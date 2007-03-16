Adams's Outline of Fractures
12th Edition
Including Joint Injuries
Description
The new edition of the now classic Adam's Outline of Fractures - prepared by authors working in the UK - has been updated to include the latest conservative and surgical approaches to the management of fractures. Suitable for medical undergraduates and trainee surgeons, as well as nurses and physiotherapists working in trauma services, this classic text continues to offer a sound basis for the safe and effective management of musculoskeletal injuries.
Key Features
- New edition of highly praised book with an established reputation
- Well known for its clear writing style and logical classification of fractures
- Basics of treatment are summarised in a useful appendix for quick reference and revision
- Provides up-to-date surgical therapies as well as conservative treatment options
Table of Contents
Introduction
Pathology of fractures and fracture healing
Clinical and radiological features of fractures
Principles of fracture treatment
Complications of fractures
Special features of fractures in children
Osteoporosis and fragility fractures
Joint injuries
Cervical spine
Spine and thorax
Paraplegia from spinal injuries
Shoulder and upper arm
Elbow and forearm
Wrist and hand
Pelvis and hip
Thigh and knee
Leg and ankle
The foot
Further reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 16th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443102974
About the Author
David Hamblen
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Glasgow, Visiting Professor, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK
Hamish Simpson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Orthopaedics and Trauma, University of Edinburgh, UK