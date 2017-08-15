Adaptive Mobile Computing
1st Edition
Advances in Processing Mobile Data Sets
Table of Contents
PART I GENERATING MOBILE DATA
1. Cloud Services for Smart City Applications
2. Environment Sensors Measure Processing and Knowledge Extraction From Data: An Approach for Integrating Spreadsheet-Based Offline Analysis and Real-Time Adaptive Data Mashups
3. Fusion of Heterogeneous Mobile Data, Challenges, and Solutions
4. Long-Range Passive Doppler-Only Target Tracking by Single-Hydrophone Underwater Sensors With Mobility
PART II PROCESSING MOBILE DATA
5. An Online Algorithm for Online Fraud Detection: Definition and Testing
6. Introducing Ubiquity in Noninvasive Measurement Systems for Agile Processes
7. Constraint-Aware Data Analysis on Mobile Devices: An Application to Human Activity Recognition on Smartphones
PART III SECURING MOBILE DATA
8. How on Earth Could That Happen? An Analytical Study on Selected Mobile Data Breaches
9. Understanding Information Hiding to Secure Communications and to Prevent Exfiltration of Mobile Data
10. Exploring Mobile Data Security With Energy Awareness
11. Effective Security Assessment of Mobile Apps With MAVeriC: Design, Implementation, and Integration of a Unified Analysis Environment for Mobile Apps
Description
Adaptive Mobile Computing: Advances in Processing Mobile Data Sets explores the latest advancements in producing, processing and securing mobile data sets. The book provides the elements needed to deepen understanding of this trend which, over the last decade, has seen exponential growth in the number and capabilities of mobile devices. The pervasiveness, sensing capabilities and computational power of mobile devices have turned them into a fundamental instrument in everyday life for a large part of the human population. This fact makes mobile devices an incredibly rich source of data about the dynamics of human behavior, a pervasive wireless sensors network with substantial computational power and an extremely appealing target for a new generation of threats.
Key Features
- Offers a coherent and realistic image of today’s architectures, techniques, protocols, components, orchestration, choreography and development related to mobile computing
- Explains state-of-the-art technological solutions for the main issues hindering the development of next-generation pervasive systems including: supporting components for collecting data intelligently, handling resource and data management, accounting for fault tolerance, security, monitoring and control, addressing the relation with the Internet of Things and Big Data and depicting applications for pervasive context-aware processing
- Presents the benefits of mobile computing and the development process of scientific and commercial applications and platforms to support them
- Familiarizes readers with the concepts and technologies that are successfully used in the implementation of pervasive/ubiquitous systems
Readership
Academic and corporate researchers and practitioners in mobile computing, networking, distributed systems, cloud computing, pervasive and ubiquitous computing, software design and development, informatics, intelligent processing systems, and information systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046104
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128046036
About the Editors
Mauro Migliardi Editor
Associate Professor, University of Padua (IT), Mauro Migliardi got his PhD in Computer Engineering in 1995. He was a Research Associate and Assistant Professor at the University of Genoa and Research Associate at Emory University as Co-PI in the HARNESS heterogeneous metacomputing project. Currently he is Associate Professor at the University of Padua and Adjunct Professor at the University of Genoa. He is also a member of the Scientific Committee of the Center for Computing Platforms Engineering, of the Scientific Board of the Circle Garage s.r.l. spin-off and he has won the 2013 Canada-Italy Innovation Reward. His main research interest is distributed systems engineering in general; recently he focused on mobile systems, human memory support services, energy awareness and green security. He has tutored more than 100 among Bachelor, Master and PhD students at the Universities of Genoa, Padua and Emory, and he has authored or co-authored more than 100 scientific papers published in national and international, peer reviewed conferences, books and journals.
Alessio Merlo Editor
Assistant Professor, University of Genoa (IT). Alessio Merlo got his PhD in Computer Science in 2010 at University of Genoa and a postdoc at Computer Engineering Department at DIST, University of Genoa. He served as an Assistant Professor at E-Campus University from March 2011 to August 2014. From September 2014, he is serving as an Assistant Professor at DIBRIS – University of Genoa. His research interests focuses on Mobile and distributed security with particular focus on Android Security, Bring Your Own Device and Trusted Execution Environments. He was author and co-author of more than 50 scientific papers published in international journal, books and peer-reviewed conferences. He has tutored more than 100 Bachelor and Master students both at E-Campus University and the University of Genoa.
Sherenaz Al-HajBaddar Editor
Assistant professor of Computer Science at the University of Jordan (JO), Sherenaz Al-Haj Baddar earned her PhD degree in Computer Science from Kent State University in Ohio (USA) in 2009. Since May 2009, she became an Assistant Professor of computer science at KASIT- The University of Jordan. In 2014, she joined the Centro Interuniversitario di ricerca sull'Ingegneria delle Piattaforme Informatiche – CIPI laboratory at the University of Genoa, Italy, to pursue a post-doctoral study in the area of anomaly detection in wireless networks. She co-authored the book entitled “Designing Sorting Networks: A New Paradigm” with Kenneth E. Batcher on novel strategies for designing faster sorting networks. Dr. Al-Haj Baddar research interests span the areas of designing efficient sorting networks, as well as parallel and distributed computing. She has tutored more than 100 Bachelor and Master students at the University of Jordan.
