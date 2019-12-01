Adaptive Neural Networks and Robot Intelligent Control in Direct or Indirect Interaction with Humans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482045

Adaptive Neural Networks and Robot Intelligent Control in Direct or Indirect Interaction with Humans

1st Edition

Authors: Boubaker Daachi Tarek Madani
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482045
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 120
Description

Adaptive Neural Networks and Robots Intelligent Control in Direct or Indirect Interaction with Humans offers a particular methodology for using neural networks to solve control problems of nonlinear systems interacting directly (mobile robot exoskeleton type) or indirectly with humans (redundant robot manipulators serial or parallel). In addition, the book provides novel perspectives and research ideas for further strengthening the presence of humans in the control loop (intention, thought, etc.). The robots used for illustration purposes were designed in collaboration with industry.

Key Features

  • Offers a methodology for using neural networks to solve control problems of nonlinear systems interacting directly or indirectly with humans
  • Provides novel perspectives and research ideas for further strengthening the presence of humans in the control loop

Readership

Students from engineering schools to professional master students or researchers to PhD students in the field of robotics. It can also be used by manufacturers wishing to develop intelligent systems or by faculties responsible for preparing lectures on nonlinear control and smart applications to robotic systems interacting with humans

Table of Contents

1. Neural Network Layers
2. Robot Manipulators and Redundancy
3. Portable Robots and Support
4. Adaptive Neural Control of Redundant Robots with Obstacle Avoidance
5. Control Force / Position of Parallel Robots
6. Control Mobile Robots
7. Towards the Neuronal Control

Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482045

About the Author

Boubaker Daachi

Boubaker Daachi is Full Professor at University of Paris-8 in France and research member at Computer-Science Laboratory LIASD-EA4383. His research interests include Neural Networks, control, localization, routing protocols and security with applications in wireless sensor networks, Brain Computer Interfaces and robotics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University Paris-8, France

Tarek Madani

Tarek Madani is a Professor at Universite Paris-Est Creteil Val de Marne with expertise in Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Control Systems Engineering

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University Paris Est Creteil, France

