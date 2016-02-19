Adaptation and Learning in Automatic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127020501, 9780080955827

Adaptation and Learning in Automatic Systems, Volume 73

1st Edition

Editors: Tsypkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080955827
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 290
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
37.86
32.18
53.00
45.05
46.95
39.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955827

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.