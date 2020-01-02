Adherence and Self-Management in Pediatric Populations
1st Edition
Description
Adherence and Self-Management in Pediatric Populations addresses the most pertinent theories, evidence-based assessments, and intervention approaches for a range of common pediatric chronic illnesses. An introductory chapter summarizes the state of the field and provides a general foundation in adherence and self-management. Each disease chapter is authored by an expert in that particular illness, ensuring that the scope of knowledge contained therein is current and thorough, especially as the measurement, assessments and interventions are highly specific to each disease. It includes case examples for each disease to illustrate the application of these approaches.
This book will be extremely helpful to professionals beginning to treat patients who are struggling with adherence or for those that conduct adherence research, as well as experts in the field as it will synthesize the literature to aid in both clinical decision-making and advancing the state of adherence science.
Key Features
- Organized by disease for quick reference
- Provides case examples to illustrate concepts
- Addresses vigilant behaviors - both low and high
- Examines mobile and electronic health interventions for adherence
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in psychology, medicine, social work, and pharmacology who work with a pediatric population with chronic illness
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and State of the Field
2. Asthma
3. Type 1 Diabetes
4. Obesity/Type 2 Diabetes
5. Cystic Fibrosis
6. Chronic Pain
7. Cancer
8. Sickle Cell Disease
9. Epilepsy
10. Spina Bifida
11. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
12. Other Gastrointestinal disorders
13. HIV/AIDS
14. Congenital Heart Disease
15. Solid Organ Transplant
16. Rheumatic Diseases
17. Allergy
18. Sleep Disorders
19. Dermatologic conditions
20. m/e-health interventions
21. Future of Adherence/Self-Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 497
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160008
About the Editor
Avani Modi
Avani C. Modi, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and experienced researcher in pediatric adherence with a national reputation in pediatric epilepsy. She serves as the Director for the Center for Treatment Adherence and Self-Management at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (CCHMC) and the Co-Director of the New Onset Seizure Disorder Clinic. Her research focuses on the development and evaluation of interventions to improve adherence in youth with epilepsy. Dr. Modi has received extramural funding from the National Institutes of Health (e.g., K23, R21, and R01) and several internal grants. She also serves as a collaborator on grants focused on adherence in other chronic conditions, including congenital muscular dystrophy, spina bifida, and bipolar disorder. Dr. Modi has over 100 peer-reviewed publications and is currently an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Adherence and Self-Management, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Kimberly Driscoll
Kimberly A. Driscoll, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and experienced researcher in adherence and type 1 diabetes whose clinical care and research focuses on improving the psychological well-being of people with type 1 diabetes and their parents and improving adherence to medical treatment regimens, with a focus on using technology to optimize adherence and health outcomes in type 1 diabetes. Her specific interests include improving insulin pump adherence, reducing fear of hypoglycemia and parent-child conflict, and integrating behavioral medicine intervention into the type 1 diabetes medical appointment. She has received extramural grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (e.g., K23, R03, and DP3) and the American Diabetes Association. She also serves as a collaborator on grants with colleagues from leading type 1 diabetes centers. Dr. Driscoll has more than 40 peer-reviewed publications. She is currently an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado in the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, where she leads the Behavioral Medicine Clinical and Research Program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, School of Medicine, University of Colorado