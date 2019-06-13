Addiction Medicine for Health Care Professionals
1st Edition
Authors: Robert Lovinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323697217
Paperback ISBN: 9780323680172
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th June 2019
Page Count: 106
Description
More people are being treated for substance abuse each year, creating a vital need for a practical, easy-to-use manual for addiction treatment providers. Addiction Medicine: An Introduction for Health Care Professionals, by Dr. Robert D. Lovinger, provides clear, authoritative guidance on current concepts of brain functions associated with substance abuse, early management and long-term treatment protocols, and effective psychiatric co-morbidity drug therapies with the goal to provide improved personalized treatments for patients suffering from addiction.
Details
About the Author
Robert Lovinger
