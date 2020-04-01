Adaptation Measures for Urban Heat Islands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128176245

Adaptation Measures for Urban Heat Islands

1st Edition

Authors: Hideki Takebayashi Masakazu Moriyama
Paperback ISBN: 9780128176245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
181.77
99.95
129.95
113.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An urban heat island (UHI) is an urban area or metropolitan area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas due to human activities. In recent years, a suite of adaptation measures have been developed to mitigate the urban heat island phenomena. Adaptation Measures for Urban Heat Islands helps the reader understand the relative performance of these adaptation measures, methods and analysis relating to their creation and maintenance, evaluation methods, and the role of policy and governance in implementing them. A suite of case studies range widely through the urban heat island literature.

Key Features

  • Provides a range of concrete implementation methods
  • Assesses relative performance of adaptation measures and countermeasure technologies
  • Establishes methods for human thermal environmental interventions
  • Reviews adaptation cities selected for excellent energy performance and thermal comfort indicators

Readership

Energy researchers. Energy policy professionals at government or NGO level involved in the development of thermal future adaptable cities. Any practitioner seeking new solutions to heat island mitigation and adaptation. Developers, designers and engineers of building facilities for the proposal and planning of architectural and landscape development projects. Graduate and 1st year PhD students

Table of Contents

  1. Background and purpose
    2. Adaptation measures and their performance
    3. ‘Hot spot’ adaptation measures
    4. Case studies of adaptation cities
    5. Evaluation methods of adaptation cities
    6. The role of local government and governance
    7. Summary

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128176245

About the Author

Hideki Takebayashi

Hideki Takebayashi is Associate Professor in the Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University, where he teaches Urban Environmental Planning, Architectural Environmental Engineering, and Urban Environmental Systems. He is chair of the Cool Roof Appropriate Dissemination Subcommittee at the Architectural Institute of Japan, which published the Cool Roof Guidebook. He is editor of the Energy and Buildings Journal and the Advances in Building Energy Research Journal.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University, Kobe, Japan

Masakazu Moriyama

Masakazu Moriyama is Emeritus Professor in the Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University. He is the editor of Japanese book on heat island measures Technology and measures of urban heat island. He is the chairman of the Osaka Heat Island Countermeasure Technology Consortium, which has established local standards for certification in urban heat island countermeasure technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Architecture, Graduate School of Engineering, Kobe University, Kobe, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.