Adaptive Neural Networks and Robot Intelligent Control in Direct or Indirect Interaction with Humans
1st Edition
Description
Adaptive Neural Networks and Robots Intelligent Control in Direct or Indirect Interaction with Humans offers a particular methodology for using neural networks to solve control problems of nonlinear systems interacting directly (mobile robot exoskeleton type) or indirectly with humans (redundant robot manipulators serial or parallel). In addition, the book provides novel perspectives and research ideas for further strengthening the presence of humans in the control loop (intention, thought, etc.). The robots used for illustration purposes were designed in collaboration with industry.
Key Features
- Offers a methodology for using neural networks to solve control problems of nonlinear systems interacting directly or indirectly with humans
- Provides novel perspectives and research ideas for further strengthening the presence of humans in the control loop
Readership
Students from engineering schools to professional master students or researchers to PhD students in the field of robotics. It can also be used by manufacturers wishing to develop intelligent systems or by faculties responsible for preparing lectures on nonlinear control and smart applications to robotic systems interacting with humans
Table of Contents
1. Neural Network Layers
2. Robot Manipulators and Redundancy
3. Portable Robots and Support
4. Adaptive Neural Control of Redundant Robots with Obstacle Avoidance
5. Control Force / Position of Parallel Robots
6. Control Mobile Robots
7. Towards the Neuronal Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482045
About the Author
Boubaker Daachi
Boubaker Daachi is Full Professor at University of Paris-8 in France and research member at Computer-Science Laboratory LIASD-EA4383. His research interests include Neural Networks, control, localization, routing protocols and security with applications in wireless sensor networks, Brain Computer Interfaces and robotics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University Paris-8, France
Tarek Madani
Tarek Madani is a Professor at Universite Paris-Est Creteil Val de Marne with expertise in Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Control Systems Engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University Paris Est Creteil, France