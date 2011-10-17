Addiction Neuroethics
1st Edition
The Ethics of Addiction Neuroscience Research and Treatment
Research increasingly suggests that addiction has a genetic and neurobiological basis, but efforts to translate research into effective clinical treatments and social policy needs to be informed by careful ethical analyses of the personal and social implications. Scientists and policy makers alike must consider possible unintended negative consequences of neuroscience research so that the promise of reducing the burden and incidence of addiction can be fully realized and new advances translated into clinically meaningful and effective treatments.
This volume brings together leading addiction researchers and practitioners with neuroethicists and social scientists to specifically discuss the ethical, philosophical, legal and social implications of neuroscience research of addiction, as well as its translation into effective, economical and appropriate policy and treatments. Chapters explore the history of ideas about addiction, the neuroscience of drug use and addiction, prevention and treatment of addiction, the moral implications of addiction neuroscience, legal issues and human rights, research ethics, and public policy.
- Features outstanding and truly international scholarship, with chapters written by leading experts in neuroscience, addiction medicine, psychology and more
- Informs psychologists of related research in neuroscience and vice versa, giving researchers easy one-stop access to knowledge outside their area of specialty
Researchers and graduate students in neuroscience and neuroethics/biomedical ethics; clinicians involved in the treatment of addiction disorders; addiction researchers from neuroscience and psychology
Foreword: The Neuroethics of Drug Addiction
Contributors
Introduction: What is Addiction Neuroethics and Why Does it Matter?
Chapter 1. Brain Imaging in Addiction
Chapter 2. Molecular Neuroscience and Genetics
Chapter 3. Treating Opioid Dependence with Opioids
Chapter 4. Addiction Neuroscience and Tobacco Control
Chapter 5. Emerging Neurobiological Treatments of Addiction
Chapter 6. Technical, Ethical and Social Issues in the Bioprediction of Addiction Liability and Treatment Response
Chapter 7. Autonomy, Responsibility and the Oscillation of Preference
Chapter 8. Consent and Coercion in Addiction Treatment
Chapter 9. Toward a Lay Descriptive Account of Identity in Addiction Neuroethics
Chapter 10. The Impact of Changes in Neuroscience and Research Ethics on the Intellectual History of Addiction Research
Chapter 11. The Diction of Addiction at the Intersection of Law and Neuroscience
Chapter 12. Social Epistemology
Chapter 13. Population Approaches to Alcohol, Tobacco and Drugs
Chapter 14. Legal Regulation of Addictive Substances and Addiction
Chapter 15. Investment and Vested Interests in Neuroscience Research of Addiction
Chapter 16. Private and Public Approaches to Addiction Treatment
Index
- 346
- English
- © Academic Press 2012
- 17th October 2011
- Academic Press
- 9780123859747
- 9780123859730
- 9780128103630
Adrian Carter
School of Psychological Science, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Wayne Hall
School of Population Health, University of Queensland, Herston, Australia
Judy Illes
Professor in the Department of Neurology and Research Chair in Neuroethics for the University of British Columbia, Dr. Illes is also Co-founder and Executive Committee Member for the Neuroethics Society. She is one of the leading voices in neuroethics today and has published extensively in this realm (Editor: Handbook of Neuroethics/2011, Neuroethics: Defining the Issues in Theory, Practice, and Policy/2005). She also serves as Chair for the International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), Committee Chair for Society for Neuroscience, Editorial Board Member for Journal of Ethics in Mental Health, and Senior Editorial Advisor for American Journal of Bioethics: Neuroscience.
Professor of Neurology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada