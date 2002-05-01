Adenoviral Vectors for Gene Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Adenoviral Vectors for Gene Therapy provides detailed and comprehensive coverage of these important therapeutic agents. The topics covered in this book range from the basic biology of adenoviruses, through the construction and purification of adenoviral vectors, cutting-edge vectorology and the use of adenoviral vectors in preclinical animal models, to regulatory issues which must be considered prior to the initiation of human clinical gene therapy trials. The broad scope of this unique volume provides the reader with a complete understanding of the development and use of adenoviral vectors.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Provides complete coverage of basic biology of adenoviruses, as well as the construction, propagation and purification of adenoviral vectors
- Introduces common strategies for the development of adenoviral vectors along with cutting-edge methods for their improvement
- Demonstrates noninvasive imaging of adenovirus-mediated gene transfer
- Discusses utility of adenoviral vectors in animal disease models
- Considers Federal Drug Administration regulations for human clinical trials
Readership
Pre- and postdoctoral trainees and clinical researchers in gene therapy.
Table of Contents
Adenovirus Structure
Biology of Adenovirus Cell Entry
Adenovirus Replication
Adenoviral Vector Construction I: Mammalian Systems
Adenoviral Vector Construction II: Bacterial Systems
Propagation of Adenoviral Vectors: Use of PER.C6 Cells
Purification of Adenovirus
Targeted Adenoviral Vectors I: Transductional Targeting
Targeted Adenoviral Vectors II: Transcriptional Targeting
Development of Attenuated Replication Competent Adenoviruses ARCAs) for the treatment of Prostate Cancer
Replication-Selective Oncolytic Adenovirus EI-Region Mutants: Virotherapy for Cancer
Innate Immune Responses to in Vivo Adenovirus Infection
Humoral Immune Response
Novel Methods to Eliminate the Immune Response to Adenovirus Gene Therapy
High-Capacity "Gutless" Adenoviral Vectors: Technical Aspects and Applications
Xenogenic Adenoviral Vectors
Hybrid Adenoviral Vectors
Utility of Adenoviral Vectors in Animal Models of Human Disease I: Cancer
Utiltity of Adenoviral Vectors in Animal Models of Human Disease II: Genetic Disease
Utility of Adenoviral Vectors in Animal Models of Human Disease III: Acquired Diseases
Testing of Adenoviral Vector Gene Transfer Products: FDA Expectations
Imaging Adenovirus-Medicated Gene Transfer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 890
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 1st May 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525969
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121995041
About the Editor
David Curiel
David T. Curiel, M.D., Ph.D. is the Director of the Cancer Biology Division of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine. Dr. Curiel graduated medical school at Emory University in 1982, where he also completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine. Dr. Curiel’s scientific training includes tenureship at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland at the Pulmonary Branch of the Heart and Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) from 1985-1989, and a fellowship in Biotechnology at the National Cancer Institute, Navy Medical Oncology Branch from 1989-1990. He received his Ph.D. from University of Groningen in The Netherlands in 2002. Dr. Curiel has been at Washington University School of Medicine since 2011. In addition to his role as Director of the Cancer Biology Division, he is Director of the Biologic Therapeutics Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO, USA
Joanne Douglas
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This is a well organized collection of reviews written by authorities in the field that covers key aspects in the use of adenovirus as a gene transfer vehicle. The complete coverage of so many different aspects of adenovirus vector biology will be invaluable to scientists beginning or well established in this rapidly changing field." --DOODY'S (March 2003)