Additives for Plastics
1st Edition
New Developments
Description
Additives for Plastics, Volume 2, New Developments contains papers presented at the Symposium on Additives for Plastics, sponsored by the Organic Coatings and Plastics Division, American Chemical Society, and held in Anaheim, California, spring 1978. The volume opens with a chapter on developments in fillers for plastics. This is followed by separate chapters on the principles of micro packing; commercially available glass fillers; the use of precipitated silicas in ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymers to provide a versatile class of materials for many applications; and advancements in plasticizers. Subsequent chapters deal with the effect of additives on the viscosity of filled resin; the successful application of titanate coupling agents in thermoplastics; electrical, thermal, solvent and anti-fungal properties of organotin-containing poly (ethyleneimine); and additives for stabilizing polymer systems. The final two chapters discuss the ultraviolet stabilization of high-impact polystyrene and the various types of colorants for plastics, respectively.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Advances in Fillers for Plastics
The Science and Potentials of Micropacking
Glass Fillers
Silica-Filled Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Resins
Recent Advances in Plasticizers
Effect of Additives on Viscosity of Filled Resins
Nonsilane Coupling Agents in Thermoplastics
Electrical, Solvent, Thermal, and Fungal Properties of Organotin-Containing Poly(Ethyleneimine)
Stabilization of Polyolefins for Weather Resistance
Ultraviolet Stabilization of High-Impact Polystyrene
Colorants for Plastics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257426