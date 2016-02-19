Additives For Plastics
1st Edition
Description
Additives for Plastics: Volume 1, State of the Art summarizes the state of the art about additives for plastics, including coupling agents for fillers and plasticizers, as well as colorants, silicas, cellulose fiber, whiskers, and microfibers. Stabilizers for weather, fungal, and heat resistance and resistance to ultraviolet radiation are also considered. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to nonreinforcing fillers such as carbon black, wood flour, alpha cellulose, calcium carbonate, and natural and synthetic silicates. The discussion then turns to synthetic and naturally occurring silicas, short cellulose fibers for reinforcing polymers, and asbestiform fillers. Whiskers and microfibers are the subject of the subsequent chapter, with emphasis on their differences and similarities, application in various plastics, and prospects. Silane and nonsilane coupling agents, nonfiller additives, plasticizers, biocides, and heat stabilizers are also examined. This volume also evaluates rutile titanium dioxide and other white pigments with regard to the opacification and coloring of plastics. This book will be of vital interest to those who are closely associated with the plastics industry as well as those who are concerned with the design, fabrication, and use of plastics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Nonreinforcing Fillers for Plastics
Natural and Synthetic Silicas in Plastics
Reinforcement of Polymers through Short Cellulose Fibers
Asbestiform Fillers
Whiskers and Microfibers
Silane Coupling Agents
Nonsilane Coupling Agents
Nonfiller Additives for Plastics
Plasticizers
Biocides
Optical and Other Effects of White Pigments in Plastics
Heat Stabilizers
Flame Retardant Additives for Plastics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141512