Adaptive Systems in Control and Signal Processing 1992

Section headings and selected papers: Systems Identification and Modelling. Recursive parameter estimation for arbitrary hidden Markov models (P.L. Slingsby). On simultaneous system and input sequence estimation (F. Gustafsson, B. Wahlberg). Robust identification for adaptive control: the dynamic Hinkley-detector (R. Schultze). System identification using bondgraphs (P.A.J. Nagy, L. Ljung). Bond-graph based adaptive control (P.J. Gawthrop, R.W. Jones). Overtraining, regularization, and searching for minimum in neural networks (J. Sjoberg, L. Ljung). Adaptive Control of Nonlinear Systems. Adaptive control of systems with backlash (Gang Tao, P.V. Kokotovic). Self-tuning stabilization of feedback linearizable systems (R. Marino, P. Tomei). Self-tuning control of nonlinear systems using nonparametric estimation (B. Portier et al.). Application of passive system approach for adaptive hybrid force-position control (N.K. M'Sirdi, A. Benali). Adaptive Control - Theoretical Aspects. Adaptive systems performance in the frequency domain (B. Egardt et al.). A comment on "leakage" in adaptive algorithms (L. Ljung, J. Sjoberg). Adaptive stabilization of one-parameter families of SISO linear systems (A.S. Morse). Analysis of the incremental tuner (P.R. Barros). Adaptive vs robust control: information based concepts (G. Zames, L.Y. Wang). Model reference adaptive control and adaptive stability augmentation (A. Henningsen, O. Ravn). Adaptive Control - Methodology and Practical Aspects. Automatic initialization of robust adaptive controllers (M. Lundh, K.J. Astrom). Automatic tuning of a digital controller (K.J. Astrom et al.). On the adaptive control of a flexible transmission system (M. M'Saad, I. Hejda). End point adaptive control of a two-link flexible arm (L. Dugard et al.). Continuous-time adaptive control of consumer electronic circuits (B.E. Alberti). Intelligent Tuning. Intelligent tuning (K.J. Astrom). Dominant pole design - a unified view of PID controller tuning (P. Persson, K.J. Astrom). Multivariable control tuning with an expert system (J. Lieslehto, H.N. Koivo). Knowledge based adaptive control with learning and intelligent abilities (H. Keller et al.). Signal Processing. Adaptive signal processing applied in telecommunications (K. Murano). Application of blind equalization techniques to voiceband and RF modems (J.R. Treichler). Image restoration using extended Kalman filters (S. Koch, H. Kaufmann). Adaptive channel estimation for maximum likelihood sequence estimation (K. Wesolowski). Author index. Keyword index.