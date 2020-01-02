Adherence and Self-Management in Pediatric Populations addresses the most pertinent theories, evidence-based assessments, and intervention approaches for a range of common pediatric chronic illnesses. An introductory chapter summarizes the state of the field and provides a general foundation in adherence and self-management. Each disease chapter is authored by an expert in that particular illness, ensuring that the scope of knowledge contained therein is current and thorough, especially as the measurement, assessments and interventions are highly specific to each disease. It includes case examples for each disease to illustrate the application of these approaches.

This book will be extremely helpful to professionals beginning to treat patients who are struggling with adherence or for those that conduct adherence research, as well as experts in the field as it will synthesize the literature to aid in both clinical decision-making and advancing the state of adherence science.