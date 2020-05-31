COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Addiction Medicine: A Multidisciplinary Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323789455

Addiction Medicine: A Multidisciplinary Approach, Volume 1-1

1st Edition

Clinics Collections

Editor: Joel Heidelbaugh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323789455
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

The Clinics Collections titles take a multidisciplinary approach to today's practice of medicine, selecting the most recent and relevant articles from the Clinics series and combining them into a single source of information on a focused topic. Articles are chosen from multiple Clinics to highlight the range of specialties covering major medical issues, delivering the information needed for successful interdisciplinary teamwork and effective patient care. Written from a variety of medical perspectives, these articles offer deeper insight into how each specialty cares for its patients and provide a unique entry into sharing best concepts for the entire medical team.

Clinics Collections: Addiction Medicine draws from Elsevier's Clinics Review Articles database to provide today's medical teams with practical clinical advice and insights on this complex condition and its comorbidities. It guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings to everyday practice, keep up with new and improved treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
31st May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323789455

About the Editor

Joel Heidelbaugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

