Adhesive Bonding
1st Edition
Science, Technology and Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals of adhesive bonding: History of adhesive bonding; What are adhesives and sealants and how do they work? Surfaces: How to assess; Surfaces: How to treat. Part 2 Mechanical properties: Stress analysis; Environmental (durability) effects; Nondestructive testing; Impact behaviour of adhesively bonded joints; Fracture mechanics of adhesive bonds; Fatigue; Vibration damping. Part 3 Applications: Joining similar and dissimilar materials; Bonding composites; Building and construction – steel and aluminium; Building and construction – timber; Automobiles; Boats and marine; Shoe industry; Electrical; Aerospace.
Description
This important collection reviews key research on adhesive behaviour and applications in sectors as diverse as construction and automotive engineering. The book is divided into three main parts: fundamentals, mechanical properties and applications. Part one focuses on the basic properties of adhesives, surface assessment and treatment. Part two concentrates on understanding how adhesives perform under stress and the factors affecting fatigue and failure. The final part of the book reviews industry specific applications in areas such as building and construction, transport and electrical engineering.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Adhesive bonding is a standard reference for all those concerned with the industrial application of adhesives.
Key Features
- Essential information for all those concerned with the industrial application of adhesives
- This important collection examines adhesives and adhesive bonding for load-bearing applications
- Arranged in a user-friendly format with three main sections: fundamentals, generic uses and industry specific applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 8th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737419
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690755
About the Editors
Robert Adams Editor
Robert Adams is Professor of Applied Mechanics at University of Bristol.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly University of Bristol, UK