Adaptive Systems in Control and Signal Processing 1986
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 2nd IFAC Workshop, Lund, Sweden, 1-3 July 1986
Table of Contents
(partial) Adaptive inverse control, B Widrow. Detection of changes in signals and systems, M Basseville. Continuous-time self-tuning control - a unified approach, P J Gawthrop. A class of robust adaptive control algorithms, D J Hill et al. A comparison between robust and adaptive control of uncertain systems, K J Astrom et al. Robust adaptive control using reduced order models, K S Narendra & A M Annaswamy. Stability bounds for slow adaptation: an integral manifold approach, B D Riedle & P V Kokotovic. Stable adaptive observers for nonlinear time-varying systems, G Bastin. Linear quadratic self-tuning regulators in paper-machine control systems, A Lizr. Adaptive control of a flexible arm, E Van Den Bossche et al. Application of change detection and diagnosis for vibration monitoring, M Basseville et al. Optimal adaptive control with consistent parameter estimates, H-F Chen & L Guo. Auto tuning of the time horizon, B E Ydstie.
Description
This second IFAC workshop discusses the variety and applications of adaptive systems in control and signal processing. The various approaches to adaptive control systems are covered and their stability and adaptability analyzed. The volume also includes papers taken from two poster sessions to give a concise and comprehensive overview/treatment of this increasingly important field.
Readership
For systems analysts and computer technologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 557
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 26th October 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298085
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K.J. Aström Editor
B. Wittenmark Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lund Institute of Technology, Lund, Sweden