Adaptive Systems in Control and Signal Processing 1986

Proceedings of the 2nd IFAC Workshop, Lund, Sweden, 1-3 July 1986

Editors: K.J. Aström B. Wittenmark
eBook ISBN: 9781483298085
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th October 1987
Page Count: 557
(partial) Adaptive inverse control, B Widrow. Detection of changes in signals and systems, M Basseville. Continuous-time self-tuning control - a unified approach, P J Gawthrop. A class of robust adaptive control algorithms, D J Hill et al. A comparison between robust and adaptive control of uncertain systems, K J Astrom et al. Robust adaptive control using reduced order models, K S Narendra & A M Annaswamy. Stability bounds for slow adaptation: an integral manifold approach, B D Riedle & P V Kokotovic. Stable adaptive observers for nonlinear time-varying systems, G Bastin. Linear quadratic self-tuning regulators in paper-machine control systems, A Lizr. Adaptive control of a flexible arm, E Van Den Bossche et al. Application of change detection and diagnosis for vibration monitoring, M Basseville et al. Optimal adaptive control with consistent parameter estimates, H-F Chen & L Guo. Auto tuning of the time horizon, B E Ydstie.

This second IFAC workshop discusses the variety and applications of adaptive systems in control and signal processing. The various approaches to adaptive control systems are covered and their stability and adaptability analyzed. The volume also includes papers taken from two poster sessions to give a concise and comprehensive overview/treatment of this increasingly important field.

For systems analysts and computer technologists.

K.J. Aström Editor

B. Wittenmark Editor

Lund Institute of Technology, Lund, Sweden

