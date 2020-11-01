Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare
1st Edition
A Practical Perspective
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare: A Practical Perspective offers practitioners the "practical know-how" to enable them to use the different technologies involved in additively joining materials to form tangible parts, based on their computer-aided design (CAD) models for both healthcare and biomedical engineering applications. Additive Manufacturing is a completely disruptive technology in general and is growing exponentially in medicine and dentistry. For practitioners in the healthcare sector who are not familiar with this new technology, readers can follow the easy-to-understand workflow presented. They will learn how to move, for example, from segmentation to 3D reconstruction, and eventually to 3D printed parts of human anatomy.
Key Features
- Offers readers an in-depth look into the practical workflows which show "how" additive manufacturing is applied to satisfy end-use requirements
- Includes more than 300 step-by-step figures across healthcare and biomedical engineering, which clarify the different phases of workflow involved in realizing a layered manufactured part from its CAD model
- Explores "how" additive manufacturing can be applied across the healthcare sector (medicine, digital dentistry, orthotics and prosthetics) as well as what are the key barrier to implementation
Readership
Professionals, graduate students, and researchers in biomedical engineering; manufacturing engineering, mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Additive Manufacturing Technologies
SECTION I: Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare
3. Additive Manufacturing in Medicine: Image Processing
4. Additive Manufacturing in Medicine: Surgical Design
5. Additive Manufacturing in Digital Dentistry
6. Additive Manufacturing in VSP
7. Additive Manufacturing in Orthotics and Prosthetics
8. Tissue Engineering Related Applications in Additive Manufacturing
9. Barriers to AM Implementation in Healthcare
10. Computational Simulation in Healthcare Design for Additive Manufacturing
11. CAD-to-Part Measurements and Tools
12. Value and Value-Capture from Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 425
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181362
About the Author
Godfrey Onwubolu
Godfrey Onwubolu holds a BEng degree (University of Benin), a MSc degree in mechanical engineering (Aston University) and a PhD in computer-aided design (Aston University). His industrial experience is in manufacturing engineering in West Midlands, England. He was a consultant to a centre of innovation for enabling small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector. Godfrey works mainly in three areas: computer-aided design (CAD), additive manufacturing, and inductive modelling. He has published two textbooks on CAD: One is heavily used in many North American universities and colleges, and the other is listed by London’s Imperial College Press as one of the top-10 bestsellers. Godfrey currently works in the area of additive manufacturing, popularly known as 3D printing, where he continues to investigate the functionality of additive manufactured parts based on machine input parameters, in order to make users understand the characteristics of additive manufacturing technologies.He is internationally recognized for his work in inductive modelling, especially in Europe, where he gives public lectures and examines doctoral theses on the subject in universities. He is currently the lead researcher at Sheridan College in applying this technology to the joint Sheridan-Nexflow project for studying the behaviours of Nexflow air products based on their operational parameters. Godfrey has authored more than 130 papers in international journals/conference proceedings and at least eight textbooks. For several years, he has been serving on the International Program Committee for the Inductive Modeling Conference in Europe. He is currently on the Editorial Boards of International Journal of Manufacturing Engineering and Production Planning & Control. He continues to use his expertise in the domains of computer-aided design, additive manufacturing, and inductive modelling to impart knowledge to students as an engineering and technology educator, and to advance productivity in the manufacturing industry sector in Canada and beyond.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical and Rehabilitation Engineering and Additive Manufacturing, Sheridan Institute of Technology, Brampton, Canada
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.