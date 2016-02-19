Additive Migration from Plastics Into Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224657, 9781483157719

Additive Migration from Plastics Into Food

1st Edition

Authors: T. R. Crompton
eBook ISBN: 9781483157719
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 246
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Additive Migration from Plastics Into Food examines the intrusion of foreign chemicals into food via additives present in plastics packaging and the toxic hazards they pose to consumers. This book shows how direct contact between the packed commodity and the plastic is likely to result in the transfer of polymer additives, adventitious impurities such as monomers, catalyst remnants, and residual polymerization solvents, and low-molecular-weight polymer fractions from the plastic into the packaged material.
This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on the various types of plastics used in food packaging as well as the types of substances present in the plastic that might migrate into the food. Subsequent chapters review world literature on extraction testing and the analysis of extractants. The determination of various types of polymer additives and residual monomers in extractants of liquid foodstuffs and beverages, solid foods, edible oils, and fatty foodstuffs is considered. The final chapter looks at the legal requirements concerning the use of additives in food-grade plastics in various countries. This monograph will be of interest to those in the plastics industry, food and beverage packaging industry, and large retail outlets such as supermarkets, along with medical and public health officials, legislators, environmentalists, and the general public.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Types of Polymers Used in Food Packaging

Chapter 2 Non-Plastics Components of Plastics

Chapter 3 Principles of Extractability Testing of Plastics

Chapter 4 Determination of Additives in Aqueous, Alcoholic and Simple Hydrocarbon Extractants

4.1 Application of Ultraviolet and Fluorescence Spectroscopy

4.2 Analysis of Polymer Extractants Containing More than One Migrant

Chapter 5 Determination of Specific Types of Additives in Aqueous and Alcoholic Extractants

5.1 PVC Plasticizers in Food

5.2 Organic Volatiles and Monomers in British Plastics Federation and Food and Drug Administration Extractants

5.3 Determination of Organotin Stabilizers in Non-Fatty Simulents and Foods, and in Sunflower Seed Cooking Oil

5.4 Determination of Additives in Extraction Liquids via Elemental Analysis

5.5 Use of Labeled Additives in Extractability Tests

Chapter 6 Determination of Additives in Edible Oils and Fatty Foodstuffs Extractants

6.1 Introductory Discussion of Extraction Test

6.2 Effect of Extraction Time and Temperature on Extractability if Additives from Plastics into Fats

6.3 Determination of Antioxidants and Ultraviolet Absorbers, Heat Stabilizers and Plasticizers in Fats

6.4 Determination of Organotin Stabilizers in Fats

6.5 The Concept of Total Migration of Additives from Plastics into Edible Fats

Chapter 7 Determination of Additives and Their Degradation Products in Aqueous and in Simple Hydrocarbon Extractants

Chapter 8 Determination of Antioxidants in Foods

Chapter 9 Legislative Aspects of the Use of Additives in Foodgrade Plastics

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157719

About the Author

T. R. Crompton

Affiliations and Expertise

North West Water Authority, Warrington, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.