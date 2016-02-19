Additive Migration from Plastics Into Food
1st Edition
Description
Additive Migration from Plastics Into Food examines the intrusion of foreign chemicals into food via additives present in plastics packaging and the toxic hazards they pose to consumers. This book shows how direct contact between the packed commodity and the plastic is likely to result in the transfer of polymer additives, adventitious impurities such as monomers, catalyst remnants, and residual polymerization solvents, and low-molecular-weight polymer fractions from the plastic into the packaged material.
This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on the various types of plastics used in food packaging as well as the types of substances present in the plastic that might migrate into the food. Subsequent chapters review world literature on extraction testing and the analysis of extractants. The determination of various types of polymer additives and residual monomers in extractants of liquid foodstuffs and beverages, solid foods, edible oils, and fatty foodstuffs is considered. The final chapter looks at the legal requirements concerning the use of additives in food-grade plastics in various countries. This monograph will be of interest to those in the plastics industry, food and beverage packaging industry, and large retail outlets such as supermarkets, along with medical and public health officials, legislators, environmentalists, and the general public.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Types of Polymers Used in Food Packaging
Chapter 2 Non-Plastics Components of Plastics
Chapter 3 Principles of Extractability Testing of Plastics
Chapter 4 Determination of Additives in Aqueous, Alcoholic and Simple Hydrocarbon Extractants
4.1 Application of Ultraviolet and Fluorescence Spectroscopy
4.2 Analysis of Polymer Extractants Containing More than One Migrant
Chapter 5 Determination of Specific Types of Additives in Aqueous and Alcoholic Extractants
5.1 PVC Plasticizers in Food
5.2 Organic Volatiles and Monomers in British Plastics Federation and Food and Drug Administration Extractants
5.3 Determination of Organotin Stabilizers in Non-Fatty Simulents and Foods, and in Sunflower Seed Cooking Oil
5.4 Determination of Additives in Extraction Liquids via Elemental Analysis
5.5 Use of Labeled Additives in Extractability Tests
Chapter 6 Determination of Additives in Edible Oils and Fatty Foodstuffs Extractants
6.1 Introductory Discussion of Extraction Test
6.2 Effect of Extraction Time and Temperature on Extractability if Additives from Plastics into Fats
6.3 Determination of Antioxidants and Ultraviolet Absorbers, Heat Stabilizers and Plasticizers in Fats
6.4 Determination of Organotin Stabilizers in Fats
6.5 The Concept of Total Migration of Additives from Plastics into Edible Fats
Chapter 7 Determination of Additives and Their Degradation Products in Aqueous and in Simple Hydrocarbon Extractants
Chapter 8 Determination of Antioxidants in Foods
Chapter 9 Legislative Aspects of the Use of Additives in Foodgrade Plastics
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157719
About the Author
T. R. Crompton
Affiliations and Expertise
North West Water Authority, Warrington, UK