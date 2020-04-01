Adaptation Measures for Urban Heat Islands
1st Edition
Description
An urban heat island (UHI) is an urban area or metropolitan area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas due to human activities. In recent years, a suite of adaptation measures have been developed to mitigate the urban heat island phenomena. Adaptation Measures for Urban Heat Islands helps the reader understand the relative performance of these adaptation measures, methods and analysis relating to their creation and maintenance, evaluation methods, and the role of policy and governance in implementing them. A suite of case studies range widely through the urban heat island literature.
Key Features
- Provides a range of concrete implementation methods
- Assesses relative performance of adaptation measures and countermeasure technologies
- Establishes methods for human thermal environmental interventions
- Reviews adaptation cities selected for excellent energy performance and thermal comfort indicators
Readership
Energy researchers. Energy policy professionals at government or NGO level involved in the development of thermal future adaptable cities. Any practitioner seeking new solutions to heat island mitigation and adaptation. Developers, designers and engineers of building facilities for the proposal and planning of architectural and landscape development projects. Graduate and 1st year PhD students
Table of Contents
- Background and purpose
2. Adaptation measures and their performance
3. ‘Hot spot’ adaptation measures
4. Case studies of adaptation cities
5. Evaluation methods of adaptation cities
6. The role of local government and governance
7. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176245
About the Author
Hideki Takebayashi
Hideki Takebayashi is Associate Professor in the Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University, where he teaches Urban Environmental Planning, Architectural Environmental Engineering, and Urban Environmental Systems. He is chair of the Cool Roof Appropriate Dissemination Subcommittee at the Architectural Institute of Japan, which published the Cool Roof Guidebook. He is editor of the Energy and Buildings Journal and the Advances in Building Energy Research Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University, Kobe, Japan
Masakazu Moriyama
Masakazu Moriyama is Emeritus Professor in the Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University. He is the editor of Japanese book on heat island measures Technology and measures of urban heat island. He is the chairman of the Osaka Heat Island Countermeasure Technology Consortium, which has established local standards for certification in urban heat island countermeasure technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University, Kobe, Japan