Additives for Plastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126375022, 9781483257426

Additives for Plastics

1st Edition

New Developments

Editors: Raymond B. Seymour
eBook ISBN: 9781483257426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 128
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Additives for Plastics, Volume 2, New Developments contains papers presented at the Symposium on Additives for Plastics, sponsored by the Organic Coatings and Plastics Division, American Chemical Society, and held in Anaheim, California, spring 1978. The volume opens with a chapter on developments in fillers for plastics. This is followed by separate chapters on the principles of micro packing; commercially available glass fillers; the use of precipitated silicas in ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymers to provide a versatile class of materials for many applications; and advancements in plasticizers. Subsequent chapters deal with the effect of additives on the viscosity of filled resin; the successful application of titanate coupling agents in thermoplastics; electrical, thermal, solvent and anti-fungal properties of organotin-containing poly (ethyleneimine); and additives for stabilizing polymer systems. The final two chapters discuss the ultraviolet stabilization of high-impact polystyrene and the various types of colorants for plastics, respectively.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Advances in Fillers for Plastics

The Science and Potentials of Micropacking

Glass Fillers

Silica-Filled Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Resins

Recent Advances in Plasticizers

Effect of Additives on Viscosity of Filled Resins

Nonsilane Coupling Agents in Thermoplastics

Electrical, Solvent, Thermal, and Fungal Properties of Organotin-Containing Poly(Ethyleneimine)

Stabilization of Polyolefins for Weather Resistance

Ultraviolet Stabilization of High-Impact Polystyrene

Colorants for Plastics

Index

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483257426

About the Editor

Raymond B. Seymour

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.