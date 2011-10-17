Addiction Neuroethics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859730, 9780123859747

Addiction Neuroethics

1st Edition

The Ethics of Addiction Neuroscience Research and Treatment

Editors: Adrian Carter Wayne Hall Judy Illes
eBook ISBN: 9780123859747
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859730
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2011
Page Count: 346
Description

Research increasingly suggests that addiction has a genetic and neurobiological basis, but efforts to translate research into effective clinical treatments and social policy needs to be informed by careful ethical analyses of the personal and social implications. Scientists and policy makers alike must consider possible unintended negative consequences of neuroscience research so that the promise of reducing the burden and incidence of addiction can be fully realized and new advances translated into clinically meaningful and effective treatments.

This volume brings together leading addiction researchers and practitioners with neuroethicists and social scientists to specifically discuss the ethical, philosophical, legal and social implications of neuroscience research of addiction, as well as its translation into effective, economical and appropriate policy and treatments. Chapters explore the history of ideas about addiction, the neuroscience of drug use and addiction, prevention and treatment of addiction, the moral implications of addiction neuroscience, legal issues and human rights, research ethics, and public policy.

Key Features

  • Features outstanding and truly international scholarship, with chapters written by leading experts in neuroscience, addiction medicine, psychology and more
  • Informs psychologists of related research in neuroscience and vice versa, giving researchers easy one-stop access to knowledge outside their area of specialty

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience and neuroethics/biomedical ethics; clinicians involved in the treatment of addiction disorders; addiction researchers from neuroscience and psychology

Table of Contents

Foreword: The Neuroethics of Drug Addiction

Contributors

Introduction: What is Addiction Neuroethics and Why Does it Matter?

Chapter 1. Brain Imaging in Addiction

Chapter 2. Molecular Neuroscience and Genetics

Chapter 3. Treating Opioid Dependence with Opioids

Chapter 4. Addiction Neuroscience and Tobacco Control

Chapter 5. Emerging Neurobiological Treatments of Addiction

Chapter 6. Technical, Ethical and Social Issues in the Bioprediction of Addiction Liability and Treatment Response

Chapter 7. Autonomy, Responsibility and the Oscillation of Preference

Chapter 8. Consent and Coercion in Addiction Treatment

Chapter 9. Toward a Lay Descriptive Account of Identity in Addiction Neuroethics

Chapter 10. The Impact of Changes in Neuroscience and Research Ethics on the Intellectual History of Addiction Research

Chapter 11. The Diction of Addiction at the Intersection of Law and Neuroscience

Chapter 12. Social Epistemology

Chapter 13. Population Approaches to Alcohol, Tobacco and Drugs

Chapter 14. Legal Regulation of Addictive Substances and Addiction

Chapter 15. Investment and Vested Interests in Neuroscience Research of Addiction

Chapter 16. Private and Public Approaches to Addiction Treatment

Index

Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123859747
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123859730
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103630

About the Editor

Adrian Carter

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Psychological Science, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Wayne Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Population Health, University of Queensland, Herston, Australia

Judy Illes

Professor in the Department of Neurology and Research Chair in Neuroethics for the University of British Columbia, Dr. Illes is also Co-founder and Executive Committee Member for the Neuroethics Society. She is one of the leading voices in neuroethics today and has published extensively in this realm (Editor: Handbook of Neuroethics/2011, Neuroethics: Defining the Issues in Theory, Practice, and Policy/2005). She also serves as Chair for the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), Committee Chair for Society for Neuroscience, Editorial Board Member for Journal of Ethics in Mental Health, and Senior Editorial Advisor for American Journal of Bioethics: Neuroscience.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

