.7 Non-Destructive Testing
47.3.8 Standard Test Methods
7.4 Additional Standards
7.5 References
47.5.1 General Testing
47.5.2 Fracture Properties
47.5.3 Mathematical/Statistical
47.5.4 Peel Tests
47.5.5 Shear Tests
47.5.6 Tack Tests
47.5.7 Fatigue Tests
47.5.8 Durability Tests
47.5.9 Physical Properties
47.5.10 Non-Destructive Testing
7.5.11 Books
8 Adhesive Selection Data
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Physical Properties of Adhesive Materials
9 Adhesive Products Directory
9.1 Introduction
9.2 SI and Related Units of Measurement: Ready Reference Conversion Factors
9.3 Key to Adhesive Product Charts
9.4 Adhesive Products Table
10 Adhesives and Trade Sources
10.1 Trade Names List
10.2 References
10.3 Basic Adhesive Types and Trade Sources
10.4 Adhesives Manufacturers
11 Glossary Of Adhesives Technology Terms
12 Bibliography
12.1 Books
12.2 Reviews
12.3 Adhesives Journals Preface to the Third Edition
12.4 Other Literature Sources
13 Sources of Further Information on Adhesives
13.1 Research Associations and Other Organizations
13.2 Universities and Technical Colleges
13.3 Government Organizations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 19th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192277
About the Author
J. Shields
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.