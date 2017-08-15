Adaptive Mobile Computing

PART I GENERATING MOBILE DATA

1. Cloud Services for Smart City Applications

2. Environment Sensors Measure Processing and Knowledge Extraction From Data: An Approach for Integrating Spreadsheet-Based Offline Analysis and Real-Time Adaptive Data Mashups

3. Fusion of Heterogeneous Mobile Data, Challenges, and Solutions

4. Long-Range Passive Doppler-Only Target Tracking by Single-Hydrophone Underwater Sensors With Mobility

PART II PROCESSING MOBILE DATA

5. An Online Algorithm for Online Fraud Detection: Definition and Testing

6. Introducing Ubiquity in Noninvasive Measurement Systems for Agile Processes

7. Constraint-Aware Data Analysis on Mobile Devices: An Application to Human Activity Recognition on Smartphones

PART III SECURING MOBILE DATA

8. How on Earth Could That Happen? An Analytical Study on Selected Mobile Data Breaches

9. Understanding Information Hiding to Secure Communications and to Prevent Exfiltration of Mobile Data

10. Exploring Mobile Data Security With Energy Awareness

11. Effective Security Assessment of Mobile Apps With MAVeriC: Design, Implementation, and Integration of a Unified Analysis Environment for Mobile Apps