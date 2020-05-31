Addiction Medicine: A Multidisciplinary Approach, Volume 1-1
1st Edition
Clinics Collections
The Clinics Collections titles take a multidisciplinary approach to today’s practice of medicine, selecting the most recent and relevant articles from the Clinics series and combining them into a single source of information on a focused topic. Articles are chosen from multiple Clinics to highlight the range of specialties covering major medical issues, delivering the information needed for successful interdisciplinary teamwork and effective patient care. Written from a variety of medical perspectives, these articles offer deeper insight into how each specialty cares for its patients and provide a unique entry into sharing best concepts for the entire medical team.
Clinics Collections: Addiction Medicine draws from Elsevier’s Clinics Review Articles database to provide today’s medical teams with practical clinical advice and insights on this complex condition and its comorbidities. It guides readers on how to apply current primary research findings to everyday practice, keep up with new and improved treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323789455
About the Editor
Joel Heidelbaugh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA
