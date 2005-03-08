Adhesive Bonding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737419, 9781845690755

Adhesive Bonding

1st Edition

Science, Technology and Applications

Editors: Robert Adams
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737419
eBook ISBN: 9781845690755
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th March 2005
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Part 1 Fundamentals of adhesive bonding: History of adhesive bonding; What are adhesives and sealants and how do they work? Surfaces: How to assess; Surfaces: How to treat. Part 2 Mechanical properties: Stress analysis; Environmental (durability) effects; Nondestructive testing; Impact behaviour of adhesively bonded joints; Fracture mechanics of adhesive bonds; Fatigue; Vibration damping. Part 3 Applications: Joining similar and dissimilar materials; Bonding composites; Building and construction – steel and aluminium; Building and construction – timber; Automobiles; Boats and marine; Shoe industry; Electrical; Aerospace.

Description

This important collection reviews key research on adhesive behaviour and applications in sectors as diverse as construction and automotive engineering. The book is divided into three main parts: fundamentals, mechanical properties and applications. Part one focuses on the basic properties of adhesives, surface assessment and treatment. Part two concentrates on understanding how adhesives perform under stress and the factors affecting fatigue and failure. The final part of the book reviews industry specific applications in areas such as building and construction, transport and electrical engineering.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Adhesive bonding is a standard reference for all those concerned with the industrial application of adhesives.

Key Features

  • Essential information for all those concerned with the industrial application of adhesives
  • This important collection examines adhesives and adhesive bonding for load-bearing applications
  • Arranged in a user-friendly format with three main sections: fundamentals, generic uses and industry specific applications

Readership

All those concerned with the industrial application of adhesives

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737419
eBook ISBN:
9781845690755

About the Editors

Robert Adams Editor

Robert Adams is Professor of Applied Mechanics at University of Bristol.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly University of Bristol, UK

