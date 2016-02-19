Additives For Plastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126375015, 9780323141512

Additives For Plastics

1st Edition

Editors: Raymond Seymour
eBook ISBN: 9780323141512
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Additives for Plastics: Volume 1, State of the Art summarizes the state of the art about additives for plastics, including coupling agents for fillers and plasticizers, as well as colorants, silicas, cellulose fiber, whiskers, and microfibers. Stabilizers for weather, fungal, and heat resistance and resistance to ultraviolet radiation are also considered. This volume is comprised of 13 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to nonreinforcing fillers such as carbon black, wood flour, alpha cellulose, calcium carbonate, and natural and synthetic silicates. The discussion then turns to synthetic and naturally occurring silicas, short cellulose fibers for reinforcing polymers, and asbestiform fillers. Whiskers and microfibers are the subject of the subsequent chapter, with emphasis on their differences and similarities, application in various plastics, and prospects. Silane and nonsilane coupling agents, nonfiller additives, plasticizers, biocides, and heat stabilizers are also examined. This volume also evaluates rutile titanium dioxide and other white pigments with regard to the opacification and coloring of plastics. This book will be of vital interest to those who are closely associated with the plastics industry as well as those who are concerned with the design, fabrication, and use of plastics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Nonreinforcing Fillers for Plastics

Natural and Synthetic Silicas in Plastics

Reinforcement of Polymers through Short Cellulose Fibers

Asbestiform Fillers

Whiskers and Microfibers

Silane Coupling Agents

Nonsilane Coupling Agents

Nonfiller Additives for Plastics

Plasticizers

Biocides

Optical and Other Effects of White Pigments in Plastics

Heat Stabilizers

Flame Retardant Additives for Plastics

Index


Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141512

About the Editor

Raymond Seymour

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.