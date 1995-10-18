Adaptive Systems in Control and Signal Processing 1995 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423753, 9781483296890

Adaptive Systems in Control and Signal Processing 1995

1st Edition

Editors: Cs. Banyasz
eBook ISBN: 9781483296890
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 18th October 1995
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Selected chapter headings and selected papers: Plenary Sessions. Adaptive predictive control (D.W. Clarke). Invited Session: Weak-Duality for Adaptive Control. Adaptive control with improved asymptotic performance in the presence of deterministic disturbances (V.F. Sokolov). Case Study Session: Multistage Flash Seawater Desalination Plant Control. Simulation aided design and development of an adaptive scheme with optimally tuned PID controller for a large multistage seawater desalination plant – part I: Process description, linearised dynamic model and its features (A. Woldai et al.). Technical Sessions: Advanced Tracking and Forgetting Techniques. Dynamical properties of the recursive maximum likelyhood algorithm for frequency estimation (F. Lorito). Adaptive Filtering and State Estimation. Adaptive receding horizon state estimation for non linear processes (L. Boillereaux, J.M. Flaus). Neural Networks. Neural networks can be trained faster (H. Charaf, I. Vajk). Robust Estimation. Recursive incremental least squares estimation algorithm (P.R. Barros). Robustness of Adaptive Controllers. Robustness of LQ self-tuning controller for non-minimum phase systems (Q. Song). Intelligent Tuning. Self-tuning controller on the PLC (Z. Sehic et al.). Design of Controllers for Adaptive Systems. A CACE tool for analysis and design of adaptive control systems (P.M. Norgaard et al.). Author index.

Description

Leading academic and industrial researchers working with adaptive systems and signal processing have been given the opportunity to exchange ideas, concepts and solutions at the IFAC Symposia on Adaptive Systems in Control and Signal Processing. This postprint volume contains all those papers which were presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium in Budapest in 1995. The technical program was composed of a number of invited and contributed sessions and a special case study session, providing a good balance between applications and theory oriented papers.

Readership

For both academic and industrial researchers working on adaptive control and signal processing and those interested in all industrial application aspects.

About the Editors

Cs. Banyasz Editor

Dr Banyask is currently a senior research scientist at CARI where she has worked since 1969. She has a Doctor of Technical university degree and a Candidate of Technical Sciences degree.

During her career she has been awarded the Frigyes Csáki Medal, the István Kruspér Medal, the Outstanding institutional service award (3 times), CARI, and the Knights’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.

She has written c-180 papers and has 118 citations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer and Automation Research Institute, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, H-1518 Budapest, Kende u 13-17, Hungary

